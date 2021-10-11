Today's Top Stories
1
Ferrari Hired Jony Ive and Marc Newson. But Why?
2
Grow Your Sneaker Collection with SoleSavy
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
What Luggage to Bring to an Adventure Lodge

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Sonos Is Offering Rare Deals on a Handful of Two-Room Sets

Save on starter Sonos One bundles or surround sound and turntable sets.

By Will Porter
sonos play 5
Sonos

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you’re in the market for new speakers and want to get your own Sonos home system started, you’re in luck. That’s because the brand is offering rare savings of up to $100 on two-room sets at a handful of different levels and price points, including a set with Sonos One, Sonos Five and turntable sets.

We don't see Sonos deals that often, so even at a small discount like the ones we're seeing here, it is worth pulling the trigger if you're mulling it over. Scroll on to see the sets that are on sale.

Sonos
Sonos One Two Room Set
Sonos sonos.com
$419.00
SAVE NOW

Sonos
Sonos Five Two Room Pro Set
Sonos sonos.com
$1,049.00
SAVE NOW

Sonos
Sonos Vinyl Set
Sonos sonos.com
$949.00
SAVE NOW
Related Stories
The Complete Sonos Buying Guide
Sonos Prices Are Going Up — But They Haven't Yet
Sonos Beam (Gen 2) vs Sonos Arc: Which is Best?

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Primeblue Hiking Shoes
Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Primeblue Hiking Shoes
SAVE NOW

$200 $140 (30% OFF W/ CODE BUYMORE)

Rarely on sale, the Terrex Free Hiker is an excellent shoe for stomping around the city or venturing onto the trail, owing to its comfy Ultraboost midsole and Continental soles, which provide excellent traction. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Sonos One 2-Room Set
Sonos One 2-Room Set
SHOP NOW

$438 $419 (4% OFF)

This entry-level smart speaker is equipped with Wi-Fi and can be controlled through the Sonos App. Great anywhere in your house, it's also humidity resistant so you can rock out in the bathroom. Grab two and save $19.

READ OUR SONOS BUYING GUIDE

J.Crew Trucker Stretch Corduroy Jacket
J.Crew Trucker Stretch Corduroy Jacket
SAVE NOW

$128 $90 (30% OFF W/ CODE SALEONSALE)

A trucker jacket is a fit for any guy's wardrobe and this one, made from comfortable stretch corduroy, is the workhorse you need for fall.

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS TODAY

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Blender
Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Blender
SHOP NOW

$600 $550 (20% OFF)

The Vitamix A3500 is one of the brand's best-sellers and accomplishes everything you'd expect out of a Vitamix. 

READ ABOUT A BLENDER HYBRID

Apple AirPods Max
LOWEST PRICE EVER
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $449 (18% OFF)

With high-quality construction and the elite sound quality you'd expect from Apple headphones, these are some of the best out there. This is also one of the lowest prices we've seen, so pick them up at this price while you can. 

READ ABOUT THE AIRPODS MAX

Hyperice Hypervolt
EDITOR'S PICK
Hyperice Hypervolt
SAVE NOW

$349 $249 (29% OFF)

This is one of the best recovery message devices on the market. While the Theragun has the better overall design and usability, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter).

READ OUR HYPERVOLT VS. THERAGUN REVIEW

On Cloud
On Cloud
SAVE NOW

$120 $100 (20% OFF)

Swiss company On has stormed onto the scene with a robust lineup of workout- and running-ready sneakers that are supremely comfortable and ideal for all-day wear. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus True Wireless Earphones
RARE DEAL
Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus True Wireless Earphones
SAVE NOW

$249 $199 (20% OFF W/ CODE TAKE20)

Master & Dynamic make some of the best-looking earbuds that you can buy. The MW07 are loved by our editors and writers thanks to comfort, versatility and quality sound.

READ MORE ABOUT THE MW07

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
EDITOR'S PICK
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
SAVE NOW

$98 $56 (43% OFF)

The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
SAVE NOW

$39 $34 (13% OFF)

MagSafe is the future of charging, so pick one up while it's on sale. It can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES FOR iPHONE

Our Place Always Pan
RARE DEAL
Our Place Always Pan
SAVE NOW

$145 $115 (21% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ALWAYS PAN

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
SAVE NOW

$249 $179 (28% OFF)

Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ. This is also one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. 

READ ABOUT IPHONE COMPATIBLE HEADPHONES

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Speakers
5 Ways to Make Your Speakers Last a Lifetime
What Is It That Makes Some Speakers So Expensive?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Complete Sonos Buying Guide
The Best Multi-Room Wireless Speakers of 2021
The Best Bluetooth Speakers You Can Buy in 2021
Soundbar Versus Speakers: Which Is Best for You
The Best Bookshelf Speakers of 2021
Sonos Is Selling Refurbished Speakers for Just $99
The Best Active Speakers of 2021
How to Turn Your Home Stereo Into a Sonos System