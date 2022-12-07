The Best Wireless Headsets for Xbox, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch

In the market for a wireless gaming headset? You've got options. Microsoft and Sony make their own headsets for Xbox and PlayStation consoles, respectively, but there are a plethora of well-respected third-party companies — like SteelSeries, Turtle Beach, Logitech and Razor — that make a wide range of wireless headsets, from entry-level to super high-end, as well.

The most important thing when choosing a wireless headset is getting one that works with your system, whether that's Xbox (Series S or X), PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch or PC. Now that the new generation of consoles are here, they support proprietary technologies that make certain headsets easier to wirelessly connect or sound better. And therefore, some headsets are specifically designed with a system in mind.

Why Go Wireless?

In this guide we focused specifically on wireless gaming headsets instead of wired. There are a lot of wired options out there and, in the past, wired headsets were really the only option for serious gamers who didn't want any type of sound lag or signal interference. But Bluetooth technology has improved a lot in recent years and, thanks to the arrival of 2.4GHz, pretty much all those previous concerns and today's breed of wireless gaming headsets work just as well. Plus, you don't have to worry about tripping over or getting entangled in the wire. (Although you do have to charge them.)



What Is Xbox Wireless?

If you have an Xbox Series S/X or an older Xbox One, you want to get a wireless headset that supports Xbox Wireless. This is Microsoft's proprietary wireless technology that allows the headset to wirelessly connect directly to your console. No need for an adapter or USB dongle. It just works.

What Is Sony's Tempest 3D Audio?

The PlayStation 5 doesn't have a special wireless technology for connecting a wireless headset like with Xbox — you need to use a USB dongle that plugs into the console. This is actually a good thing because it means that a lot more wireless headsets are compatible with the PS5. But Sony has integrated the PS5 with a special chip for Tempest 3D Audio, which is a proprietary technology for spatial audio. This allows the headset to sound more dynamic and immersive. So PS5 owners should look for a wireless headset that supports Tempest 3D Audio.

Does the Nintendo Switch Have Any Fancy Wireless Tech?

Nope. You can use pretty much any wireless gaming headset with a Nintendo Switch and connect it over Bluetooth or a dongle. If you remember, the Switch didn't have built-in Bluetooth for the first few years of its existence, but Nintendo rolled out a software update in September 2021 that gave all Switch consoles support for Bluetooth.

The Best Wireless Headsets for Xbox One







Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset
Best Budget Headset for Xbox
Affordable

Supports Xbox Wireless Microphone isn't detachable

Feels kind of cheap

Xbox Wireless : Yes

Yes Bluetooth: No

No Charging: USB-C

This is the first gaming setup — and the first-ever wireless one — that Microsoft has released in years and it's designed as an entry-level option for Xbox gamers who just want something easy and works. It supports Xbox Wireless, so it connects seamlessly to your Xbox without needing any kind of dongle. It charges via USB-C and has excellent battery life (up to 15 hours). And it's a fairly lightweight and comfortable headset.

SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless



Comfortable design

Retractable boom microphone

Supports Xbox Wireless Charges via micro-USB

Xbox Wireless : Yes

Yes Bluetooth: Yes

Yes Charging: micro-USB

The Arctis 9X Wireless is a nice step up for Xbox gamers looking for a higher-end headset. It supports Xbox Wireless, so connecting your console is a breeze, but it has a more premium build and more comfortable design than Microsoft's entry-level headset. Also, the Arctis 9X Wireless delivers a fuller range sound with deeper bass (but you can customize the EQ via settings). The kicker is that this headset has built-in Bluetooth and a retractable boom mic, so you can stream music from your phone or computer when not gaming. It makes it a more versatile headset.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal

Excellent sound quality

Supports Xbox Wireless

Extremely versatile No boom mic

Expensive

Xbox Wireless : Yes

Yes Bluetooth: Yes

Yes Charging: USB-C

Bang & Olufsen's Beoplay Portal is a wireless gaming headset disguised in a pair of luxury cans with active noise-cancellation. They are made of premium materials (including real leather earcups) and don't have any of the flashy-ness that using comes with most headsets — there's not even a boom mic. You can use them as noise-canceling headphones when not gaming, but they do support Xbox Wireless (so long as you get the Xbox variant) and make one of the best-looking wireless headsets you can buy.

The Best Wireless Headsets for PlayStation 5





Sony Pulse 3D

Sony Pulse 3D
Best Budget Headset for PS5
Affordable

Supports Tempest 3D Audio Build quality feels cheap

No boom mic

Tempest 3D Audio: Yes

Yes Bluetooth: No

No Charging: USB-C

The Sony Pulse 3D is the company's budget-friendly wireless headset that's specifically designed to work with PS5. It comes in white and black models, designed to perfectly match your new-gen console — and it supports Sony's Tempest 3D audio technology and delivers a more immersive sound. There's no boom mic for serious gamers and because Sony doesn't have a fancy fast-pairing technology, you still need to use the included USB dongle.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P Wireless

Comfortable design

Supports Tempest 3D Audio

Supports fast charging

Retractable boom mic Not cheap

Tempest 3D Audio: Yes

Yes Bluetooth: Yes

Yes Charging: USB-C

The Arctis Nova 7 is probably SteelSeries's most popular line of wireless gaming headsets and it's a definite step up in comfort and audio quality from Sony's entry-level headset. Refreshed in mid-2022, the Arctis Nova 7 has a new retractable microphone and comes with built-in Bluetooth, so you can use them as regular wireless cans when not gaming. It supports Tempest 3D Audio and comes with a USB-C dongle for low-latency gaming. And it supports fast charging over USB-C, so you're not totally screwed if the battery is low.

Note: The "7P" model is specifically designed for PlayStation 5.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless

Excellent sound quality

Supports Tempest 3D Audio

Innovative charging system

Super versatile Expensive

Tempest 3D Audio: Yes

Yes Bluetooth: Yes

Yes Charging: USB-C

The Arctis Nova Pro is an all-around upgrade over the company's mid-range Arctis Nova 7 (above). It features more premium drivers, larger and more plush earcups, and supports more premium technologies, including active noise-cancellation and multi-device Bluetooth connectivity (so you can answer calls or listen to your music while you game). The Arctis Nova Pro has a couple of other tricks up its sleeve, too, including an innovative base station that acts as a low-lag wireless transmitter and charging dock; there's a dual battery pack system that allows you to charge one battery while using the other.

The Best Wireless Headsets for Nintendo Switch

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless
Best Budget Headset for Switch
Affordable

Detachable boom mic

Solid battery life Design feels a bit cheap

Bluetooth: Yes

Yes Charging: USB-C

The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless is an excellent entry-level headset for the Nintendo Switch. It's affordable, comfortable and sounds pretty solid; in fact, it has the same drivers as the company's higher-end Arctis 7 headset. And thanks to a mostly metal design, it doesn't feel as flimsy as most other sub-$100 gaming headsets. It comes with a USB-C transmitter to ensure a low-latency connection, and thanks to a Bluetooth and a detachable boom microphone is detachable, you can easily use them as wireless headphones to stream music from your smartphone.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max



Super comfortable design

Retractable boom microphone Tight clamp force

A touch pricey

Bluetooth: Yes

Yes Charging: USB-C

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max is an upgraded version of the company's Stealth 700 Gen 2. It has a more comfortable design and improved battery life, but it also can wirelessly connect to any major console — including Nintendo Switch. When in docked mode, the headset wirelessly connects with the help of a USB dongle, and when in handheld mode, the Switch connects over Bluetooth.