The 12 Best Tech Products of Winter 2022

From wireless earbuds to smartwatches, OLED TVs to turntables.

By Tucker Bowe
a fujifilm camera sitting on snowy rocks
Cam Oden

This story is part of the 2022 Winter Gear Awards. To see the full list of winners, click here.

Part of the beauty of tech and gadgets is that they aren't really seasonal. It doesn't matter what time of the year it is, you're going to listen to headphones, watch movies and sports on TV, work on your computer, take photos with your camera, and stare at your smartphone for way longer than you probably should. So the best gadgets of winter are really just the best gadgets — it's just the way it is.

Below, you'll find the best gadgets that 2022 has to offer.

Best Overall Noise-Canceling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM5
Now 13% off
$348 AT AMAZON

Sony's newest wireless headphones are elite in just about everything, including sound quality, active noise-canceling, call clarity, features and comfort. They also support high-resolution audio and have the power to upscale compressed files in real time.

RELATED: Read our review of the Sony WH-1000XM5

Best Overall Wireless Active Speakers
KEF LSX II
Cam Oden
$1,400 AT AMAZON

KEF's newest active speaker system combines the best of both worlds — easy streaming and hi-fi listening. Think of the LSX II as the perfect upgrade from your Sonos speakers that also comes in cool colors.

RELATED: Read our Review of the KEF LSX II

Best Overall Turntable
Pro-Ject T1
Cam Oden
Now 11% off
$399 AT AMAZON

The Pro-Ject T1 is minimal, gorgeous and an incredible value. The base model has direct phono output and manual drive belt change, but other options include built-in preamps, electronic speed switches and Bluetooth transmitters.

RELATED: The Best Turntable and Speaker Pairings

Best Upgrade Travel Camera
Fujifilm X-T30 II (Body Only)
$900 AT AMAZON

This interchangeable-lens mirrorless camera is small and lightweight, with off-the-chart performance thanks to its huge sensor, fast processor and incredible autofocus. The throwback design includes other modern touches, though, like a rear touchscreen and understated built-in flash.

RELATED: Read Our Guide to the Best Travel Cameras

Best Budget Wireless Earbuds
Jabra Elite 3
Now 38% off
$50 AT AMAZON

The Jabra Elite 3 deliver a similar fit and sound as the company's more premium alternatives. And though they lack noise cancellation, they're a great option for working out thanks to an IP55 rating.

RELATED: Read Our Guide to the Best Wireless Earbuds

Best Budget Smartphone
iPhone SE (2nd Gen)
$429 AT APPLE

This is the perfect iPhone for people who really don't like change. It's the only iPhone that still has a Home button, and it's the smallest and cheapest iPhone that Apple sells.

RELATED: Read Our Review on Apple's Two Smallest iPhones

Best Overall Projector
Optoma UHD35
$1,179 AT AMAZON

For people who want a gigantic picture with true 4K detail, the Optoma UHD35 is the perfect match. As a bonus, it’s only slightly more expensive than projectors that max out at 1080p.

RELATED: The Best 4K Projectors of 2022

Best Overall 4K TV
LG C2 OLED (65-Inch Model)
$1,697 AT AMAZON

The best 4K TVs in 2022 are all OLEDs: they deliver a combination of color, brightness, contrast and detail that LCD TVs simply cannot match. The LG C2 OLED features LG's advanced "Evo" panel and highest-end processor so it's able to deliver a noticeably brighter, better picture.

RELATED: The Best OLED TVs of 2022

Best Upgrade Smart Thermostat
Google Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen)
Now 28% off
$179 AT AMAZON

Nest's Learning Thermostat has long been the most attractive smart thermostat available. The third-generation model stands out even more, thanks to a bigger, brighter display and a slimmer all-around design.

RELATED: Read Our Guide to the Best Smart Thermostats

Best Overall Car Mount for iPhone
Belkin BoostCharge Magnetic Wireless Car Charger
Now 40% off
$36 AT AMAZON

This great iPhone car mount does three things well: it magnetically grips and holds your iPhone in place; it charges your iPhone; and it doesn't take up your entire dashboard.

RELATED: The Best Magsafe Car Mounts for iPhone

Best Overall Smart Lock
August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Gen)
Now 25% off
$172 AT AMAZON

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has built-in Wi-Fi connectivity — no Wi-Fi bridge needed — and simply attaches to your existing deadbolt. And it works with all major smart home ecosystems, including Apple's HomeKit.

RELATED: Read Our Guide to the Best Smart Locks

Best Overall Laptop
M2 MacBook Air
$999 AT APPLE

The M2 MacBook Air is super fast, powerful and beautiful. Thanks to a stunning new display, a thinner and lighter body, a Touch ID unlock button and a new MagSafe charging port, it feels fresh, too.

RELATED: Read Our Review of the M2 Macbook Air

