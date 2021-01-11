The Best Desktop Accessories of CES 2021 (So Far)

Given that CES is a digital-only show this year, produced and covered primarily from people behind their own home desks, it feels nicely apropos that plenty of the gadgets coming out are designed for just that purpose. From monitors to wireless keyboards, Wi-Fi upgrades and charging stations, these are the best desktop accessories that were announced at CES 2021 (so far).
Belkin is one of the few third-party manufacturers that accessories that get the full benefits of Apple's MagSafe charging system. The company's latest gadget, the Boost Charge Pro 2-in-1, is a more affordable and less versatile option than the company's 3-in-1 charging station that Apple currently sells. The new charging station can wirelessly charge your AirPods Pro and iPhone at the same time. It'll cost $100 when it's released in March or April of this year.
The Alloy Origins 60 is HyperX's first 60-percent mechanical keyboard. It's 60-percent the size of the company's Alloy Origins Core, so it's the ideal compact solution for traveling gamers. It comes with the same mechanical keys and RGB lighting as its larger brethren, and has the same aluminum frame. It'll cost $100 when it's released later next month.
Satechi's newest docking station is capable of charging five devices at the same time. it has four different charging ports, two 20-watt USB-C and two 12W USB-A ports, as well as 10-watt wireless charging pad. It's available now for $60.
The LG UltraFine OLED is the company's first UltraFine monitor with an OLED display. It's a 31.5-inch 4K monitor that, thanks to its significantly better contrast and picture quality, is aimed at graphic designers, video editors and photographers. It'll come with a USB-C connection, three USB-A ports, two DisplayPort ports and an HDMI port. LG has not announced pricing or availability information yet.
Linksys announced the AXE8400, the company's first mesh router that supports Wi-Fi 6E. You can think of it as a way more robust version of the already popular mesh routing systems by eero and Nest, as the AXE8400 is a tri-band router designed for home's who need super-fast speeds across a large number of devices. It's also fairly expensive, with a one-pack (no extra mesh hubs) starting at $450. It's expected to be released this summer.
The D-Link AX1800 is the first Wi-Fi 6 adapter that's shaped like a USB flash drive. It plugs into your laptop or desktop and provides a stronger Wi-Fi connection (up 1200 Mbps transfer speeds), but you'll have to be connected to Wi-Fi 6 router to get its full benefits. It'll be available for purchase later this year.
