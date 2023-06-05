Today's Top Stories
Apple WWDC 2023: How to Watch the Rumored "Reality Pro" Announcement Live

Apple's biggest product launch in years is happening today, and you can tune in here.

By Eric Limer
apple's world wide developers conference begins in san francisco
Justin SullivanGetty Images

After years of speculation — and weeks of increasingly intense speculation — the moment is almost here. Today is WWDC 2023, Apple's World Wide Developers Conference, where we will almost certainly see the announcement of Apple's "Reality Pro" headset.

The rumored headset is suspected to have best-in-class microOLED displays, a suite of cameras for enabling both "augmented" and "virtual" reality and a price tag upward of $3,000.

On top of that, we're also expecting a bigger MacBook Air and, of course, details on the new versions of macOS and iOS that will be launching this fall.

We'll be at the event in Cupertino, California, ready to get our hands on the new devices as soon as possible, but you can watch the livestream of the event below. It starts at 10 a.m. Pacific, 1 p.m. Eastern.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Check back here once the festivities are underway for all the most important news as it breaks. We'll be updating this page throughout the day. In the meantime, catch up on the latest Apple rumors.

