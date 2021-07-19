Today's Top Stories
Bose May Finally Be Updating Its QuietComfort Headphones

A fresh FFC filing has revealed that Bose has been working on new QuietComfort headphones.

By Tucker Bowe
tech
Bose

It looks like Bose is gearing up to release new QuietComfort wireless headphones. As first reported by PhoneArena's Doroteya Borisova, the new headphones just passed their FCC certification. The filing showed the first real world images of the headphones as even told us what they're going to be called: the Bose QuietComfort 45.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 are poised to be the true successor to the Bose QuietComfort 35, which were first released five years ago (in 2016) and then updated a year later in 2017; the updated model, QuietComfort 35 II, added a button to quickly summon Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, but were otherwise exactly the same.

The upcoming QuietComfort 45 appear will have a very similar design to the QuietComfort 35 II, with the one major improvement being that they'll have a USB-C charging port, as the current QuietComfort 35 II still use an old micro-USB port, which very few modern gadgets still use.

The lack of design update might sound anti-climatic, but the QuietComfort 35 II are still some of lighting and most comfortable noise-canceling headphones you can buy and, if you ask me, they don't need a design overhaul. Plus, Bose released the Headphones 700, noise-canceling headphones in late 2019, which have a completely new design and a more expensive price tag.

The upcoming QuietComfort 45 are expected to replace the QuietComfort 35 II in the company's headphone lineup. We expect them to cost around $300, which would mean that they'd still be a more affordable alternative to the Headphones 700, which originally were priced at $399, but are regularly on sale for $379.

At this time, we don't know when the Bose is going to announced (or release) the QuietComfort 45.

