Google's Folding Pixel Phone Is Finally Here, Plus a Few More Things

Google's annual spring developer's conference, I/O, has become quite the hardware event recently. While you can expect the next-generation flagship Pixel smartphones — the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro — to be released this coming fall, it also announced a couple of new gadgets that are available for order (or preorder) right now.

There's the Pixel Fold, Google's first foldable smartphone. There's the Pixel Tablet, which is Google's first tablet that also doubles as a smart display. And there's the Pixel 7a, Google's new budget-friendly smartphone.

Here's what you need to know.

Google Pixel Fold

Google officially showed off its first foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold, which runs on the same Tensor G2 chip as Google's Pixel 7 and 7 Pro (and newest 7a) smartphones. The Google Pixel Fold looks very similar to Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold 4, but according to Google, the Pixel Fold is the thinnest foldable smartphone and the foldable smartphone with the best zoom camera capabilities. The Pixel Fold is designed as 5.8-inch smartphone when closed, but can open up to 7.6-inch tablet. It has a super snapper 120Hz display, supports wireless charging, and as has five total (two front, three rear) cameras. It's available for preorder now.

A neat touch is that if you pre-order the Google Pixel Fold, you'll also get a Pixel Watch, a $350 value, for free.

Price: $1,799

Availability: Next month (Pre-order now)

Google Pixel Tablet

Google announced the Pixel Tablet last year, but didn't announce a price or a release date — that changed today. The Pixel Tablet is available for preorder now and will ship next month (June 2023). The device is unique because it can function as a tablet in "Tablet mode" or as smart display when paired with the speaker-and-hub, which will wirelessly charge the Pixel Tablet. The other neat thing is that the hub comes with Pixel Tablet at no extra charge.

Price: $499

Availability: Next month (Pre-order now)

Google Pixel 7a

The Google Pixel 7a is the company's newest budget smartphone. It's powered by Google's Tensor G2 processor, but the big upgrade is with its camera — it has a new camera system with a 72-percent larger sensor than last year's Pixel 6a. The Pixel 7a has a 90Hz display and supports wireless charging. The catch, however, is that the Pixel 7a will cost $50 more than the $449 Pixel 6a.

Price: $499

Availability: Now

