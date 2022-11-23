The 12 Best Tech Products of Winter 2022

This story is part of the 2022 Winter Gear Awards. To see the full list of winners, click here.

Part of the beauty of tech and gadgets is that they aren't really seasonal. It doesn't matter what time of the year it is, you're going to listen to headphones, watch movies and sports on TV, work on your computer, take photos with your camera, and stare at your smartphone for way longer than you probably should. So the best gadgets of winter are really just the best gadgets — it's just the way it is.

Below, you'll find the best gadgets that 2022 has to offer.