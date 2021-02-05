7 New Gadgets You Should Have on Your Radar This Week

This was a big week for new audio product releases. Klipsch announced an updated version of one of its best-selling speakers of all time. The French hi-fi company Devialet introduced a new-and-improved version of its fancy wireless speaker. And KEF finally gave us its first pair of wireless earbuds, which look to be a serious rival to AirPods Pro. And then there were a number of hi-fi components aimed toward audiophiles. We've rounded them all up below.
Pro-Ject announced its latest flagship phono preamp, the Phono Box RS2, and it's designed to be paired with Austrian company's higher-end turntables. It's incredibly fine tune-able, with wide gain control and support for both RIAA and DECCA equalization standards. Throw in the fact that it's steel-and-aluminum chassis — it's available in either silver or black — and it's just a great looking audio component for people looking to upgrade their home hi-fi system.
We've been big fans of Devialet’s beautiful-yet-alien-looking wireless speakers for years, and this week we got a new one: the Phantom I. It still looks and works the same as the company's previous Phantom speakers — its two opposing woofers pulsate against one another, in perfect symmetry, without ever touching — but the French audio company has made the Phantom I more power efficient, so it supposedly sounds way better. They also gave it support for AirPlay 2 and a fancy new physical remote. As for price, well, it's still expensive. The Phantom I comes in two versions — 103dB or 108db — and they cost $2,200 and $3,200,
Poly's new 21-inch monitor is pretty neat because it's specifically designed for video calls. It has an excellent microphone and a webcam with a built-in shutter. There are ambient lights built into the sides of the monitor to make sure your face is always well illuminated. Additionally, the base of the P21 monitor works as a wireless charger. You can check out The Verge's article for more information on the P21 monitor. (Other information, like screen resolution, have yet to be released.)
In my mind, KEF is best known for its superb passive and active speakers, like the new LS50 Meta and LS50 Wireless II, but the company has thrown its hat in the true wireless ring for the first time. The KEF Mu3 are wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation and they're priced very similarly to their main competitor, Apple's AirPods Pro. The Mu3 promise to have an excellent battery life (nine hours per earbud, with the case adding an extra 15 hours ) and support for high-resolution audio. They also have an IPX5 water-resistance rating. You can buy them now from KEF's website.
McIntosh pulled out all the stops for its new super-fancy headphone amplifier. The MHA200 is packed with glowing vacuum tubes, a pair of the company's Unity Coupled Circuit output transformers (which are also integrated in McIntosh's much larger speaker amplifiers), a multitude of connectivity options, a wonderfully tactile volume knob and a signature McIntosh look. It's expensive, for sure, but it's also designed for discerning audiophiles for who care about one thing: pristine sound.
The Beosound Level is a unique take of the portable home speaker because, well, Bang & Olufsen expects that it will last you a really long time. Like many many years. It has built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, similar to the Sonos Move, but it also has what B&O is calling a "modular design." Basically, it's designed so that it can be taken apart and that its various components can be replaced, like the chipset or the battery, when they become antiquated in the future. It's also designed to sound and look great for years and years. The Beosound Level will be available in late April.
The Forte IV are the newest addition to Klipsch's famed Heritage Series. They're an improved version of the original Forte loudspeakers, which were first debuted in 1985 and one of the company's best selling speakers of all time. The Forte IV have a vastly improved sound thanks to a host of acoustic enhancements, but they still have the classic wood exterior that make them look timeless. You can buy them in four finishes: American Walnut, Natural Cherry, Black Ash and Distressed Oak.
This new alarm clock is equipped with many of the things we love about having our phone close by in bed — white noise, meditation, and, of course, an alarm — but gives us the opportunity to leave it out of sight and out of mind while we sleep.
Taylor Stitch has teamed up with running brand Tracksmith to create a collection of gear that combines Taylor Stitch's hardy silhouettes and Tracksmith's eye for technical detail. The merino tee is a perfect example of a performance shirt that excels when on the trail but also thrives every day of the year.
This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
Topo Designs has a keen eye for taking heritage outdoor design and upgrading it with modern bits to make gear and clothes that look great and work hard. The Daypack is a timeless piece that has all the modern upgrades you need, including tough-as-nails 1000D Cordura fabric and a 15-inch laptop sleeve.
Cooler season is going to be upon us before we know it, so snag one while its cheap. This pack from Hydro Flask has fully welded seams making it leakproof and can keep cold for 48 hours thanks to its advanced soft insulation.
These sell out just about every time Huckberry puts them back up on the site, so it is super rare to get them on sale. Featuring Half Dome, Denali, Mt. Rainer, and Mt. Whitney, these are a great gift or addition to your own glass collection.
Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is one of the best packs around, so whenever it is on sale, we jump at the chance to snag one. The 55 liter iteration is a versatile size ready for a weekend away or an extended trip.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
So you've heard of leggings, but have you heard of mineral-infused leggings? These use a fabric infused with minerals that absorb the energy you create and reflect it back to you, helping your endurance. Of course, they're also damn good at their main job: keeping you warm.
This handsome leather wireless charger charges two devices without any dead zones thanks to Courant's 5-coil array. This is excellent for a living room, office, or any shared space where more than one device needs to be charged at a time.
Is it art? Is it a tv? It is both. The Frame TV from Samsung doubles as wall art when it is off, removing the television eye sore from your home's aesthetic. Ultra thin, these TVs blend in with other furniture and decor while still providing everything you'd want from a QLED Smart TV.
Tax season is upon us. You've probably been eyeballing your W-2s or 1099s in the past few weeks, cringing at the idea of diving in. TurboTax can make that a little bit easier for you, ensuring that you get as much back as possible.
To get the deal you have to buy two, but, in this case, doubling up is ideal. Not only does it sanitize your phone without liquid or heat, but it charges your phone while it is doing it. This makes it perfect for your bedside, home desk, or kitchen counter.
Micro fleece is lightweight and versatile, making this pullover an excellent piece to layer with deep into winter, top off your fit when it is warming back up, or even throw on for days working at home.
W&P Design makes stylish alternatives to single-use plastics, including this handsome travel mug. Crafted from durable ceramic and wrapped with silicone, this mug stays cool to the touch and is more durable than a standard ceramic mug.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io