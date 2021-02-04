The Best Hi-Fi Headphones Under $150

You may think "hi-fi" means "expensive" but as far as headphones are concerned, you can get great sound without breaking the bank. Sure, you might have to sacrifice modern conveniences, such as Bluetooth and a dedicated button for Alexa. But if you're OK with wires, you'll find a whole bevvy of otpions. Below you'll find some of our favorite high-end headphones that cost $150. All are wired. And all great for at-home listening.
Beyerdynamic is one of the biggest names when it comes really high-end (and usually pretty expensive) studio headphones. That said, its DT 240 Pro are excellent closed-back headphones that push well ahead their modest price. They're well built, comfortable to wear and boast a detailed sound.
The SR60e are some of favorite budget headphones because they combine great sound with a cool industrial design that's straight out of the 1940s. They also come with a wonderfully heavy duty cord. The cherry on top is that they're made in the USA - Brooklyn, in fact. The only catch is that they're open-back headphones, so they're not ideal if you have work in close quarters with others.
The Sony MDR-7506 are a blast from the past — originally released in 1991 — but these iconic headphones are still worth your money. Their sound is still vibrant and warm. They're surprisingly great at blocking out outside sounds even without active noise-cancelation. And their soft earcups and lightweight design make the Sony MDR-7506 some of the most comfortable headphones you can find.
The Grado SR80e are identical in almost every way to the company's SR60e that are already on this list. They have the same exact design — same earcups and headband — but the difference is that Grado gave them improved drivers so the SR80e sound a little more detailed and punchy. If you're truly value sound quality and the extra $20 isn't a big deal, we recommend upgrading these bad boys.
You can probably tell just by looking at Audio-Technica ATH-AD700X what they sound like. These open-back headphones are rather large, swallowing your entire ears, and boast a huge and detailed soundstage. They're ideal for enjoying hi-fi music at home when nobody else is around.
Audio-Technica's ATH-M50x are an entirely different beast from the company's previous mentioned ATH-AD700X. The ATH-M50x are closed-back headphones that support the company's signature design and solid build quality. So while the ATH-AD700X are ideal for listening in quiet environments, the ATH-M50x are studio-quality headphones that are good for just about any situation.
V-Moda makes some of the most conspicuous headphones in the world, and they're the headphones of choice for some of the most popular DJs in the world, such as Martin Garrix and Kygo. The company's flagship Crossfade headphones have side panels, called "shields," that you can swap out and customize. The Crossfade LP2, specifically, are several years old but they have excellent 50mm drivers that produce vibrant and punchy sound. They're also surpassingly rugged and well built, so these are perfect for the person who usually just tosses their headphones in their backpack.
This smart task lamp is designed to simulate natural daylight to ease the strain on your eyes. It also auto adjusts to natural light that already exists in your space and dims as the day goes on to help keep your body in its normal rhythm.
Cooler season is going to be upon us before we know it, so snag one while its cheap. This pack from Hydro Flask has fully welded seams making it leakproof and can keep cold for 48 hours thanks to its advanced soft insulation.
This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
Breville makes some of our favorite coffee machines; we ranked this as our Step Up pick for 2021. We love this one for its easy-to-use interface and attention to detail. Every cup you make will be dialed in just how you like it.
These sell out just about every time Huckberry puts them back up on the site, so it is super rare to get them on sale. Featuring Half Dome, Denali, Mt. Rainer, and Mt. Whitney, these are a great gift or addition to your own glass collection.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
So you've heard of leggings, but have you heard of mineral-infused leggings? These use a fabric infused with minerals that absorb the energy you create and reflect it back to you, helping your endurance. Of course, they're also damn good at their main job: keeping you warm.
This handsome leather wireless charger charges two devices without any dead zones thanks to Courant's 5-coil array. This is excellent for a living room, office, or any shared space where more than one device needs to be charged at a time.
Is it art? Is it a tv? It is both. The Frame TV from Samsung doubles as wall art when it is off, removing the television eye sore from your home's aesthetic. Ultra thin, these TVs blend in with other furniture and decor while still providing everything you'd want from a QLED Smart TV.
This heavyweight flannel is made from 100 percent organic cotton, so you can be sure that you're not only getting a high-quality flannel from the legends at Patagonia, but you're also shopping responsibly.
Tax season is upon us. You've probably been eyeballing your W-2s or 1099s in the past few weeks, cringing at the idea of diving in. TurboTax can make that a little bit easier for you, ensuring that you get as much back as possible.
Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is one of the best packs around, so whenever it is on sale, we jump at the chance to snag one. The 55 liter iteration is a versatile size ready for a weekend away or an extended trip.
To get the deal you have to buy two, but, in this case, doubling up is ideal. Not only does it sanitize your phone without liquid or heat, but it charges your phone while it is doing it. This makes it perfect for your bedside, home desk, or kitchen counter.
Micro fleece is lightweight and versatile, making this pullover an excellent piece to layer with deep into winter, top off your fit when it is warming back up, or even throw on for days working at home.
W&P Design makes stylish alternatives to single-use plastics, including this handsome travel mug. Crafted from durable ceramic and wrapped with silicone, this mug stays cool to the touch and is more durable than a standard ceramic mug.
These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-cancelling headphones of the past year, owing to excellent design and top notch sound quality. One of our favorite features is the ability to choose from 11 different noise-cancellation settings.
