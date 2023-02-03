Editor's note: We update this post every week on Friday. We suggest bookmarking this page and returning often, as we'll continue updating it throughout the year with the most notable new tech and other gadgets of 2023.

Last updated: February 3, 2023.

February

The Best New Tech Gear of February 2023 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra samsung.com SHOP NOW The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the company's new "best of the best" flagship smartphone. It has the biggest and brightest display, the biggest battery, the best camera system (now with a 200MP sensor) and it comes with an embedded S Pen stylus for note-taking. Price: $1,200+ Samsung Galaxy S23 samsung.com SHOP NOW The Samsung Galaxy S23 is the smallest and most affordable of the company's three new flagship smartphones. It has a 6.1-inch display and the same triple rear camera system as the Ultra, except the main camera has a 50-megapixel sensor instead of the Ultra's 200-megapixel sensor). Price: $800+ Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus samsung.com SHOP NOW The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is essentially a bigger version of the Galaxy S23 (but it's still not as big as the Ultra). Compared to the Galaxy S23, the "Plus" version has a bigger display (6.6-inch vs 6.1-inch), a bigger battery, and comes with double the base storage. Price: $1,000+ Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra samsung.com SHOP NOW The Galaxy Book3 Pro Ultra is the most high-end laptop in Samsung's new Galaxy Book3 Pro series — and it's essentially a direct competitor to Apple's MacBook Pros. It's a clamshell-style laptop that's a beefed-up version of the 16-inch Galaxy Book3 Pro. Price: $2,400+ Sonus Faber Aster sonusfaber.com SHOP NOW Sonus Faber — the Italian hi-fi maker best known for its gorgeous and super high-end loudspeakers — has announced its first-ever outdoor speaker. The Aster is a wireless speaker with an IP65 rating and is probably best suited for public spaces like restaurants or museums. Price: $450 Marshall Middleton marshallheadphones.com SHOP NOW Marshall has made a number of portable Bluetooth speakers over the last few years. The Middleton is different is bigger. At four pounds, it's the company's largest portable Bluetooth speaker with an IP67 water-resistance rating. Price: $300 Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Lever schlage.com SHOP NOW Schlage's newest smart lock has built-in Wi-Fi (no separate hub required) so you can remotely lock, unlock and check the status of the door. The Encode Smart WiFi Lever is different in that it's designed for interior doors without a deadbolt, such as an closet or an office. Price: $310 Garmin Vivomove Trend garmin.com SHOP NOW The Garmin Vivomove Trend is the company's new stylish hybrid smartwatch and it's unique because it's the company's first smartphone that supports Qi wireless charging. Like its other Vivomove smartwatches, the Trend has a hidden display for alerts and activity tracking. Price: $270+ Sony STR-AN1000 sony.com SHOP NOW Sony recently announced several new AV receivers and the STR-AN1000 is the most affordable of the bunch. It's a 7.2-channel receiver that supports 8K (a first for Sony). Most interesting, it certified to work with Sonos speakers as well as Sony's HT-A series of soundbars. Price: $900 McIntosh MHT300 mcintoshlabs.com SHOP NOW McIntosh announced in first AV receiver in several years. The MHT300 is a gorgeous and powerful 7.2-channel that can deliver 150 watts per channel. It basically supports every audio and video technology you'd want, but the catch is its price. You probably can't afford it. Price: $8,000 Satechi Pro Hub Slim satechi.net SHOP NOW The Satechi Pro Hub Slim is the company's newest hub that's specifically designed to work with Apple's M2 MacBook Air and M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros. You can even match the laptop's finish. It adds a total of seven ports and supports up to 100-watt passthrough charging. Price: $80 Anker Ace 45W GaN USB-C anker.com SHOP NOW Anker announced two new USB-C GaN chargers — a 45-watt (shown) and 25-watt option — that are optimized specifically for fast-charging Samsung's latest Galaxy S23 smartphones. They cost $30 and $15, respectively. Price: $30

January