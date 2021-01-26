The Super Bowl is a great excuse to buy a new TV and speaker system. It comes at a time when TV makers and electronics companies are discounting most products so they can make room for new models that will be released later in the year. Of course, speakers and sound systems aren't things you upgrade every year — you want them to last.
If you are looking to upgrade your current home theater, we've curated a number of great and easy-to-install setups for the Super Bowl, movies and beyond. Check out the three home theater systems we've curated, from affordable to fairly expensive, below.
The Roku Home Theater Setup
This is a great entry-level setup for anybody who wants an excellent and affordable home theater system. The speakers and subwoofer are able to wirelessly connect to the TCL TV via Roku's smart operating system. No need to worry about an AV receiver.
TCL 5-Series QLED TV
$448
TCL's 5-Series is one of the best budget 4K TV you can buy. It has a QLED panel, similar to Samsung's more expensive TVs, which helps it deliver a picture with excellent contrast, brightness and color.
Roku Wireless Speakers
$150
These speakers are specifically designed to work with your Roku TV. They connect to your Roku TV over wi-fi, so there’s no need to worry about any wires or finding the right HDMI or audio ports on your TV.
Roku Wireless Subwoofer
$180
Like its Wireless TV Speakers, Roku's Wireless Subwoofer wireless connects to your Roku TV and give your system much-needed extra bass. (It also works with Roku's various soundbars.)
The Upgrade Home Theater Setup
Consider this setup a nice little upgrade. The Vizio P-Series Quantum X is probably the best 4K LED TV that you can buy. Throw in a Sonos Beam, which is one of our favorite soundbars ( plus you can add a Sonos Sub if you want to create a more robust home theater system), and Google's brand-new streaming stick and you've got a great home theater system for a medium-sized room.
Vizio P-Series Quantum TV
$998
You'll be hard-pressed to find a better 65-inch TV that's under $1,000. Vizio's P-Series Quantum supports all popular HDR technologies, including Dolby Vision, and also supports surround sound technologies, like Dolby Atmos.
Sonos Beam Soundbar
$399
The Beam is the smallest and most affordable Sonos soundbar. It connects to your TV via HDMI ARC and allows you to use your TV’s remote to adjust its volume. It can also take voice commands with Alexa and Google Assistant.
Chromecast With Google TV
$50
This is Google's first streaming dongle that comes with an actual remote and Android TV baked right into it. It's the best streaming device for anybody that's building a smart home around Google's ecosystem.
The Dolby Atmos Home Theater Setup
This is a pretty expensive — but not crazy expensive — home theater system. It's first one that has an OLED TV rather than an LED TV, so you're getting a noticeably better picture. Plus, it supports Dolby Atmos, which is a surround sound technology that's vital for any cinema buff.
LG CX Series OLED TV
$1,999
The CX Series is for people who want a great OLED TV, without spending a fortune on LG's Wallpaper TVs. It produces a brighter picture with better contrast to LG's BX Series.
Vizio's Elevate Dolby Atmos Soundbar
$1,000
Vizio's Elevate is a Dolby Atmos soundbar has side-channel speakers that physically rotate up when listening to Dolby Atmos or DTS:X content.
Apple TV 4K
$179+
The Apple TV 4K is of the best digital streamers you can buy, particularly if you have an iPhone and are committed to Apple's smart ecosystem.
