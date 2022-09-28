It's that time of year, again, where Amazon announces a lot of new gadgets. In past years, Amazon has introduced new Echo smart speakers and smart displays, a wide variety of smart home devices, wearables, drones and even robots. This year, we got plenty of new gadgets, too, including the first Kindle with a pen, a fancy alarm clock, Amazon's first QLED smart TV — and a lot of improved speakers.

Here's what you need to know.





Kindle Scribe

Amazon

The Kindle Scribe is the first Kindle that works with a stylus, called the Scribe Pen, and you can actually write on. It has a 10.2-inch e-ink display and the notes you write get automatically saved (or linked) to the page of the book you're reading. Amazon is calling it the best Kindle they've ever made.

Price: $340+

LEARN MORE

Halo Rise

Amazon

The Halo Rise is a new alarm clock that's also packed with sensors for sleep tracking. It can track your breathing patterns as well as room conditions like temperature, light levels and humidity; you can then view your sleep stages and patterns in the Alexa app. The Halo Rise has a built-in clock and light that will gradually warm with mimics the sunrise and gradually wakes you up. It lacks cameras or microphones, so it will rely on the Alexa speaker you already own for voice commands. It'll be available later this year.

Price: $140

LEARN MORE

Echo Studio (2nd Gen)

Amazon

Amazon has announced an updated version of its best-sounding speaker, the Echo Studio. It has improved bass and sound and now comes in a new white colorway. It still costs $200, same as the original Echo Studio.

Price: $200

LEARN MORE

Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock

Amazon

Amazon has updated both its tiny smart speakers. Both have improved speakers, but they also have been integrated with new gesture controls — you can now tap the top of each speaker to do things like pausing music or snoozing alarms. The Echo Dot with Clock has a higher-resolution display that can show more information, like the name of the song you're playing. And each speaker now works as a Wi-Fi extender for an Eero mesh network.

Price: $50, $60 (with clock)

LEARN MORE

Echo Auto (2nd Gen)

Amazon

Amazon announced a new and slimmed-down smart speaker for your car. The new Echo Audio has a more bespoke design and you'll now be able to use it to phone in Roadside Assistance in case your car breaks down. It connect to your car's audio system via Bluetooth or a 3.5mm jack.

Price: $55

LEARN MORE

Fire TV Omni QLED Series

Amazon

Amazon announced its highest-end Fire TVs to date. Its new Omni series has 4K QLED panels (just like many of Samsung's QLED TVs), but it's also designed to work as a digital picture/art frame when you're not watching it (just like Samsung's The Frame). Each of these Fire TV Omni TVs have built-in motion sensors so it can change to a digital piece of art or even turn off if you leave the room.

Price: $799+

LEARN MORE

Fire TV Cube (3rd Generation)

Amazon

Amazon announced a new version of its Fire TV Cube, which is device that combines an Amazon Echo speaker and a Fire TV streaming dongle into one. The newest version has updated internals and is compatible with 4K TVs and can upscale content on your HDTV so that it looks better. Maybe most significantly, the Fire TV Cube adds an HDMI port that you can hook up to your cable box and then use Alexa to change the channels. (It's also $20 more expensive than previous models).

Price: $139

LEARN MORE

Alexa Voice Remote Pro

Amazon

The Alexa Voice Remote Pro is the company's newest remote that works with Fire TVs and dongle. It has a new customizable button which you can program to quickly jump to one of your favorite channels or apps. It has new backlights that will light up when it detects your hand near it. And it supports a new Remote Finder feature that allows you to use Alexa to find the remote if it gets lodged in your couch's cushions.

Price: $35





Echo Show 15 with Fire TV

Amazon

This isn't technically a new product either, but Amazon announced that it will be rolling out a major update to the Echo Show 15 (announced last year) that will allow it to essentially turn into a Fire TV. This means you'll be able to more easily watch your favorite shows on this smart display. This update will roll out in the coming months.

Price: $249

LEARN MORE

Ring Spotlight Cam Pro

Amazon

This is Ring's newest outdoor smart home camera and the big thing is that it uses a new radar sensor and a 3D motion detection feature so that it can more accurate track people and objects that it picks up. The Ring Spotlight Cam Pro will be available in battery and powered models. There will also be a solar-powered model, too.

Price: $230+

Blink Mini Pan Tilt

Amazon

This is a new accessory that works with Amazon's existing tiny smart home camera. It gives the Blink Mini a new panning ability so you can get a 360-degree view of a room. You'll be able to control the camera via the Alexa app.

Price: $30

LEARN MORE

Blink Wired Floodlight Camera

Amazon

This is Amazon's first non-Ring powered outdoor camera. It had previously released a battery-powered option, but this new option has more powerful and brighter floodlights. As for availability, you can sign up to a waitlist and be notified when it is ready.

Price: $100

LEARN MORE

Astro

Amazon

Amazon didn't announce a new version of Astro, the little Alexa smart display that also is a tiny robot with wheels that can follow you around, but did announce two new abilities that would be coming to it. First, it will have a new pet detection feature that will enable it to identify your dog or cat and then send you photos and videos of what they are doing. And second, Amazon is giving it more security features; for example, it will alert you if you accidentally leave your front door open.

Price: $999+

LEARN MORE





Eero PoE 6

Amazon

Amazon announced a high performance version of its eero mesh Wi-Fi system that's designed for businesses. The Eero PoE 6 supports Wi-Fi 6, has improved range (up to 2,000 square feet) and will allow you to wirelessly connect up to 100 devices to your home's Wi-Fi. Additionally, Amazon announced the eero PoE Gateway, which is the first eero with 10 Gigabit Ethernet; it'll cost $650.

Price: $300