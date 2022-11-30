The Best, Coolest New Gadgets of November 2022

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.



Thanksgiving is done and dusted. Blink, and it'll be Christmas. It's crazy, but this time of year just seems to move fast. But that didn't stop new gadgets from making the news. Looking back on the month that was, there were a lot of new cool gadgets that were announced in November. We break it all down below — here's what you missed.

(For the best announcements of last month, October 2022, click here.)





Bluesound Pulse M

Courtesy

Bluesound, a big competitor to Sonos in the multi-room speaker space, announced its newest wireless speaker: the Pulse M. You can think of it as a beefed up version of the Sonos One or a slightly more affordable version of the Sonos Five.

The big difference is that the Pulse M is able to deliver 360-degree sound, so it's theoretically able to fill a room better than the mostly front-firing One or Five. If you buy two, you can set them up as a stereo pair or as rear satellites in a home theater system with Bluesound's Pulse Soundbar+. Available in white or black.

Price: $449

LEARN MORE





Fujifilm X-T5

Courtesy

The Fujifilm X-T5 is the company's latest mirrorless camera and the successor to the X-T4. It's smaller, lighter and has less video-focused than the X-T4, which photographers will like. And it has many of the same hardware — including the same 40-megapixel APS-C sensor and X Processor — as the Fujilfim's higher-end X-H2. It starts at the same price as the X-T4.



Price: $1,699 (body only)

LEARN MORE

Bose Music Amplifier

Courtesy

The Bose Music Amplifier is a straight-up competitor to the Sonos Amp. It works basically the same — designed to power two passive bookshelf speakers and then integrate them into your multi-room audio system with Bose's (instead of Sonos's) other wireless speakers and soundbars — and it costs the same delivers the same amount of power (125 watts per channel) as the Sonos Amp.

Price: $699

LEARN MORE





Audio-Technica Sound Burger (2022 Version)

Courtesy

Audio-Technica announced that it's reviving its iconic portable turntable, the Sound Burger, from the '80s — but the 2022 version will be updated with modern conveniences, like Bluetooth connectivity, a lithium-ion battery and support for USB-C charging. It's able to play records at 33 rpm and 45 rpm speeds.

It still lacks a built-in speaker, so you'll want to pair it over Bluetooth to a speaker(s) or pair of headphones; it has a 3.5mm jack for hooking up to wired headphones or an analog system, too. Only a limited number of these modern classics will be released.

Price: $199



LEARN MORE









DJI Mavic 3 Classic

Courtesy

The just-announced Mavic 3 Classic is essentially a more budget-friendly version of the DJI's flagship Mavic 3 drone was released in late 2021. The "Classic" version is very similar to the flagship model, with the major difference being that it doesn't have a telephoto lens. Other than that, it has the same camera sensor, same advanced flying features and abilities, and same battery life and flight time. The price various on the package you get (just like the Mavic 3), but the "Classic" starts at about $450 cheaper.

Price: $1,469

LEARN MORE

Devialet Mania

Courtesy

The Devialet Mania is the French hi-fi company's first portable speaker. It supports both Wi-Fi (AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect) and Bluetooth streaming, and comes with Amazon's Alexa baked right in so you can control it with your voice. It's a true 360-degree speaker, but Devialet integrated it with ASC (Active Stereo Calibration) technology so it can automatically adjust its sound depending on where you have it; when placed in the center of a room it'll play true 360-degree stereo audio, but when placed against a wall it adjusts to a more front-firing sound (Devialet says the latter creates a more expansive and powerful soundstage).

Price: $790

LEARN MORE



Belkin Boost Up Charge Pro

Courtesy

The Belkin Boost Up Charge Pro is the first MagSafe car mount that is capable of charging your iPhone 12 or later at its full 15-watt capacity. This fast charging capability is going to cost you, however. At $100, the Belkin Boost Up Charge Pro costs almost twice as much as other car mounts for iPhone. You can buy it now directly from Apple.

Price: $100

LEARN MORE

​​

Audio-Technica AT-LP2022

Courtesy

To celebrate the hi-fi company's 60th anniversary, Audio-Technica has announced a limited-edition version of its AT-LP2022 turntable that's made in a completely transparent acrylic finish — it honestly looks like it's carved out of glass or a block of ice. The manual belt-driven turntable is also decked out with a special Shibata stylus (also transparent) and a carbon-fiber tonearm. It's available for preorder.

Price: $1,200

LEARN MORE

Razer Wolverine V2 Pro

Courtesy

The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro is the company's first officially licensed controller for the PS5. (Razer has released several controllers for Xbox and PC over the years.) It's $50 more expensive than Sony’s own customizable controller, the DualSense Edge, which is still yet to be released.

The Wolverine V2 Pro has remappable buttons and back paddles and an eight-way directional pad, but maybe the biggest difference is that the sticks are positioned more like an Xbox controller (diagonally instead of on the same horizontal plane) than a traditional PlayStation controller.

Price: $250

LEARN MORE

House of Marley Get Together 2 XL

Courtesy

House of Marley introduced two new portable Bluetooth speakers, the Get Together 2 ($250, pictured ) and Get Together 2 Mini ($170) , which are essentially smaller and more affordable versions of the Get Together 2 XL ($400) . They are eco-friendly speakers that are made mostly of solid bamboo and recycled fabric. They have modern features like USB-C charging and multi-pair (with other Get Together speakers).

Price: $170; $250

LEARN MORE

Leica Q2 "Ghost" by Hodinkee

Courtesy

In partnership with Hodinkee, Leica has announced a special edition version of its 2019-released Q2 . This new "Ghost" version is exactly the same as the Q2 fixed-lens, full-frame compact camera, but comes in a light gray finish and with a gray leather covering — it's designed to pay homage to the "Ghost Bezel" diving watch, which was known for its gray bezel. Only 2,000 of these special edition Q2 cameras will be sold and they'll be available starting December 8th.

Price: $5,795

LEARN MORE





McIntosh MDA200 D/A Converter

Courtesy

The McIntosh MDA200 is the company's newest audiophile-grade DAC. It features the same DA2 digital module that's in McIntosh's MA12000 integrated amplifier and C2700 and C53 preamps, but it gives you the freedom to have it in a standalone device. This makes it easier and cheaper (although if you're shopping in this high-end realm money is probably not much of a factor) to upgrade your home's hi-fi system later down the road.

Price: $4,000

LEARN MORE





Blast Radio Blast Mic

Courtesy

Blast Radio is an audio-only platform that gives creators the freedom to broadcast live and have their listeners tune in. After 24 hours, that content disappears.

The Blast Mic is a portable handle microphone that's specifically designed to work with the Blast Radio app (available on iOS and Android), as it allows creators to broadcast live in high-quality to the app with the push of a button. All they need is a WiFi connection. If you don't want to broadcast live, the Blast Mic also works as a standard mic that you can connect to another device (like your computer).

Price: $299

LEARN MORE





Wyze Mesh Router and Wyze Mesh Router Pro

Courtesy Courtesy

Wyze announced its first mesh router systems and, like all their other smart home devices, price looks to be their main selling price. The Wyze Mesh Router (left) is a dual-band model that supports Wi-Fi 6 and starts at $94, while the Wyze Mesh Router Pro (right) is a tri-band model that supports Wi-Fi 6E and starts at $174.

The "Pro" model is probably the more appealing of the two, given that it supports faster connectivity and more devices; plus it looks set to become the most affordable mesh router that supports the new-age Wi-Fi 6E standard.

Price: $94+

LEARN MORE









Philips Hue Festavia String Lights

Courtesy

Philips Hue has announced a set of smart string lights, called Festavia, that promise to be the perfect decoration — say, for decorating your tree, staircase, mantelpiece or anything else — this holiday season. The string lights come on a 65-foot cord and are composed of 250 little lights. Just like many other Philips Hue smart lights, the Festavia can be dimmed and brightened, and you can change their color to basically anything under the sun via the Hue app. Also, you can sync them to a Spotify playlist so that they change colors with your music. They work with all major smart ecosystems, including Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple's HomeKit.

Price: $160

LEARN MORE







Yamaha YH-5000SE

Courtesy

Yamaha hasn't been a big player is the high-end headphone market for some time, but it's aiming to change that with then its new YH-5000SE. The company's new flagship headphones are designed for true audiophiles (and people with deep pockets). They take design inspiration from the 1970s, but combine that modern acoustic technologies such super-thin and lightweight Orthodynamic drivers. And they even come with two types of earpads, suede or leather — so you can choose.

Price: $5,000

LEARN MORE





Wyze Bulb Color BR30

Courtesy

Wyze announced new smart full-color light bulbs. The Wyze Bulb Color BR30 are very similar in their capabilities (and price) to the already existing Wyze Bulb Color; the two have the same E26 base but are different shaped bulbs (A19 versus the new BR30). Like before, they can be integrated in either Alexa or Google Home smart ecosystems.

Price: $24 (2-pack)

LEARN MORE





Acer Aspire 3

Courtesy

Acer announced a new budget-friendly laptop: the Aspire 3. The 15.6-inch laptop runs Windows 11 and is significant because it's the first to be powered by an AMD Ryzen 7000-series processor. Plus, Acer claims that the Aspire 3 is rated at getting 11 hours of battery life, which is pretty excellent for such an affordable model. Additionally, the Aspire 3 comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Price: $400+

LEARN MORE





Polaroid 50th Anniversary Edition SX-70

Courtesy

50 years ago, Polaroid released its iconic SX-70 folding instant film camera. In celebration of that anniversary, the company is releasing special edition versions of that SX-70 — each of which is plated in 24-karat gold and has leather embossings and detailings.

Only 50 of these special edition models will be sold — so if you want one you're going to want to sign up for the wait list.

Price: $999

LEARN MORE



