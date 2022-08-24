It has been a few years, but Fitbit has finally announced its next generation of wearables. Specifically, there are three: The Sense 2 and the Versa 4 are the newest smartwatches, while the Inspire 3 is the new fitness tracker. All three wearables have been given subtle design tweaks to make them thinner and more comfortable, as well as been some improved abilities and features.

And, thanks to Fitbit now being a Google-owned company (since early 2021), they also have a tighter integration with Google's services, specifically Google Maps and Google Wallet. Here's what you need to know about the trio of new wearables.

Fitbit Sense 2

Fitbit Fitbit Sense 2 fitbit.com $299.95 SHOP NOW

The Sense 2 is the company's highest-end and most expensive smartwatch. It's near identical to 2020-released Sense, save for the fact that Fitbit made it slightly thinner and lighter. It added a physical button on the side, too, for easier navigation and control. The other big difference is internal.

The Sense line has been able to monitor your stress levels thanks to a skin temperature sensor, but the Sense 2 adds a new electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor that offers continuous tracking; basically it can give you an even more accurate reading of your stress levels.

Available for preorder now.

Fitbit Versa 4

Fitbit Fitbit Versa 4 fitbit.com $3.00 SHOP NOW

The Versa 4 has basically the same upgrades as its predecessor, the Versa 3, as Fitbit introduced with the Sense 2 (above). The fourth-generation smartwatch has a slimmer and lighter design, as well as a new physical button on its side. But it has pretty much all the same capabilities as the Versa 3 (GPS, sleep-tracking, heart-rating monitoring), including the same six-day battery life. Fitbit has nearly doubled the number of types of workouts that the Versa 4 can track, too.

The Versa 4 has basically all the same capabilities as the Sense 2, expect for the stress tracking. Considering that both smartwatches are nearly identical otherwise, you have to decide if the stress tracking is worth the extra $70 to upgrade to the Sense 2.

Available for preorder now.

Fitbit Inspire 3

Fitbit Fitbit Inspire 3 fitbit.com $99.95 SHOP NOW

The Inspire 3 is the company's new affordable fitness tracker. It retains the $100 price tag of its predecessor, but Fitbit has given it quite the upgrade in that, for the first time, it has a color (non-monochrome) display. Despite this jump, Fitbit claims that it will have the same great 10-day battery life. The Inspire 3 has a slightly slimmed-down design, too.

Available for preorder now.



