Spotify on the Apple Watch Just Got A Lot Better

If you wear an Apple Watch and you're a Spotify Premium subscriber, the feature that you've long been waiting for is finally here. That's right, as Friday, May 21, you can finally download playlists, albums and podcasts from Spotify onto your Apple Watch for offline listening. Hallelujah.

This is a huge deal because for years, you were only able to download music onto your Apple Watch for offline listening if you were an Apple Music subscriber. It was a great selling point for runners, for example, because it allowed them to leave their iPhone at home and still listen to music via their Apple Watch and wireless earbuds. (If you subscribe to Deezer, you also recently gained the ability to download music to your Apple Watch.)

Previously, the Spotify app on your Apple Watch had been incredibly limited, allowing you to play/pause, switch songs and adjust the volume of tracks playing on your iPhone. But without your iPhone nearby and tethered to your Apple Watch, it was basically useless. Thankfully that's changing.

Spotify did make a small improvement for Apple Watch wearers last November. It rolled out an update that let them stream music from the Apple Watch without having their iPhone nearby so long as their Apple Watch was connected to Wi-Fi or LTE (the latter meaning they needed a cellular model). Unfortunately, since most people own the more affordable Wi-Fi-only Apple Watch, this didn't drastically change their experience.

Can I download Spotify Music to my Apple Watch?

As of May 2021 — the answer is yes. There are two caveats, however. First, you need to be a Spotify Premium subscriber (meaning you have to be a paying subscriber). And secondly, you will need to have an Apple Watch that's running watchOS 6.0 or later, meaning older Apple Watch models like the Series 2 and Series 1 won't get this ability. Finally, you need to have the latest updated Spotify app on your Apple Watch.

How to download Spotify songs, albums and playlists to your Apple Watch

Downloading Spotify music onto your Apple for offline listening is very simple — and it can be done either on your iPhone or your Apple Watch. Before starting, make sure that your Apple Watch or iPhone is connected to Wi-Fi or LTE.

We recommend downloading when your Apple Watch is connected to Wi-Fi, otherwise it's going to rely on your iPhone's LTE connection, which is obviously going to drain data.

Open the Spotify app on your Apple Watch. Find the music and podcasts you want to download. Select the playlist, album or podcast and press the three dots (…) and choose "Download to Apple Watch." Once playlists, albums, or podcasts in your library are downloaded, you’ll see a little green arrow next to their names. Connect your headphones and start listening.

Please note that Spotify is updating its app and rolling out this feature as we speak. So if you go to your music and don't see the "Download to Apple Watch" option just yet — don't worry. Give it a day or two and make sure your Apple Watch and iPhone are running the latest operating systems.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io