Sonos Is Offering Rare Deals on a Handful of Two-Room Sets

If you’re in the market for new speakers and want to get your own Sonos home system started, you’re in luck. That’s because the brand is offering rare savings of up to $100 on two-room sets at a handful of different levels and price points, including a set with Sonos One, Sonos Five and turntable sets.
We don't see Sonos deals that often, so even at a small discount like the ones we're seeing here, it is worth pulling the trigger if you're mulling it over. Scroll on to see the sets that are on sale.
$200 $140 (30% OFF W/ CODE BUYMORE)
Rarely on sale, the Terrex Free Hiker is an excellent shoe for stomping around the city or venturing onto the trail, owing to its comfy Ultraboost midsole and Continental soles, which provide excellent traction.
$438 $419 (4% OFF)
This entry-level smart speaker is equipped with Wi-Fi and can be controlled through the Sonos App. Great anywhere in your house, it's also humidity resistant so you can rock out in the bathroom. Grab two and save $19.
$128 $90 (30% OFF W/ CODE SALEONSALE)
A trucker jacket is a fit for any guy's wardrobe and this one, made from comfortable stretch corduroy, is the workhorse you need for fall.
$600 $550 (20% OFF)
The Vitamix A3500 is one of the brand's best-sellers and accomplishes everything you'd expect out of a Vitamix.
$549 $449 (18% OFF)
With high-quality construction and the elite sound quality you'd expect from Apple headphones, these are some of the best out there. This is also one of the lowest prices we've seen, so pick them up at this price while you can.
$349 $249 (29% OFF)
This is one of the best recovery message devices on the market. While the Theragun has the better overall design and usability, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter).
$120 $100 (20% OFF)
Swiss company On has stormed onto the scene with a robust lineup of workout- and running-ready sneakers that are supremely comfortable and ideal for all-day wear.
$249 $199 (20% OFF W/ CODE TAKE20)
Master & Dynamic make some of the best-looking earbuds that you can buy. The MW07 are loved by our editors and writers thanks to comfort, versatility and quality sound.
$98 $56 (43% OFF)
The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.
$39 $34 (13% OFF)
MagSafe is the future of charging, so pick one up while it's on sale. It can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers.
$145 $115 (21% OFF)
The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.
$249 $179 (28% OFF)
Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ. This is also one of the lowest prices we've ever seen.