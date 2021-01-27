How to Factory Reset Your HomePod or HomePod mini

There are a number of reasons why you'd want to reset your HomePod or HomePod mini. If you're selling or giving it away, you want wipe all your personal information from it. You may have moved or switched your home Wi-Fi and your HomePod just might not be responding. Or for whatever reason, your HomePod might not be working properly. All these are good reasons to factory reset the smart speaker.

You can factory reset it from the Home app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac or even iPod Touch. You can factory reset it right from HomePod or HomePod mini itself, too.

To reset your HomePod or HomePod mini using the Home app, you simply have to remove it as an accessory. To do this:

Open the Home app on your iPhone. Find the HomePod or HomePod mini under "Favorite Accessories." Press and hold on the HomePod button. Scroll down and select "Remove Accessory" at the bottom. Select "Remove."

You can also factory reset your HomePod or HomePod mini without the Home app. You just need to go to the smart speaker and follow these instructions:

Unplug HomePod or HomePod mini. Wait 10 seconds and then plug it back in. Wait another five seconds, then press and hold the top of HomePod. Keep holding. The white spinning light will turn red. Keep holding. Siri will then tell you the HomePod will reset. After you hear three beeps, you can stop pressing the top of the HomePod.

