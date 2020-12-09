AirPods Max Are Already Sold Out — Unless You Want to Pay Almost $1,000

Apple just announced the AirPods Max, its first pair of over-ear headphones that have all the features and conveniences of AirPods Pro. And if you didn't order your pair yet, well, you missed the boat. Unless you are willing to pay an extreme premium over Apple's already high price.
Apple's AirPod Max are hundreds more than the best noise-cancelling headphones to beigin with, but now eBay opportunists, who likely scooped up Apple's limited stock with automated buying bots, are selling AirPods Max from anywhere between $775 and $999 — and it looks like people are willing to pay. According to Ebay's listing page and a lot of these AirPods Max have actually been sold for prices reaching up towards $1,000.
Apple's stock isn't expected to replenish until the new year, as late as March. And while the upcoming holidays are surely inflating desperate demand, it certainly seems like Apple's headphones can certainly find a market at their list price.
This isn't the first time bots have caused havoc with limited stock products. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X have been nearly impossible to buy as resellers snag the available stock with speed no human reflexes can match. Unfortunately your only options as a buyer are to wait, or pay a hefty premium while rewarding scalpers to boot.
This is one of our top smart speaker picks that supports both Alexa and Google Smart Assistant. Great anywhere in your house, it's also humidity resistant so you can rock out in the bathroom. Grab two and save $80.
While the Dryden might not be as iconic as Filson's Tin Cloth Backpack, it's just as durable and a more affordable buy. The Dryden sports an all-weather tech canvas that makes it as rugged as any backpack you'll find.
Face masks save lives. While cloth ones are great for their reusability, some do wear out after months of use. This 3-pack from Everlane will last you longer than most and was already an affordable option before the $5 discount. Plus, Everlane donates 10% of these to the ACLU. Win-win.
Smaller and yet more powerful than a traditional foam roller, the Mini will soon be your new go-to for everything from a foot roll-out to a deep-tissue total-body massage. That's why we called it one of the the best new fitness products of 2019.
The Timex Marlin Automatic is one of the most affordable dress watches you'd actually want to wear. And it doesn't hurt that it comes in a range of stylish colors — including a versatile mesh bracelet version. This newer navy dial and light brown leather strap iteration is tough to beat though, especially at 30% off.
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
The OG best coffee maker is now over $100 off. There's a reason why this has been the gold standard of drip coffee makers, with it's classic design and 5 year warranty. Take advantage of this rare discount - they're certain to sell out fast.
The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io