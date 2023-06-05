Apple Vision Pro, Your Biggest Questions Answered

At what will undoubtedly go down as a WWDC keynote for the ages, Apple announced its "most advanced personal electronics device" ever in the . The mixed-reality headset — or a "spatial computer," as Apple is calling it — is essentially a wearable computer for your face. Yes, we're officially in the future now.

Vision Pro runs apps just like an iPhone or iPhone, but projects them over real life. Also, instead of using a mouse and keyboard (although the Vision Pro supports those), it's meant to control the Vision Pro with your eyes, hands and voice.

There's a lot to unpack with the Vision Pro. And there's a lot that we likely won't know until we experience it first hand. That said, Apple did unveil a lot about the Vision Pro. We're here to answer some of your most burning questions.

The Vision Pro is Apple’s new AR headset. It will cost $3,499 and be available sometime in "early" 2024. Apple

What is Vision Pro?

The Vision Pro is an augmented reality headset that really functions as a standalone computer for your face. It can run the same apps from your iPhone or iPad, but allows you to place them in the physical space that you're actually in. This will allow you to have multiple apps running and in view at the same time, but you'll be able to make them big without the confines of a normal monitor. When wearing the Vision Pro, you'll also be able to play games, watch movies and answer calls via FaceTime — and it's all meant to feel like a very immersive experience.

Does Vision Pro run iOS or macOS?

Apple developed an operating system for Vision Pro called visionOS. It's "the world’s first spatial operating system," according to Apple, as it's designed for lets users interact with digital content in a way that feels like it is physically present in their space.

The breakthrough design of Vision Pro features an ultra-high-resolution display system that packs 23 million pixels across two displays, and custom Apple silicon in a unique dual-chip design to ensure every experience feels like it’s taking place in front of the user’s eyes in real time.

Does Vision Pro need controllers or a mouse?

The Vision Pro doesn't require any of the traditional accessories you'd need with a traditional computer, like a mouse or keyboard. Instead, you control the Vision Pro with your eyes, hands and voice. The headset has a total of 12 different cameras and a number of sensors for tracking your hand gestures and eye movements. To select something, all you have to do is look at it and tap your fingers. For typing, you can use a virtual keyboard (which the Vision Pro creates for you) or use your voice to dictate what you want to type.

The Vision Pro has a rotating dial that looks similar to the one on an Apple Watch or AirPods Max. It will be used to navigate back to the Home Screen on the Vision Pro. Apple

Can you use Vision Pro as a Mac display?

Yes. The Vision Pro is primarily meant to work as a standalone and contained device, but you will be able to connect it to your existing Mac computer and it'll then function as a kind of 3D external display for your face. The Vision Pro will also support Bluetooth accessories like a wireless mouse or keyboard in the event that you want to use it more like a traditional computer.

Can you interact with people around you while wearing the headset?

Yes. The Vision Pro has a special feature called EyeSight that is designed to make it less awkward when interacting with real people while wearing the headset. When somebody approaches you while you're wearing the Vision Pro, the headset will go transparent allowing you to see the person approaching and allowing them to see your eyes. If you're in a fully immersive experience, like watching a movie or playing a game, the headset will give "visual cues" to the people who are approaching you to let them know what you are experiencing.

Does Vision Pro require headphones?

The Vision Pro has built-in speakers on each of the headset that Apple is calling "audio pods." According to Apple, each audio pod has "two individually amplified drivers" that aim to deliver a Personalized spatial audio experience.

The Vision Pro will rely mostly on hand gestures, eye tracking and voice commands for controls. You’ll be able to use a virtual keyboard for typing. It’ll be compatible with Bluetooth accessories, too. Apple

Can I wear the Vision Pro with glasses?

You won't be able to wear your glasses with the Vision Pro, but Apple has worked with Zeiss to develop special inserts that you can get to match your prescription. The catch is that these special inserts will be sold separately, and no pricing has yet been announced. The reason why you can't wear glasses is that your eyes need to be very close to inner lenses to accurately track your eye movements.

Does Vision Pro come in multiple sizes?

Yes. The Vision Pro is designed as a modular system with flexible straps and a swappable headband that's available in multiple sizes. When purchasing the Vision Pro, you'll be able to pick the best size for your face.

Is Vision Pro wireless? What's its battery life?

Vision Pro is kind of wireless. Sometimes. The headset has a charging cord that attaches to its side. When connected to power, the Vision Pro can run all day just like a desktop computer. It does have a battery pack that's located away from the body of the headset (so you don't have to carry that weight on your neck). When running only on its battery, Apple claims that it'll have about two hours of run time.

How much does Vision Pro cost?

Vision Pro starts at $3,500. So far there's no greater detail on what higher-priced versions might be available, though it's easy to imagine how models with more internal storage might be more expensive. Corrective lenses for glasses wearers are also likely to cost extra.

When can I buy Vision Pro?

It'll be available in "early" 2024 according to Apple. It was announced well ahead of release (and at the Worldwide Developers Conference) because Apple needs to make sure software developers will be able to create apps for it before launch.

