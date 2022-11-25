For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

Hope you had a great Thanksgiving! Looking back on the week that was, it mostly populated by Black Friday deals — if you were looking for deals on Sonos speakers, now is by far the best time to jump on them — but there was still quite a bit of other gadget news.

Below, we've rounded up the best new gadgets that were announced this week.

Yamaha YH-5000SE

Yamaha hasn't been a big player is the high-end headphone market for some time, but it's aiming to change that with then its new YH-5000SE. The company's new flagship headphones are designed for true audiophiles (and people with deep pockets). They take design inspiration from the 1970s, but combine that modern acoustic technologies such super-thin and lightweight Orthodynamic drivers. And they even come with two types of earpads, suede or leather — so you can choose.

Price: $5,000

Wyze Bulb Color BR30

Wyze announced new smart full-color light bulbs. The Wyze Bulb Color BR30 are very similar in their capabilities (and price) to the already existing Wyze Bulb Color; the two have the same E26 base but are different shaped bulbs (A19 versus the new BR30). Like before, they can be integrated in either Alexa or Google Home smart ecosystems.

Price: $24 (2-pack)

Aspire 3

Acer announced a new budget-friendly laptop: the Aspire 3. The 15.6-inch laptop runs Windows 11 and is significant because it's the first to be powered by an AMD Ryzen 7000-series processor. Plus, Acer claims that the Aspire 3 is rated at getting 11 hours of battery life, which is pretty excellent for such an affordable model. Additionally, the Aspire 3 comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Price: $400+

Polaroid 50th Anniversary Edition SX-70

50 years ago, Polaroid released its iconic SX-70 folding instant film camera. In celebration of that anniversary, the company is releasing special edition versions of that SX-70 — each of which is plated in 24-karat gold and has leather embossings and detailings.

Only 50 of these special edition models will be sold — so if you want one you're going to want to sign up for the wait list.

Price: $999

