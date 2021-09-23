Today's Top Stories
The Best MagSafe Car Mounts for Your iPhone

We've rounded up all the best car mounts that will magnetically hold your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 in place while you drive.

By Tucker Bowe
mophie snap
Mophie

If you're somebody who talks on the phone a lot while you're driving, or uses your iPhone for navigation, it's a good idea to get a car mount. That way you can drive safely with two hands always on the wheel. If you have any model of iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, you can also take advantage of its magnetic back. We've rounded up all the best car mounts that can magnetically hold your iPhone in place while you drive.

Mophie Snap+ Wireless Vent Mount
Mophie
$50 AT ZAGG

This is a wireless charger and car mount combo. The wireless charger is detachable, meaning you can take it out of your car and use as regular wireless charging pad in your home. 

Satechi Magnetic Wireless Car Charger
satechi magnetic wireless car charger
Satechi

$45

This magnetic pad clips to your car's air vent and holds your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 in place. It works as a Qi-wireless charger, too, but you'll have to use your own cord (and potentially a separate car charger, if your car doesn't have a USB port).

SHOP NOW

Mophie Snap Vent Mount
Mophie
$30 AT ZAGG

The Snap Vent mount is not a wireless charger. It simply attaches to your car vent and magnetically holds your iPhone 12 in place. It comes with a magnetic adhesive (called a Snap Adapter) that you can attach to the back of an older iPhone (that doesn't have MagSafe) so that it will magnetically stick to the mount.

Belkin Magsafe Car Vent Mount Pro
$36 AT AMAZON

This car mount is fully compatible with MagSafe — Apple even sells it. It attaches to a car vent and, thanks to its rotating ball joint, you can adjust the positioning of your iPhone. Note: this doesn't charge your iPhone via MagSafe, so you'll want to have a Lightning cable in your car, too.

Vava Magnetic Phone Car Mount
Vava
SHOP AT AMAZON

Vava' simple magnet mount sticks to your car's dashboard, via an adhesive, and has a rotating ball joint so you can adjust the direction your iPhone faces. It doesn't charge your iPhone. 

Spiegel Wireless Car Charger
Spiegel
$50 AT GETSPIEGEL.COM

The simple car mount rests on your car's dashboard and has a rotating ball joint to adjust the direction your iPhone faces. The big advantage is that it's available in four difference colors: space grey, black, red or gold. 

WixGear Magnetic Phone Mount
WixGear
Now 35% off
$13 AT AMAZON

This simple and affordable car mount attaches to your car's air vent. It doesn't have a ball joint, so it doesn't offer quite as much adjustability as other car mounts. But it's also the cheapest option out there. ($12 gets you a two-pack.)  

Moment Car Vent Mount with MagSafe
Moment
$40 AT SHOPMOMENT.COM

Moment's magnetic car mount connects to your car’s air vents, and it works with or without Moment's special iPhone 12 cases (in case you're not using Moment's ecosystem of accessories). It does not charge your iPhone, so you'll want to have a Lightning cable in your car.

Aukey Car Phone Mount
Aukey
$20 AT AMAZON

Aukey's car mount is unique because your can stick it to your car's dashboard or windshield. Its very adjustable, too, with a rotating base, so you can get your viewing adjust just right. It doesn't charge your iPhone. 

TechMatte MagGrip Car Vent Mount
TechMatte
$17 AT AMAZON

This simple car mounts attaches to your car's air vent and magnetically holds your iPhone in place. It lacks the adjustable angles that other options have, but it's one of the cheapest mounts you can buy.

