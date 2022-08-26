6 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

This week, Youtube launched an Explore page to help you discover new podcasts. Apple has extended its Self Service Repair program to include MacBooks for the first time. It also announced that the next big iPhone event will take place on September 7 — so mark your calendars. And finally, Nikon and Panasonic have reportedly decided to stop making point-and-shoot cameras. Bummer.

In other news, a bunch of cool new gadgets were actually announced. Here's what you need to know.





Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4 and Inspire 3

This, Fitbit announced three next-generation wearables. The Sense 2 ($300) and Versa 4 ($230) are its newest smartwatches, both of which are nearly identical to their predecessors but sport physical buttons, thinner (and lighter) designs and can track more workouts; the higher-end model, the Sense 2, has more advanced stress-tracking abilities, too. And the company's newest fitness tracker, the Inspire 3 ($100), has a color display (as opposed to monochrome) and a slightly slimmed down design. All are available for preorder now.

Price: $100 — $300

HyperX Armada 25 and 27

HyperX makes some of the most popular gaming headsets you can buy. This week, it announced its first gaming monitors — the HyperX Armada 25 ($449) and the HyperX Armada 27 ($499) — and the kicker is that both come with a monitor arm and desk mount. The two monitors are pretty similar in most areas, but the Armada 25 is slightly smaller (25" instead of 27"), has a slightly lower-quality display (HD vs QHD) but does have a superior refresh rate (240Hz vs 165Hz). Both gaming monitors will be available in September.

The Armada 25 is shown in the photo above.

Price: $449 — $499

​​Dell Pro 2K Webcam

Dell announced a new mid-range webcam — the Dell Pro 2K (WB5023) — that is essentially a more affordable version of the Dell UltraSharp 4K webcam that it released last year. The new model has a similar barrel-shaped design, but maxes out at 2K (2560 x 1440) instead of 4K (3840 x 2160). It does have a built-in mic, which the 4K model does not. And it costs $135 instead of $200.

Price: $135

SteelSeries Arena 7

SteelSeries is one of the biggest names in desktop gaming, but it has never released a set of computers before — until now. This week, the company announced three different configurations in its new "Arena" line of computer speakers. The Arena 3 ($130) is a traditional 2.0 set, while the Arena 7 ($300) is a 2.1 system (adds a subwoofer) with RGB lighting. And the Arena 9 ($550) is a full-fledged 5.1 system (adds rear speakers), for gamers who want a really immersive setup.

The Arena 7 is shown in the photo above.

Price: $130 — $550

Acer Vero 514

Acer's newest Chromebook, the Vero 514, has a 14-inch 1080p display, a 12th-gen Intel processor, a 1080p webcam and a good variety of ports (including two USB-C). The kicker, however, is that it's made almost entirely of recycled materials.

Price: $500+

DJ Avata

The DJ Avata is the company's newest consumer first-person view (FPV) drone. It's also its first "cinewhoop"-style drone, meaning it lacks the folding arms of its super popular Mavic drones (and the more recent DJI Mini 3 Pro) in favor of propellers with fixed guards; this is the same design that many racing drones use. Being an FPV drone, the Avata is flown with a motion controller and the company's newest headset, the DJI Goggles 2. As for imagery, the Avata has a 1/1.7-inch sensor and is capable of shooting 4K video (at 60fps) or 2.7K video (at 120fps). It can fly 60mph and has pretty impressive 18 minutes of flight time, too.

Price: $629 (drone only); $1,168+ (with headset and controller)

