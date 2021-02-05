Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

7 New Gadgets You Should Have on Your Radar This Week

This was actually a big week for new audio product releases.

By Tucker Bowe
best tech
Courtesy

This was a big week for new audio product releases. Klipsch announced an updated version of one of its best-selling speakers of all time. The French hi-fi company Devialet introduced a new-and-improved version of its fancy wireless speaker. And KEF finally gave us its first pair of wireless earbuds, which look to be a serious rival to AirPods Pro. And then there were a number of hi-fi components aimed toward audiophiles. We've rounded them all up below.

Related Stories
What Is the Definition of “Hi-Fi” in 2021?
The Best Hi-Fi Headphones Under $150

Pro-Ject Phono Box RS2

speakers
Courtesy

Pro-Ject announced its latest flagship phono preamp, the Phono Box RS2, and it's designed to be paired with Austrian company's higher-end turntables. It's incredibly fine tune-able, with wide gain control and support for both RIAA and DECCA equalization standards. Throw in the fact that it's steel-and-aluminum chassis — it's available in either silver or black — and it's just a great looking audio component for people looking to upgrade their home hi-fi system.

Price: $1,999

SHOP NOW

Devialet Phantom I

speakers
Courtesy

We've been big fans of Devialet’s beautiful-yet-alien-looking wireless speakers for years, and this week we got a new one: the Phantom I. It still looks and works the same as the company's previous Phantom speakers — its two opposing woofers pulsate against one another, in perfect symmetry, without ever touching — but the French audio company has made the Phantom I more power efficient, so it supposedly sounds way better. They also gave it support for AirPlay 2 and a fancy new physical remote. As for price, well, it's still expensive. The Phantom I comes in two versions — 103dB or 108db — and they cost $2,200 and $3,200,

Price: $2,200+

SHOP NOW

Poly Studio P21 Personal Meeting Display

speakers
Courtesy

Poly's new 21-inch monitor is pretty neat because it's specifically designed for video calls. It has an excellent microphone and a webcam with a built-in shutter. There are ambient lights built into the sides of the monitor to make sure your face is always well illuminated. Additionally, the base of the P21 monitor works as a wireless charger. You can check out The Verge's article for more information on the P21 monitor. (Other information, like screen resolution, have yet to be released.)

Price: $815

SHOP NOW

KEF Mu3 Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds

speakers
Courtesy

In my mind, KEF is best known for its superb passive and active speakers, like the new LS50 Meta and LS50 Wireless II, but the company has thrown its hat in the true wireless ring for the first time. The KEF Mu3 are wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation and they're priced very similarly to their main competitor, Apple's AirPods Pro. The Mu3 promise to have an excellent battery life (nine hours per earbud, with the case adding an extra 15 hours ) and support for high-resolution audio. They also have an IPX5 water-resistance rating. You can buy them now from KEF's website.

Price: $230

SHOP NOW

McIntosh MHA200 Vacuum Tube Headphone Amplifier

speakers
Courtesy

McIntosh pulled out all the stops for its new super-fancy headphone amplifier. The MHA200 is packed with glowing vacuum tubes, a pair of the company's Unity Coupled Circuit output transformers (which are also integrated in McIntosh's much larger speaker amplifiers), a multitude of connectivity options, a wonderfully tactile volume knob and a signature McIntosh look. It's expensive, for sure, but it's also designed for discerning audiophiles for who care about one thing: pristine sound.

Price: $2,500

SHOP NOW

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level

speakers
Courtesy

The Beosound Level is a unique take of the portable home speaker because, well, Bang & Olufsen expects that it will last you a really long time. Like many many years. It has built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, similar to the Sonos Move, but it also has what B&O is calling a "modular design." Basically, it's designed so that it can be taken apart and that its various components can be replaced, like the chipset or the battery, when they become antiquated in the future. It's also designed to sound and look great for years and years. The Beosound Level will be available in late April.

Price: $1,499

SHOP NOW

Klipsch Forte IV Loudspeakers

speakers
Courtesy

The Forte IV are the newest addition to Klipsch's famed Heritage Series. They're an improved version of the original Forte loudspeakers, which were first debuted in 1985 and one of the company's best selling speakers of all time. The Forte IV have a vastly improved sound thanks to a host of acoustic enhancements, but they still have the classic wood exterior that make them look timeless. You can buy them in four finishes: American Walnut, Natural Cherry, Black Ash and Distressed Oak.

Price: $4,500

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

kanibi
Kanibi Full Spectrum CBD Oil

SHOP NOW

UP TO 25% OFF

Kanibi's Full Spectrum CBD Oil tinctures are sourced from organic PCR hemp and paired with MCT oil for the most efficient and bioavailable way to get CBD into your body.

Sonos Refurbished Play:1
Sonos Refurbished Play:1
Sonos skimresources.com
$99 $130

$31 OFF (24%)

This entry level smart speaker is equipped with Wi-Fi and can be controlled through the Sonos App. Great anywhere in your house, it's also humidity resistant so you can rock out in the bathroom. 

READ OUR THREE TIPS FOR EVERY SMART SPEAKER OWNER

Nike Challenger OG Shoes
Nike Challenger OG Shoes
Nike skimresources.com
$75 $90

$15 OFF (17%)

These classics come straight from the minds of Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight. Just looking at these make me want to take on Pre at Hayward Field in Eugene.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE RECENT STYLE RELEASES

Loftie Alarm Clock
Loftie Alarm Clock
skimresources.com
$140 $165

$25 OFF W/ CODE DIGITALDETOX (15%)

This new alarm clock is equipped with many of the things we love about having our phone close by in bed — white noise, meditation, and, of course, an alarm — but gives us the opportunity to leave it out of sight and out of mind while we sleep.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE HOME RELEASES

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie
Patagonia skimresources.com
$149 $249

$100 OFF (40%)

Patagonia is known for excellence and it shows with the Nano Puff. Synthetic insulation keeps you warm even when wet and ripstop fabric prevents tears and abrasions. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN OF 2021

Bundle Of Love Rose Plant
Bundle Of Love Rose Plant
skimresources.com
$52 $57

$5 OFF (8%)

For Valentine's Day, 1-800-Flowers is offering up a ton of deals, including this rose plant that meets nicely in the middle of gifting roses and adding to her home plant collection. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLOWER DELIVERY SERVICES

Taylor Stitch x Tracksmith Merino Tee
Taylor Stitch x Tracksmith Merino Tee
skimresources.com
$58 $78

$20 OFF (26%)

Taylor Stitch has teamed up with running brand Tracksmith to create a collection of gear that combines Taylor Stitch's hardy silhouettes and Tracksmith's eye for technical detail. The merino tee is a perfect example of a performance shirt that excels when on the trail but also thrives every day of the year. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE NEW FITNESS GEAR

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
$200 $250

$50 OFF (20%)

This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Topo Designs Daypack Original
Topo Designs Daypack Original
avantlink.com
$99 $149

$50 OFF (33%)

Topo Designs has a keen eye for taking heritage outdoor design and upgrading it with modern bits to make gear and clothes that look great and work hard. The Daypack is a timeless piece that has all the modern upgrades you need, including tough-as-nails 1000D Cordura fabric and a 15-inch laptop sleeve. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PACKING CUBES

Hydro Flask 22L Soft Cooler Pack
Hydro Flask 22L Soft Cooler Pack
$150 $200

$50 OFF (25%)

Cooler season is going to be upon us before we know it, so snag one while its cheap. This pack from Hydro Flask has fully welded seams making it leakproof and can keep cold for 48 hours thanks to its advanced soft insulation.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING GEAR OF 2020

Whiskey Peaks American Mountains - Set of 4
Whiskey Peaks American Mountains - Set of 4
Whiskey Peaks huckberry.com
$48 $65

$17 OFF (26%)

These sell out just about every time Huckberry puts them back up on the site, so it is super rare to get them on sale. Featuring Half Dome, Denali, Mt. Rainer, and Mt. Whitney, these are a great gift or addition to your own glass collection. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WHISKEYS OF 2020

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel - 55L
Patagonia Black Hole Duffel - 55L
Patagonia skimresources.com
$97 $139

$42 OFF (30%)

Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is one of the best packs around, so whenever it is on sale, we jump at the chance to snag one. The 55 liter iteration is a versatile size ready for a weekend away or an extended trip.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS OF 2020

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Sony amazon.com
$278 $348

$70 OFF (20%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones. 

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

Under Armour UA RUSH ColdGear Leggings
Under Armour UA RUSH ColdGear Leggings
Under Armour skimresources.com
$49 $70

$21 OFF (30%)

So you've heard of leggings, but have you heard of mineral-infused leggings? These use a fabric infused with minerals that absorb the energy you create and reflect it back to you, helping your endurance. Of course, they're also damn good at their main job: keeping you warm. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WINTER RUNNING SHOES

Courant CATCH:2
Courant CATCH:2
skimresources.com
$105 $150

$45 OFF (30%)

This handsome leather wireless charger charges two devices without any dead zones thanks to Courant's 5-coil array. This is excellent for a living room, office, or any shared space where more than one device needs to be charged at a time. 

READ ABOUT THE MISTAKES YOU'RE MAKING WHEN CHARGING

Samsung 32-inch The Frame QLED HDR Smart TV
Samsung 32-inch The Frame QLED HDR Smart TV
$550 $600

$50 OFF (8%)

Is it art? Is it a tv? It is both. The Frame TV from Samsung doubles as wall art when it is off, removing the television eye sore from your home's aesthetic. Ultra thin, these TVs blend in with other furniture and decor while still providing everything you'd want from a QLED Smart TV. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUPER BOWL TV DEALS

TurboTax Desktop Premier 2020 Fed + E-File & State
TurboTax Desktop Premier 2020 Fed + E-File & State
TurboTax skimresources.com
$75 $90

$15 OFF (16%)

Tax season is upon us. You've probably been eyeballing your W-2s or 1099s in the past few weeks, cringing at the idea of diving in. TurboTax can make that a little bit easier for you, ensuring that you get as much back as possible. 

READ ABOUT HOW TO CHOOSE A TAX SOFTWARE

PhoneSoap 3 UV Sanitizer
PhoneSoap 3 UV Sanitizer
skimresources.com
$60 $80

$20 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF TWO (25%)

To get the deal you have to buy two, but, in this case, doubling up is ideal. Not only does it sanitize your phone without liquid or heat, but it charges your phone while it is doing it. This makes it perfect for your bedside, home desk, or kitchen counter. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WFH PRODUCTS OF 2020

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit
Nike linksynergy.com
$96 $160

$64 OFF (40%)

The Nike React boasts a proprietary foam that delivers a high level of cushioning and energy return. Save over $60 on an essential piece of for your New Year's fitness resolutions.

READ ABOUT RUNNING GEAR ACTUALLY WORTH BUYING

J.Crew Micro Fleece Half-zip Pullover
J.Crew Micro Fleece Half-zip Pullover
J.Crew skimresources.com
$50 $138

$88 OFF W/ CODE SHOPSALE (64%)

Micro fleece is lightweight and versatile, making this pullover an excellent piece to layer with deep into winter, top off your fit when it is warming back up, or even throw on for days working at home. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATPANTS TO BUY RIGHT NOW

W&P Porter Mug
W&P Porter Mug
Porter skimresources.com
$20 $25

$5 OFF (20%)

W&P Design makes stylish alternatives to single-use plastics, including this handsome travel mug. Crafted from durable ceramic and wrapped with silicone, this mug stays cool to the touch and is more durable than a standard ceramic mug. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Sony X800H 43-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV
Sony X800H 43-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV
Sony skimresources.com
$448 $598

$150 OFF (33%)

With 4K UHD, you get four times the display power of a 1080p TV. Built in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity allow access to the Google Play store via the TV's Android TV operating system. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TV DEALS FOR SUPER BOWL SUNDAY 

Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth
Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

The complete package, this sound bar connects via Bluetooth, has its own subwoofer and passive radiators, is wall-mountable, and can connect via HDMI, optical or AUX connections. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AUDIO PRODUCTS FROM 2020 

UA Sportsmask
UA Sportsmask
$20 $30

$10 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF 2 MASKS (33%)

If you are working out a lot, you're going to need more than one mask. Under Armour has created one of the best sports-specific masks and right now if you buy two you get a great deal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS FOR RUNNING

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
This Vintage Chevy K5 Blazer Is Stunning
5 Things to Know About the All-New Nissan Frontier
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
All the Automotive News You Missed This Week
This Week's Best Style Releases and New Watches
Lexus May Have 3 New Sporty 'F' Models on the Way
The Apple Car Could Be Self-Driving, Made by Kia
This Camper Van Is a Rolling Glampsite
The 11 Best Sheets to Buy in 2021
This Is the Watch That Goes with Your Porsche
The Best Used Cars You Can Buy for Under $10,000