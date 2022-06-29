Bowers & Wilkins's New Noise-Canceling Headphones Promise Supreme Sound

Bowers & Wilkins has announced its first new pair of over-ear noise-canceling headphones in several years: the all-new Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2. They are the follow-up to the 2019-released PX7 and — despite looking fairly similar, save for a few updates to improve comfort and flair — B&W has totally revamped them inside, making the new headphones better in every way.

When we reviewed the B&W PX7s back in 2019, they were some of the best-sounding noise-canceling headphones we'd ever tested. They delivered a huge soundstage that made you feel like you were really at live concert. Well, B&W has decked out the PX7 S2 with new and improved 40mm drivers that have been angled to deliver an even more immersive experience. The company claims the headphones are able to create a stereo image that's similar to to its very expensive 800 Series Diamond loudspeakers.

The other new thing when it comes to sound quality is that, for the first time, Bowers & Wilkins is letting you tweak the sound of its headphones. The PX7 S2 work with a companion app (called the Bowers & Wilkins Music app) that allows you to adjust the EQ settings. You can tweak settings for noise cancellation and transparency modes in the app, too.

As for the design of the PX7 S2, Bowers & Wilkins hasn't veered two far away from the PX7. The new models still have a fabric finish and lush leather earcups. The main difference is that B&W made the slimmer and lighter, so that they are more comfortable to wear.

The Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 are available now in three different finishes: black, blue or light gray. They cost $399, which is the exact same price as the PX7 when they were released in 2019.

