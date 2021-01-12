Today's Top Stories
The Best Headphones and Wireless Earbuds of CES 2021

We've rounded up the best headphones and wireless earbuds that have been released so far at CES 2021.

By Tucker Bowe
best headphones
Courtesy

Check out our main show page for all the most important news out of the all-digital CES 2020!

The Consumer Electronics Show is always big event for audio products — a lot of new headphones, earbuds, speakers and other hi-fi components are always announced. And this year is no different. We've rounded up the best headphones and earbuds that have been released so far, and will continue to add to this list throughout CES 2021, which runs through Thursday.

Sennheiser IE 300

best headphones
Courtesy

The Sennheiser IE 300 are wired in-ear headphones designed for audio enthusiasts. They're essentially a budget-friendly version of the company's $1,000 IE 800 S, but with an earhook design that wraps around your ear for a more secure fit. That said, the IE 300 aren't exactly cheap — they still cost $300. They're expected to be released in the US later this year.

V-MODA M-200 ANC

ces 2021 headphones
Courtesy

V-MODA's headphones are hugely popular among DJs and music professionals, and now the company has released its first pair of wireless headphones with active noise-cancellation. The M-200 ANC work with a companion app that lets you adjust the EQ as well as toggle between 10 different levels of noise-cancellation. Like the company's other headphones, the M-200 ANC have interchangeable shields on the outside of each earcup, meaning you can customize the way they look. The M-200 ANC cost $500 and are available now.

Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro

ces 2021 headphones
Courtesy

Soundcore just announced a new pair of wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation. The Liberty Air 2 Pro cost just $130, which is about half the price of AirPods Pro and many other popular noise-canceling wireless earbuds. They have solid battery life (up to 26 hours), have customizable EQ, and come in four different color options, including black, white, blue and pink.

Sennheiser HD 250BT

best headphones
Courtesy

If affordable audio is more your thing, that's where the Sennheiser HD 250BT come in. At just $70, these on-ear wireless headphones are poised to be an exceptional value. They have a great 25-hour battery, are compatible with the company's Smart Control app (just like most of its high-end wireless headphones) and support high-resolution audio codecs (such as AAC and AptX).

Jabra Elite 85t

best headphones
Courtesy

Last fall, Jabra announced the Elite 85t, its first wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation. (The company also announced and released a software update that brought active noise-cancellation to its previous wireless earbuds, the Elite 75t.) But they only were available in one color (titanium). Now the company is releasing those same wireless earbuds but in four new color options: gold/beige, copper/black, black and grey.

1More ComfoBuds

best headphones
Courtesy

The 1More ComfoBuds are wireless earbuds that cost just $50. Despite the low price, the ComfoBuds come with some nice premium features, such as USB-C charging, support for Bluetooth 5.0 and an IPX5 water-resistance rating. As for the design, well, they look very similar to AirPods Pro. If you're looking for something a little "nicer," 1More also announced the ColorBuds and ComfoBuds Pro, the latter of which have active noise-cancellation.

Earin A-3

best headphones
Courtesy

The Earin A-3 are wireless earbuds that are unique in a couple ways. First, similar to Apple's original AirPods, they don't come with kind of silicone eartip. Second, they have an open-design to help you hear ambient noises while you're listening. And finally, they're absolutely tiny. According to the company, the A-3 are more than 20-percent smaller than most other wireless earbuds. They'll cost $199 and will be available within the next few months.

