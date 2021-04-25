Today's Top Stories
1
Apple Spring Loaded: Our Tech Team's Reactions
2
7 Timeless and Classic Mother’s Day Gifts
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
This Is the Only Backpack You Need This Summer

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Why a Beloved Audio Company Is Changing Its Tune on Speaker Design

The Q Active 200, the first Q Acoustics active speaker, shows how the audio landscape is shifting.

By Tucker Bowe
q acoustics 200 speaker
Q Acoustics

Every speaker, no matter size or shape or quality or cost, is either passive or active. It either relies on an external amplifier somewhere else in your stereo system, or packs all the hardware it needs to play inside its own body. For 15 years, Q Acoustics has made some of our favorite passive bookshelf speakers, like the affordable 3020i and the well-loved Concept 20, exclusively. But now it's going active with the new Q Active 200. Why?

The popularity of active speakers has grown considerably in the past few years, bringing all sorts of manufacturers along with. Along with Q Acoustic, competitors like KEF and Bowers & Wilkins have also moved to offer new lines of new, active speakers, with amplifiers built directly into their bodies. According to Alex Munro, the Brand Director of Q Acoustics, one big reason for the shift is, essentially, the internet.

Related Stories
What Makes Better Speakers More Expensive?
The Best Active Speakers of 2021

Once upon a time, audio gear was primarily sold by third party distributors who had an interest in stocking individual components to cater to all types of buyers and maintain a variety of merchandise. Now that speaker companies can more easily sell directly to consumers, there's one fewer barrier to making speakers pre-paired with their perfect amp, a design which offers plenty of additional benefits to boot.

It's a level of calibration not possible with passive designs.

Passive speakers, designed as they are to play nicely with various amps, tend to have high and low-end drivers designed to scale their output in unison based on the power coming. Otherwise, different amps might make a given speaker sound top- or bottom-heavy. "The difference in an active speaker is that you have a separate amplifier for each driver and can then set that amplifier gain level to completely suit [a specific] driver, " Munro says. It's a level of calibration that's not possible with passive designs.

What's more, you can synchronize the various internal drivers of an individual speaker much more finely than you ever could otherwise. "If you look at the drivers on a Q Active 200, you've got two drivers in the front of the cabinet and then you've got a subwoofer venting from the rear of the cabinet," Munro explained. "And we delay the sound going to the front of the cabinet so that both arrive at the listener at the same time."

q acoustics 200 speaker
Q Acoustics

With its first pair of active speakers, Q Acoustics is opting for an approach that's significantly different than competitors like the KEF LS50 Wireless, which have been some of the best and most popular active speakers for several years. "KEF took an existing passive speaker — the LS50 — and turned it into an active speaker," Munro says. "We believe that the benefits of active speakers is that you can do much more if you start at zero, so we started with a blank sheet of paper and we selected the method of reproducing the sound, the driver technology and the driver configuration, in order to suit the fact that we had multiple amplifiers inside."

You get versatility, simplicity and compactness for your money.

Additionally the Q Active 200 are different from other active speakers because none of its connections are built into the speaker rears. Instead, the speakers come with a separate hub that houses all the analog connections and beams the audio to each speaker wirelessly to minimize the number of cables running around the room.

q acoustics 200 speaker
Q Acoustics

There are downsides to active speakers though. Primarily that they're expensive. The bottom end starts at around $1,000, where you'll find the KEF LSX. But you get versatility, simplicity and compactness for your money. Active speakers can be connected directly to a turntable (via phono preamp), TV (via optical or HDMI) or even directly to a smartphone (via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth). There's no need for a separate receiver or amplifier.

The Q Active 200 cost $1,999. And while that's still expensive, it means that they're still significantly cheaper than their biggest competition, the KEF LS50 Wireless II ($2,500), which are the second generation version of the famed LS50 Wireless.

One big caveat, however, is that the fancy speaker stands— the Q FS75 Tensegrity stands — that really show the speakers off does cost an extra $499, driving up the Q Active 200's price to equal that of the KEF's new active speakers. Obviously, the Q Active 200 can function excellently without the stands, on top of a desktop or a shelf, but the stands are undoubtedly one of their most striking features.

In a way, the omission of the speaker stands gives you (the buyer) an option. You can get great value on an excellent pair of active speakers. Or you go the stand-mounted route and get these really unique-looking active speakers that still aren't more expensive than the competition. The choice is yours.

BUY NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Timex Marlin Automatic California Dial 40mm Leather Strap Watch
Timex Marlin Automatic California Dial 40mm Leather Strap Watch
skimresources.com
$187 $249

$62 OFF W/ CODE SAVEMORE (25%)

The Timex Marlin Automatic is one of the most affordable dress watches you'd actually want to wear. And it doesn't hurt that it comes in a range of stylish colors. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO TIMEX WATCHES

PAX 3 Vaporizer - Complete Kit
PAX 3 Vaporizer - Complete Kit
PAX Labs
$200 $250

$50 OFF W/ CODE VAPE420 (20%)

This is our pick for the best vape kit you can buy — it is the complete package. With the PAX 3 you get precise temperature adjustments and use concentrates or loose-leaf, it is up to you. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CANNABIS VAPES

Bouqs Flower Arrangements
Bouqs Flower Arrangements
skimresources.com
$31+ $39+

20% OFF W/ CODE BIGDEAL 

Yes, Mother's Day is almost here and you should probably get flowers for your mom. If you pre-order from Bouqs, you can get 20% off any of its Mother's Day selections, plus 20% off your second order. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLOWER DELIVERY SERVICES

Nomad Base Station Pro
Nomad Base Station Pro
$105 $140

$35 OFF W/ CODE SPRING25 (25%)

This wireless charging hub strips away logos, adding an elegant walnut base and clean looks to your workstation. The wireless base is big enough for two iPhones and it also has two USB ports for added charging options.

READ OUR WIRELESS CHARGING TIPS

Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Fan
Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Fan
skimresources.com
$450 $570

$120 OFF (21%)

Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring and summer.

READ ABOUT REFURBISHED DYSON PRODUCTS

Lululemon At Ease Jogger
Lululemon At Ease Jogger
skimresources.com
$89 $128

$39 OFF (30%)

Warm-up and cool-down have never been so comfortable. This jogger from Lululemon puts a premium on comfort and works just as well at the track as it does when you're lounging. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST YOGA MATS

Branch Ergonomic Chair
Branch Ergonomic Chair
shrsl.com
$299 $349

$50 OFF (14%)

Since many of us are going to be spending our days away from the comfortable chairs and desks of our office for a while longer, it may be time to actually invest in a nice chair for the home office.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

Nike Killshot OG
Nike Killshot OG
Nike skimresources.com
$65 $95

$30 OFF (31%)

The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, they're only 65 bucks.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
skimresources.com
$115 $145

$30 OFF W/ CODE GOODTASTE30 (21%)

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ALWAYS PAN

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple
$197 $250

$53 OFF (21%)

AirPods Pro have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Onsen Bath Bundle
Onsen Bath Bundle
skimresources.com
$125 $156

$31 OFF (20%)

The time for using cheap towels has long since passed. Once you switch to towels that feel good after dozens of washes, you'll never go back. Onsen knows exactly how to make the perfect towel. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TOWELS

Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond Spot Headlamp
Black Diamond backcountry.com
$26 $40

$14 OFF (35%)

The Spot from Black Diamond is our pick for the best headlamp you can buy. It is simple, extremely effective and has all of the small features that make a headlamp worth having. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Audio
5 Record Shop Owners Share Their Home Hi-Fi Setups
The Best-Fitting Earbuds I've Ever Used
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
iOS 15: What We Know So Far
360 Reality Audio Is Absurd. But I Kinda Love It?
How to Boost the Audio Quality of Apple Music
Sonos Roam vs. Sonos Move: Which to Pick?
Want Vintage Speakers? What You Need to Know
How to Factory Reset Your Sonos Speakers
Spotify's First-Ever Gadget Is Free
A Beginner's Guide to Home Audio Equipment