Are These Apple and Beats's New Wireless Earbuds?

It looks like Apple and Beats by Dre are gearing up to release a new pair of truly wireless earbuds. According to the reports, these new headphones will supposedly called "Studio Buds" — and they're poised to have a drastically different design than what we're used to.

The code for the Studio Buds was first spotted in iOS and tvOS 14.6 betas by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser — and if the images are accurate it would mark the the first time that Beats has released a pair of wireless earbuds without ear hooks or tethering wires.

Unlike the company's existing Powerbeats Pro and the Powerbeats — both of which have an ear hook design and are primed for workouts — the Studio Buds are expected to adopt a more traditional earbud design that's compact and rounded. In fact, the Studio Buds could have a similar fit to the company's existing Beats Flex, but in a true wireless form factor.

Animations of Beats Studio Buds: 🧵 pic.twitter.com/XYVvYP7ez3 — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) May 17, 2021

In recent years, Apple has integrated its W1 and H1 chips into several sets of Beats headphones and wireless earbuds, allowing them to work extremely well with iPhones and other Apple gadgets — and the upcoming Studio Buds will most definitely be no different. However, the Studio Buds's all-new design will likely made them a better fit for iPhone users who don't want AirPods or AirPods Pro, nor a wireless earbud with an ear hook design like the Powerbeats Pro.

There's no word on any extra features that the Studio Buds might have, such as noise-cancellation or transparency modes. To date, no Beats wireless earphone has had active noise-cancellation. There's no word on a potential release date, either, but given the leaks we could be seeing an announcement of these Studio Buds sometime in the near future.

