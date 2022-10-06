Herman Miller Launches Its Most Dedicated Gaming Chair Yet

Through its pursuit of ergonomic perfection, Herman Miller had long ago established itself as the standard bearer when it comes to office furniture. Now, the brand is looking to do the same for gaming furniture.

The nascent Herman Miller Gaming has steadily been carving out a spot for itself in the industry in recent years, producing gaming-inspired takes on its classic ergonomic office chairs like the Aeron and Sayl, and most notably of all, the Embody, which was produced in partnership with Logitech G. Now, HM is taking its Logitech G partnership to the next level by producing their very first fully-focused gaming chair.

The new Herman Miller x Logitech G Vantum Gaming Chair is a completely new design that was created with gaming ergonomics in mind. The goal of the new chair is to offer gamers the optimal amount of support during all stages of play, whether they’re in the middle of intense competition or taking a break between sessions.

Herman Miller

The chair accomplishes this dual feat by combining a couple of different welcome features. For support during play, Vantum utilizes an adapted seat pad and PostureFit’s adjustable lower back support to put gamers into an active-gaming-forward posture the moment they sit down, allowing for better focus and faster reaction times. On the flip side, Vantum includes an adjustable headrest — a first for a Herman Miller gaming chair — along with a thoracic support pad to relieve pressure and offer proper upper body support when it’s time to lean back to take a break.

Herman Miller

“One of the patterns our teams noted during our research is that gamers require versatility,” General Manager of Gaming at Herman Miller Jon Campbell said in a press release. “A strong active posture is critical for gameplay, but having an equally supported, reclined position for moments of relaxation is key for modern gamers who not only play games but watch streams and movies, chat with friends, engage in virtual events or just need a moment to kick back after a stressful match.”

Ergonomics aside, perhaps the most notable thing about the Vantum Gaming Chair is its price. Clocking in at $995, the chair is considerably less expensive than the $1,795 Embody Gaming Chair, potentially opening up Herman Miller Gaming to a whole new market of gamers. If you’re one of those gamers, the Vantum is available starting today from Herman Miller.

Herman Miller Herman Miller x Logitech G Vantum Gaming Chair hermanmiller.com $995.00 SHOP NOW