Today's Top Stories
1
Why Vegan Shoes Aren't Sustainable Products
2
The Ultimate Hiking Kit for A Remote Day Trip
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
Here’s the Story Behind AETHER’s Unique New Ads

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Are These Apple and Beats's New Wireless Earbuds?

Apple and Beats are supposedly gearing up to release a new pair of true wireless earbuds.

By Tucker Bowe
beats audio
Mac Rumors

It looks like Apple and Beats by Dre are gearing up to release a new pair of truly wireless earbuds. According to the reports, these new headphones will supposedly called "Studio Buds" — and they're poised to have a drastically different design than what we're used to.

The code for the Studio Buds was first spotted in iOS and tvOS 14.6 betas by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser — and if the images are accurate it would mark the the first time that Beats has released a pair of wireless earbuds without ear hooks or tethering wires.

Unlike the company's existing Powerbeats Pro and the Powerbeats — both of which have an ear hook design and are primed for workouts — the Studio Buds are expected to adopt a more traditional earbud design that's compact and rounded. In fact, the Studio Buds could have a similar fit to the company's existing Beats Flex, but in a true wireless form factor.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In recent years, Apple has integrated its W1 and H1 chips into several sets of Beats headphones and wireless earbuds, allowing them to work extremely well with iPhones and other Apple gadgets — and the upcoming Studio Buds will most definitely be no different. However, the Studio Buds's all-new design will likely made them a better fit for iPhone users who don't want AirPods or AirPods Pro, nor a wireless earbud with an ear hook design like the Powerbeats Pro.

There's no word on any extra features that the Studio Buds might have, such as noise-cancellation or transparency modes. To date, no Beats wireless earphone has had active noise-cancellation. There's no word on a potential release date, either, but given the leaks we could be seeing an announcement of these Studio Buds sometime in the near future.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Audio
How to Turn Your Home Stereo Into a Sonos System
Apple Just Announced a Lossless Streaming Service.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 Terrific Vintage Hi-Fi Brands That Didn't Make I
What Does “Hi-Fi” Even Mean Anymore? This Is What
The Best Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds of 2021
The Most Affordable Alternatives to AirPods Pro
These Are the Ultimate Hi-Fi Wireless Earbuds
Dolby's Quest to Make Atmos the New Stereo Sound
The Speaker Industry Is Changing Tune on Design
Sonos Roam vs. Sonos Move: Which to Pick?