The Most Important Cameras and Photography Gear of 2022

This story is part of our end-of-year series This Year in Gear rounding up the most notable releases of 2022. For more stories like this, click here.



Now that 2022 is (almost) in the books, we look back on the best new cameras, lenses and other photography accessories that were released. From the latest flagship mirrorless cameras from Hasselblad and Fujifilm, Leica's jumping back into the world of film with the new M6, and a host of action cameras from GoPro and DJI — here's a recap of everything 2022 had to offer.





Leica M6 (2022 Edition)

Courtesy

Leica announced that it's going to start reproducing its legendary M6 film camera. The 2022 edition of the 35mm rangefinder will be basically identical to the one that was discontinued 20 years. The only real differences will be that the new model will have a brighter viewfinder and a top-plate coating.

Price: $5,295

LEARN MORE

Fujifilm X-T5

Courtesy

The Fujifilm X-T5 is the company's latest mirrorless camera and the successor to the X-T4. It's smaller, lighter and has less video-focused than the X-T4, which photographers will like. And it has many of the same hardware — including the same 40-megapixel APS-C sensor and X Processor — as the Fujilfim's higher-end X-H2. It starts at the same price as the X-T4.



Price: $1,699 (body only)

LEARN MORE

GoPro Hero 11 Black and Hero 11 Black Mini

Courtesy

GoPro introduced its newest action camera — and this year there are two to choose from. The Hero 11 Black is the company's newest flagship model, while the all-new Hero 11 Black Mini (pictured) is a shrunk-down version that's almost half the size. Compared to last year's model, the Hero 11 Black looks pretty identical, but GoPro integrated it with a larger sensor that enable some higher-resolution photo and video capturing capabilities. The "Mini" version is exactly the same, but lacks the dual touchscreen displays.

Price: $300+ (Mini); $400+

LEARN MORE

Hasselblad X2D 100C

Hasselblad

The Hasselblad X2D 100C is the company's new flagship medium-format mirrorless camera. It has a ginormous 100-megapixel backside illuminated sensor, but packs it into a body that's similarly sized to the company's X1D 50C and X1D II 50C (both of which have 50-megapixel sensors). It has an advanced hybrid phase and contrast-based autofocus system and in-body image stabilization. It's a beast of a handheld camera. Hasselblad also announced three new lenses to go with it (and other X System cameras): XCD 38mm f/2.5 ($3,700), 55mm f/2.5 ($3,700) and 90mm f/2.5 ($4,300).

Price: $8,200 (body only)

LEARN MORE

DJI Osmo Action 3

Courtesy

The DJI Osmo Action 3 is the company's newest action camera. It borrows the classic design of the 2019-released Osmo Action and pairs it with the sensor and shooting capabilities (maxes out at 4K at 120fps) of the 2021-released Action 2. Additionally, DJI has given the new camera significantly dual touchscreens, improved battery life (up to 160 minutes) and faster charging capabilities. It also has a new quick-release mounting system.



Price: $329+

LEARN MORE

Sony A7R V

Courtesy

The Sony A7RV is the company's upcoming full-frame mirrorless camera and the successor to the Sony A7R IV. The new model has a similar 61-megapixel sensor, but it comes with a significantly more powerful Bionz XR processor that enables the Sony A7R V to have a way faster and smarter autofocusing ability. Additionally, the Sony A7R V packs better in-body image stabilization and a new 4-axis articulating display.

Price: $3,900

LEARN MORE

Leica Q2 "Ghost" by Hodinkee

Courtesy

In partnership with Hodinkee, Leica has announced a special edition version of its 2019-released Q2 . This new "Ghost" version is exactly the same as the Q2 fixed-lens, full-frame compact camera, but comes in a light gray finish and with a gray leather covering — it's designed to pay homage to the "Ghost Bezel" diving watch, which was known for its gray bezel. Only 2,000 of these special edition Q2 cameras will be sold.

Price: $5,795

LEARN MORE

Fujifilm X-H2

Courtesy

The Fujifilm X-H2 is the company's newest mirrorless camera and it's very similar to the recently-released X-H2S. It has the same processor, built-in image stabilization and electronic viewfinder. The big difference is that the Fujifilm X-H2 has a huge 40.2-megapixel APS-C sensor, which is the highest resolution that the company has put into any of its X Series cameras.



Price: $2,000 (body only)

LEARN MORE

Nikon Z30

Nikon

The Nikon Z30 is a mirrorless camera designed for vloggers and YouTubers — it's the smallest of any of the company's Z-series cameras. It's decked out with a 20.9-megapixel APS-C sensor and a touchscreen display that fully articulates around (so you can yourself as you film). And it can also shoot 4K video at 30fps. The kicker? You'll be able to buy it with a Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 lens for just $850.

Price: $710 (body only); $850+ (with lens kit)

LEARN MORE

Contax T2 (x MAD Paris)

Courtesy

The Contax T2 was released in the early '90s and over 30 years later — thanks to in large part to the resurgence of film photography — it's still one of the most sought after 35mm film cameras you can buy. This year, the Parisian label MAD Paris released a limited edition collaboration that gives these iconic film cameras a makeover; you can get Contax T2 in one of five different colors.

Price: £4,500 (approx. $5,234)

LEARN MORE

Sony ZV-1F

Courtesy

The Sony ZV-1F is the company's newest compact camera for vlogging. It's just $500, which is its cheapest option to date, and it's designed for entry-level vloggers looking to upgrade from their smartphone. The Sony ZV-1F is essentially a more budget-friendly option to the Sony ZV-1 ($748); it has a similar 20-megapixel 1-inch sensor, but has 20mm f/2 lens, which is less versatile than the ZV-1's 24-70mm lens.

Price: $500

LEARN MORE

Sony FX30

Sony

The Sony FX30 is the newest entry in the company's Cinema Line of digital film cameras. It's essentially a more budget-friendly version of the FX3. It shares similar body and design, but opts for a 26-megapixel APS-C sensor instead of the FX3's full-frame sensor. It's positioned as a compact camera for new filmmakers.

Price: $1,799+

LEARN MORE

Polaroid 50th Anniversary Edition SX-70

Courtesy

50 years ago, Polaroid released its iconic SX-70 folding instant film camera. In celebration of that anniversary, the company is releasing special edition versions of that SX-70 — each of which is plated in 24-karat gold and has leather embossings and detailings. Only 50 of these special edition models will be sold.

Price: $999

LEARN MORE

Fujifilm X-H2S

Fujifilm

Fujifilm released its newest flagship APS-C mirrorless camera, the X-H2S, which is the successor to its 2018-released X-H1. The new model has a larger 26.2-megapixel sensor and some impressive fast-shooting capabilities, including an up to 40/fps burst-shooting mode with continuous autofocus tracking. Fujifilm also announced announced several compatible lens, with the XF 18-120mm powered zoom ($899) — which we expect to be wildly popular — being the standout.

Price: $2,499 (body only)

LEARN MORE

DJI Mini 3 Pro

DJI

DJI released its most capable lightweight drone, the DJI Mini 3 Pro. It weighs just 249 grams, exactly the same as the company's other "Mini" drones, but it packs a high quality camera, as well as advanced sensors and capturing capabilities that allow it to fly and shoot as if it were a way larger drone. It also can be bought with a remote controller with an integrated touchscreen display so, unlike DJI's other drones, it doesn't occupy your smartphone while you fly.

Price: $909+

Read our review of the DJI Mini 3 Pro.

LEARN MORE

Insta360 X3

Courtesy

The Insta360 X3 is the company's new handheld 360-degree camera and the direct successor of the 2020-released One X2. The biggest improvement with X3 is probably its new touchscreen display; it's significantly bigger and more useful (as it's way easier to preview and review footage). The lens and sensor got a big bump on the X3, too, as it's now capable of capturing 5.7K 360-degree videos and super-detailed 72-megapixel stills.

Price: $450+

LEARN MORE

Moment Anamorphic Lens Adapter

Moment

Moment, a company best known for its mobile photography accessories, announced an anamorphic lens adapter for mirrorless and DSLR cameras. It easily screws into the filter thread of any of your camera's lenses and turns it into an 1.33x anamorphic lens. If you're a photographer looking a larger picture with mesmeric flare that anamorphic lens are known for, this is what you want.

Price: $999+

LEARN MORE

Leica M-A Titan Set

Leica

Nothing says "timeless," "exclusive," or "ludicrously expensive" quite like Leica, and the newest Leica M-A “Titan" limited edition set certainly checks all those boxes. For a limited run of just 250 units, Leica will be producing a version of the analogue Leica M-A and APO-Summicron-M 50 f/2 ASPH lens with key components made from titanium. For that luxury, you can expect to pay more than three times the list price of a non-titanium M-A.

Price: $19,995

LEARN MORE

DJI RS3 and RS3 Pro

DJI

DJI released the RS3 and RS3 Pro, which are its newest gimbals that are designed for mirrorless and cinema cameras, respectively. The main upgrade over their predecessors, mainly the 2020-released RSC2, is the new gimbals have an updated and improved automatic locking system so you don't need to spend as much time balancing the camera during setup. They also come with a larger touchscreen display and support for a Bluetooth shutter button.

Price: $549+

LEARN MORE

Insta360 Sphere

Insta360

The Insta360 Sphere is a 360-degree camera that's specially designed to be strapped around either of DJI's Mavic Air 2 and Air 2S drones — it doesn't block any of its tracking or object avoidance sensors. When attached, the Sphere is able to capture an immersive 360-degree while also making the drone appear to be completely invisible and non-obstructive to the shot.

Price: $430

LEARN MORE

Olympus OM System OM-1

Olympus

Olympus (recently acquired by OM Digital Solutions) released its first-ever Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera: the OM System OM-1. The compact shooter packs a 20-megapixel stacked CMOS sensor, an advanced autofocus system with high-speed shooting capabilities (up to 120fps), as well as 4K video (at 60fps) capture. It also has a IP53 weather-resistance rating.

Price: $2,199 (body); $2,799 (w/12-40mm f/2.8 PRO II lens kit)

LEARN MORE

Insta360 One RS

Courtesy

The Insta360 One RS is a tiny action camera that's essentially an upgraded version of the company's One R (released in 2020). The One RS has the same three-part modular design — featuring a battery, processor and swappable lens — but now comes with a bigger and longer-lasting battery, a better 4K lens with a larger 48MP sensor, and a snappier processor.

Price: $550+

LEARN MORE