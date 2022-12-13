Why You Should Switch to an Ergonomic Keyboard (And Which to Buy)

The problem with traditional (or "flat") keyboards is they don't position your hands, wrists and arms in their natural positions. This results in unnecessary pressure or stress — which is commonly referred to as "pronation" in ergonomics — on those parts of your body. For short periods of time, this isn't that big of an issue. But for hours a day, day after day, it's going to cause discomfort and, ultimately, you're going to work less efficiently.



There are many ways to improve the ergonomics of your workspace. You can adjust the height of your screen and chair to improve your posture; you want your back straight and your elbows aligned to the height of the keyboard. You can adjust the lighting and designate recovery periods, or times throughout the day when you step away from your desk and screen. You can also a keyboard or mouse specifically designed to combat protonation.

Why Buy an Ergonomic Keyboard?

An ergonomic keyboard has a more spread-out and concave design than a traditional flat keyboard. It allows your wrists to rest outward, instead of forcing you to turn them inward like a traditional keyboard. The result is that it positions your body in a more natural position and therefore doesn't cause as much pronation.



For most people, their biggest apprehension to getting an ergonomic keyboard (or ergonomic mouse) is that it's going to feel unnatural — but that's also the point. But while this is going to feel unnatural at first, I can tell you that your body will actually adjust quite quickly.

The Downsides of an Ergonomic Keyboard

If you've never used an ergonomic keyboard, know this: there will be a learning curve. It's going to feel unnatural at first as you've spent your entire life typing on a traditional flat keyboard. It's going to feel weird and foreign, but still took it and after a few days it will likely feel like second nature.

And finally, ergonomic keyboards tend to be big. Most have a full keyboard and a rather large wrist rest — some are removable, some are not — and all together it's going to take up more desk space than your traditional keyboard. So make sure you know that going into it. And make sure your workspace isn't already crammed as it is.

What to Look For

Style: There are several different styles of ergonomic keyboards. In this guide, we primarily focus on one-piece (or unibody) ergonomic keyboards as the transition to one of them isn't quite as stark. The other style is an ergonomic keyboard with a split design, which essentially divides the keyboard into two pieces — a left and a right — which allows for greater flexibility in where you want your hands to rest.

Wired or wireless: Just like traditional keyboards, ergonomic keyboards come in wired and wireless options. Wired options are generally cheaper and more straightforward to connect, while wireless options are more expensive but don't have a wire that clutters your desk. The other thing to consider is that most wireless options give you the option to wirelessly connect over Bluetooth or use a USB transmitter; the latter of which typically brings more customization (via software) options.

Compatibility: You want to make sure that the ergonomic keyboard you get is supported by your current desktop or laptop. Not every option works with both Mac and PC. There are some manufacturers who make specific versions of a certain ergonomic keyboard for either Mac or PC.

How We Tested

Over the course of several weeks, we tested four of the most popular ergonomic keyboards. All are wireless ergonomic keyboards — except for one (Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard) — and all are uni-body ergonomic keyboards, meaning they don't have a fully split design. The vast majority of the testing was done on a workstation built around a MacBook Pro, but we test each of the keyboards with a Windows PC as well. We judge each of the ergonomic keyboards on size, comfort, connectivity and the overall typing experience.

The 4 Best Ergonomic Keyboards

Logitech Ergo K860

Wireless: Yes (USB transmitter)

Compatibility: Mac, Windows

The Logitech Ergo K860 is one of the best all-around economic keyboards you buy. It has a curved design with a full row of function keys, a number pad, and a built-in (and extra large) wrist rest. It has a negative tilt — there are only feet at the front of the keyboard — which forces your hands and wrists into a more upward and natural position. And it works with both Mac or PC. Additionally, it supports the exact same software as Logitech's Master Series of keyboards, so you can customize and remap the keyboard to fit your needs.





Kensington Pro Fit Ergo

Wireless: Yes (Bluetooth or USB transmitter)

Compatibility: Mac, Windows, Chrome OS

The Kensington Pro Fit Ergo is another excellent wireless ergonomic keyboard that's fully compatible with Mac and PC, as well as Chrome OS. It has a similar look and feel to the Logitech Ergo K860 — both have split designs, a large wrist rest and a negative tilt — but Kensington's option is definitely a more entry-level options. It doesn't feel quite as premium and it lacks customizable software. On the plus side, it is slightly cheaper and comes with a wireless ergonomic mouse as well.





Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop

Wireless: Yes (USB transmitter)

Compatibility: Windows, Mac (some limitations)

The Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop is a 3-in-1 combo of an ergonomic keyboard, a separate number pad and an ergonomic mouse. As it's made by Microsoft, it's really optimized for PC, but the wireless keyboard will with a Mac via its USB transmitter. Unlike the company's more entry-level Ergonomic Keyboard (below), this has a split design to better separate your hands and put them in a natural position. The keyboard isn't rechargeable, however, and does require batteries.

Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard

Wireless: No (wired USB connection)

Compatibility: Windows, Mac (some limitations)

The Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard is the company's most entry-level and affordable ergonomic keyboard — and it's the only non-wireless option on this list and connects to your computer via a wired USB-A connection. The Ergonomic Keyboard has a split design, a large wrist rest and optional negative tilt (via an attachable front leg). The keyboard is specifically designed to work with Windows PCs, but it will technically work with Mac; although it's not ideal as it lacks a Command key (so Mac users will want to modify its keys) and you won't have access to its customization software (via the Microsoft Mouse and Keyboard Center app).



