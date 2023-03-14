Master & Dynamic's New Headphones Go Big on Style and Sound (And Price)

Master & Dynamic released its first pair of headphones, the original MH40, all the way back in 2014. It then released a wireless version called the MH40 Wireless in 2019. Fast forward to 2023, and the New York-based audio company has officially announced the second-generation of those .



The "Gen 2" models of the MH40 Wireless are virtually identical to both their predecessors — they have the same signature metal and leather aesthetic that Master & Dynamic is known for — but they've been updated to sound and perform better. The other thing is, well, Master & Dynamic has bumped up the price by a cool $100.

The second-generation MH40 Wireless headphones have new custom 40mm titanium drivers that, according to the press release, promise to "deliver a sound signature with crystal clear highs and full-sounding lows." Unlike the original MH40 Wireless, the new headphones are compatible with M&D's app; this will allow you to toggle between several different pre-set EQ settings and further customize the sound.

The other big deal is with battery life. The second-generation MH40 Wireless will have enough battery life to last up to 30 hours, which is quite the jump up from the 18 hours that the first-generation models offered. You'll also be able to quick charge them, giving you six hours of playtime after just a 15-minute charge.

The new Master & Dynamic MH40 Wireless in gunmetal/black. Master & Dynamic The new Master & Dynamic MH40 Wireless in silver/navy. Master & Dynamic

Master & Dynamic has given the new MH40 Wireless a couple other modern updates, too. They have an improved microphones system that should help calls sound clearer. They support Bluetooth 5.2 for improved range (up to 100 feet). And they since they support aptX Adaptive, they can stream high-resolution audio files (up to 24-bit/96kHz) from supported Android devices. (Unfortunately, iPhone do not support aptX Adaptive yet.)

As far as price, the Master & Dynamic MH40 Wireless cost $399 — and that's $100 more than the 2019-released MH40 Wireless. It's a pretty steep price jump considering that the two headphones are basically identical; if you already have a pair of Master & Dynamic's MH40 Wireless and love them, you have to really want the improved battery life or sonic performance to dish out the dough.

(It's also important to note that the MH40 Wireless don't support active noise-cancellation. If you're digging the vibe of these headphones but want active noise-cancellation, Master & Dynamic released the $599 MW75 — read our review, here —last summer.)

Master & Dynamic's new MH40 Wireless are available today. You can buy them in five different color combinations: silver/brown, gunmetal/black, black/black, silver/navy and silver/grey.