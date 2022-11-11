5 Cool New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

This week, it was revealed that COVID-related issues in China are impacting the supply chain for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, so you should order one soon if you're thinking of gifting one this holiday season. Amazon announced that it's replacing only Cloud Cams (its now-antiquated smart home cameras) with new Blink Mini devices. And Ricoh (Pentax) is apparently still in the business of making DSLRs.

As far as new gadgets, here's what you missed this week.

Devialet Mania

The Devialet Mania is the French hi-fi company's first portable speaker. It supports both Wi-Fi (AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect) and Bluetooth streaming, and comes with Amazon's Alexa baked right in so you can control it with your voice. It's a true 360-degree speaker, but Devialet integrated it with ASC (Active Stereo Calibration) technology so it can automatically adjust its sound depending on where you have it; when placed in the center of a room it'll play true 360-degree stereo audio, but when placed against a wall it adjusts to a more front-firing sound (Devialet says the latter creates a more expansive and powerful soundstage).

Price: $790

Belkin Boost Up Charge Pro

The Belkin Boost Up Charge Pro is the first MagSafe car mount that is capable of charging your iPhone 12 or later at its full 15-watt capacity. This fast charging capability is going to cost you, however. At $100, the Belkin Boost Up Charge Pro costs almost twice as much as other car mounts for iPhone. You can buy it now directly from Apple.

Price: $100

Audio-Technica AT-LP2022

To celebrate the hi-fi company's 60th anniversary, Audio-Technica has announced a limited-edition version of its AT-LP2022 turntable that's made in a completely transparent acrylic finish — it honestly looks like it's carved out of glass or a block of ice. The manual belt-driven turntable is also decked out with a special Shibata stylus (also transparent) and a carbon-fiber tonearm. It's available for preorder.

Price: $1,200

Razer Wolverine V2 Pro

The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro is the company's first officially licensed controller for the PS5. (Razer has released several controllers for Xbox and PC over the years.) It's $50 more expensive than Sony’s own customizable controller, the DualSense Edge, which is still yet to be released.

The Wolverine V2 Pro has remappable buttons and back paddles and an eight-way directional pad, but maybe the biggest difference is that the sticks are positioned more like an Xbox controller (diagonally instead of on the same horizontal plane) than a traditional PlayStation controller.

Price: $250

House of Marley Get Together 2 XL

House of Marley introduced two new portable Bluetooth speakers, the Get Together 2 ($250, pictured ) and Get Together 2 Mini ($170) , which are essentially smaller and more affordable versions of the Get Together 2 XL ($400) . They are eco-friendly speakers that are made mostly of solid bamboo and recycled fabric. They have modern features like USB-C charging and multi-pair (with other Get Together speakers).

Price: $170; $250

