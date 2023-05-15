Welcome to Talking Points , a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios . Smartphones just keep getting smarter, and now, Samsung is here to take things one step further. With the new Galaxy S23 Ultra, fans can take advantage of a 200-megapixel camera \u2014 the highest resolution on any phone available today. Plus, with a suite of great new features, the phone has everything you need to power your day to day. So read on to learn everything we love about this powerful device. The Backstory Samsung: An Entire Galaxy to Explore Samsung released its first Galaxy in 2009. Since then, the brand has tirelessly optimized its designs to create the 2023 model we know today. For new fans, it\u2019s important to know that the larger Galaxy family of devices represents an entire ecosystem of its own. Devices in the ecosystem can pair more easily and come together to boost your productivity. With everything from the Connect Galaxy Watch to next-level Galaxy Buds , it\u2019s easy to quickly lose yourself in a world of your own design. Plus, with Galaxy, fans are able to customize nearly every aspect of their devices across one simple UI. So with so much to choose from, it\u2019s easy to find something for everyone. The Gist What You Need to Know About the Samsung Galaxy S23 First things first, as mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy S23\u2019s 200-megapixel camera is currently the highest resolution camera on any phone on the market. On top of that, the new device also features the brand\u2019s fastest mobile processor ever, so you can quickly swipe through every app, tool or perk you need. The camera has been optimized for advanced night photography, and comes with a built-in S Pen stylus that can be used to operate the camera's shutter button from afar. Of course, the stylus can also be used to draw or navigate daily tasks across the phone's touchscreen, but using it to trigger the camera's shutter means users will no longer have to wait on pesky self timers. The phone also features Galaxy\u2019s biggest sensor, plus light-absorbing pixels and video stabilization technology to ensure that you can capture every moment in the highest quality possible. Notably, the Galaxy S23 has also been designed with recycled materials to keep things greener. Crafted in part with recycled glass and ocean-bound plastic, each phone also comes in a recycled paper box. Our POV Capture Every Moment (Better) with the Samsung Galaxy S23 In total, this powerful phone features a selfie camera, ultra-wide-angle camera and wide-angle camera plus two sets of telephoto lenses. Beyond these, fans can also use the device\u2019s hyperlapse function to capture timelapses with bright clarity, with the option to capture (and speed up) a night sky full of stars. Then, when it comes time to edit your photos \u2014 not that you\u2019ll need to \u2014 users can access the brand\u2019s Expert RAW program to finesse in even greater detail. With a wide range of settings, you\u2019ll be able to fine-tune every shot to capture exactly what you want; or let the intelligent device lock in the perfect specs every time. If you\u2019re looking to level up your content, there\u2019s no better device than the Samsung Galaxy S23. Designed to make every person feel like a professional photographer, this phone can help you capture every memory, moment and person in their best light. Price: $1,200 SHOP NOW