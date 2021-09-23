Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best MagSafe Car Mounts for Your iPhone
We've rounded up all the best car mounts that will magnetically hold your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 in place while you drive.
If you're somebody who talks on the phone a lot while you're driving, or uses your iPhone for navigation, it's a good idea to get a car mount. That way you can drive safely with two hands always on the wheel. If you have any model of iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, you can also take advantage of its magnetic back. We've rounded up all the best car mounts that can magnetically hold your iPhone in place while you drive.
This is a wireless charger and car mount combo. The wireless charger is detachable, meaning you can take it out of your car and use as regular wireless charging pad in your home.
$45
This magnetic pad clips to your car's air vent and holds your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 in place. It works as a Qi-wireless charger, too, but you'll have to use your own cord (and potentially a separate car charger, if your car doesn't have a USB port).
The Snap Vent mount is not a wireless charger. It simply attaches to your car vent and magnetically holds your iPhone 12 in place. It comes with a magnetic adhesive (called a Snap Adapter) that you can attach to the back of an older iPhone (that doesn't have MagSafe) so that it will magnetically stick to the mount.
This car mount is fully compatible with MagSafe — Apple even sells it. It attaches to a car vent and, thanks to its rotating ball joint, you can adjust the positioning of your iPhone. Note: this doesn't charge your iPhone via MagSafe, so you'll want to have a Lightning cable in your car, too.
Vava' simple magnet mount sticks to your car's dashboard, via an adhesive, and has a rotating ball joint so you can adjust the direction your iPhone faces. It doesn't charge your iPhone.
The simple car mount rests on your car's dashboard and has a rotating ball joint to adjust the direction your iPhone faces. The big advantage is that it's available in four difference colors: space grey, black, red or gold.
This simple and affordable car mount attaches to your car's air vent. It doesn't have a ball joint, so it doesn't offer quite as much adjustability as other car mounts. But it's also the cheapest option out there. ($12 gets you a two-pack.)
Moment's magnetic car mount connects to your car’s air vents, and it works with or without Moment's special iPhone 12 cases (in case you're not using Moment's ecosystem of accessories). It does not charge your iPhone, so you'll want to have a Lightning cable in your car.
Aukey's car mount is unique because your can stick it to your car's dashboard or windshield. Its very adjustable, too, with a rotating base, so you can get your viewing adjust just right. It doesn't charge your iPhone.
This simple car mounts attaches to your car's air vent and magnetically holds your iPhone in place. It lacks the adjustable angles that other options have, but it's one of the cheapest mounts you can buy.
We've rounded up all the best MagSafe accessories for the iPhone 12 that are available now.