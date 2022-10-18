A little over a month after Apple officially announced its iPhone 14 and new Apple Watch lineups (along with the AirPods Pro 2), the Cupertino giant has announced new iPads, new iPad Pros and an updated Apple TV 4K.

Here's what you need to know.

M2 iPad Pro

Apple

Apple has announced its sixth-generation iPad Pro. Like its predecessor, the new model is available in two different sizes — 11-inch and 12.9-inch — and they actually look mostly identical as last year's iPad Pro. (Like before, the 12.9-inch model is the only one to feature the fancier Mini LED display.) The big upgrade is that these 2022 models have been upgraded with Apple's new M2 chip, which it last gave to the M2 MacBook Air. It also now supports Wi-Fi 6E for improved connectivity.

Price and availability: The new iPad Pros are available for preorder today and they'll hit stores on October 26. The 11-inch model starts at $799 and the 12.9-inch model starts at $1,099.

A Resigned, Colorful iPad

Apple

For the first time in years, Apple has given its entry-level iPad a pretty big redesign. Instead of the 10.2-inch display, the new iPad has been upgraded to 10.9-inch display; the bezels are still there, but it looks as if they have been slightly shrunk down. Instead of Lightning, Apple has opted for a USB-C charging port — that means every iPad that Apple now sells has made the jump to USB-C. And Apple will now offer the iPad in a couple of playful colors, including yellow, blue and pink.

There are a couple other big changes to this new iPad. The front-facing camera has been moved to the side (its landscape view), which allows it to use Center Stage. There's no Home button or a headphone jack on this new model, but it does support Touch ID (located on the power button). And the new iPad still only supports the first-gen Apple Pencil.

Price and availability: The new iPad is available to preorder today and will hit stores on October 26. Apple has increased the starting price from $329 to $449, which is quite a price hike of $120.

Apple TV 4K (2022 Model)

Apple

And finally, Apple has announced an updated Apple TV 4K. It looks identical to the previous model that was just updated last year, but Apple has given the new model an upgraded A15 Bionic chip and support for HDR10+; this promises faster and better overall performance. The other difference is that it comes with an updated Siri Remote, which looks the same but now charges via USB-C instead of Lightning.

Price and availability: The new ‌Apple TV‌ 4K is available for preorder today but won't hit stores until November 4. It starts at $129 for the 64GB model, which is actually significantly more affordable than the $179 that the previous Apple TV 4K went for.

