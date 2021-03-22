When building out an entry-level home theater system, one of the first things you need to decide is what kind of sound system you actually want. There are three main options to choose from: a soundbar system, an AV receiver and bookshelf speaker system, and home theater starter kit. There are advantages and disadvantages to each (which we've highlighted below), but once you've figured out the sound system you can pretty much pair it with any TV and streaming device with it.

Option 1: The Soundbar System

Courtesy

The easiest option is to build your home theater system around a soundbar. This is because it plugs directly into your TV meaning you don't need an AV receiver. A lot of soundbar manufacturers, like Sonos, Bose and JBL, also build compatible subwoofers and rear-channel speakers that you can purchase as a home theater package or separately (if you decide you want to build out your system at a later date. The downside is that you don't get the flexibility to build out and customize your system in quite the same way. (You can't pair a Sonos soundbar with a Bose subwoofer or Klipsch's rear-channel speakers, for example. ) But if you just want to be done with the project, this is a great way to go.

Sonos Beam Sonos sonos.com $399.00 SHOP NOW The Beam is Sonos's excellent entry-level soundbar. You can add two One speakers and a Sub to create a Sonos 5.1 surround sound system. Sonos Bose Soundbar 700 Bose bose.com $799.99 SHOP NOW The Soundbar 700 is Bose's flagship soundbar with built-in Alexa. You can easily add Bose's subwoofer and surround sound speakers later down the road. Bose Sonos Arc Sonos sonos.com $799.00 SHOP NOW The Arc is Sonos's only soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos. Like the Beam, it's pretty easy to add two surrounds and a Sub (or two) for a complete the home theater system. Sonos

Option 2: AV Receiver and Bookshelf Speakers

Courtesy

The most traditional route to building a home theater is to buy an AV receiver and a pair of bookshelf speakers. There are a couple advantages to doing it this way. There's more room for customization as each component isn't tied to a larger ecosystem. It gives you the flexibility to add better speakers, a subwoofer or even surround speakers later down the road (provided your AV receiver supports a larger system). Also, if you have a pair of bookshelf speakers that you love, you can easily turn them into a pair of home theater systems. The downside of this is that it's a little complicated. If you're looking to save money and you don't plan on upgrading your system later on, you can buy a more affordable AV receiver that doesn't support Atmos and doesn't support surrounds.

Denon AVR-S540BT Denon amazon.com $299.00 SHOP NOW The Denon AVR-S540BT is one of the best entry-level AV receivers. It supports up to 5.2 channels and works with 4K TVs. Denon Yamaha RX-V4A Yamaha adorama.com $439.95 SHOP NOW The Yamaha RX-V4A is a 5.2-channel receiver that can work well with 4K and 8K TVs. It supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi (such as AirPlay and MusicCast) for music streaming. Yamaha Onkyo TX-NR696 Onkyo adorama.com $599.00 SHOP NOW The Onkyo TX-NR696 is a 7.2-channel AV receiver that can deliver 100 watts per channel, meaning it can power most bookshelf and floorstanding loudspeakers. Onkyo

Klipsch R-41M Klipsch amazon.com $139.99 $115.98 (17% off) SHOP NOW The Klipsch R-41M are solid entry-level bookshelf speakers, but Klipsch actually also sells them in larger home theater systems. Klipsch Q Acoustics 3020i Q Acoustics amazon.com $314.99 SHOP NOW The 3020i are some of our favorite bookshelf speakers in the $300-price range. They're available in white, black, walnut and graphite finishes. Q Acoustics KEF Q150 KEF amazon.com $599.99 SHOP NOW The KEF Q150 are the updated version of the company's revered Q100 bookshelf speakers. They're frequently on sale on Amazon for significantly less than $600. KEF

Option 3: A Home-Theater-In-A-Box System

Courtesy

The third option is to buy a home-theater-in-a-box system, as it's essentially a smaller and more affordable surround sound system. Most come with an AV receiver, but not all so you'll have to look out for that; if you need to purchase one separately, it'll likely add $300-or-so. In general, however, this is the perfect compromise between a high-quality soundbar and a full-fledged surround-sound system.