Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Danner Makes it Easy to Restore Your Go-To Boots
3
5 Cheaper Alternatives to the Rolex Submariner
4
The North Face 1996 Nuptse Jacket, Reviewed
5
Protect Every Trip with World Nomads

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Bowers & Wilkins' New Hi-Fi Earbuds Are Serious About Battery Life

The brand's newest wireless earbuds go big on battery life, range and hi-fi alike

By Tucker Bowe
a man sitting on a couch looking to his right with a wireless earbud in his left ear
Bowers & Wilkins

Bowers & Wilkins has unveiled the second-generation — or "S2," as the brand calls them — versions of its 2021-released Pi7 and Pi5 wireless earbuds. The Pi7 S2 and Pi5 S2 look basically identical to the predecessors (save for the fact that they're available in new colors), but promise improved battery life and connectivity.

Just like before, Bowers & Wilkins is positioning its new models as two of the best sounding wireless earbuds you can buy. And at $399 and $299, respectively, they're also not cheap.

If you're familiar with the differences between the Pi7 and the Pi5, you're in good shape here; the new Pi7 S2 and Pi5 S2 have basically the same differentiating factors. The Pi7 S2 have higher-end drivers — specifically, they're "high-frequency balanced armature" drivers — and they support aptX Adaptive, which allows them to play audio files up to 24-bit/48 kHz, but only if you have supported device (like a flagship Android smartphone) and subscribe to a lossless streaming service such as Tidal, Qobuz or Deezer.

Related Stories
The Best Wireless Earbuds for 2023 (So Far)
The Best Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds

Perhaps the coolest thing about the Pi7 S2 is that, like its predecessor, it has a special charging case that doubles as a Bluetooth receiver that supports aptX Adaptive. This allows you stream higher-resolution audio from devices that don't support it (such as lower-end Androids or even a Mac), but it also allows you to use the Pi7 S2 with devices that don't support Bluetooth, such as an in-flight entertainment system. It comes with a USB-C to USB-C adapter as well as a USB-C-to-3.5mm dongle.

a hand holding a blue earbud case flipped open with blue earbuds inside
In addition to the "satin black" finish (lead image), the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 is available in midnight blue (above) and canvas white.
Courtesy
white wireless earbud headphones resting on a wood table
The Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 in the new satin white finish.
Courtesy

Both the Pi7 S2 and Pi5 S2 have active noise-cancellation and transparency modes, but they are not the same. Each of the Pi7 S2 wireless earbuds have three built-in microphones (versus the Pi5 S2's two), giving them more powerful active-noise-cancellation and transparency modes as well as improved call clarity. Additionally, the Pi7 also supports "adaptive" noise-cancellation, meaning that the earbuds can automatically adjust their noise-cancellation levels based on the noise around them.

As previously mentioned, the two big updates with the "S2" versions of the Pi7 and Pi5 are with Bluetooth range and battery life. Bowers & Wilkins has re-engineered the antenna in each wireless earbud, increasing the range to "up to 25 meters." Each earbud also gets an extra hour of battery life, so each earbud lasts five hours instead of four before needing to return to its charging case.

a woman looking to her right with a white and silver earbud in her left ear
The Bowers & Wilkins Pi5 S2 (above) are nearly identical to the higher-end Pi7 S2.
Courtesy

And finally, as mentioned, both new models are available in more color options. The Pi7 S2 is available in three new finishes: satin black, midnight blue and canvas white. The Pi5 S2 is available in four new finishes: cloud grey, storm grey, spring lilac and spring green (the latter two will be available later this spring.)

Both of Bowers & Wilkins's newest wireless earbuds, the Pi7 S2 and Pi5 S2, are available today.

Bowers & Wilkins

Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2

bowerswilkins.com
$399.00
SHOP NOW
Bowers & Wilkins

Bowers & Wilkins Pi5 S2

bowerswilkins.com
$299.00
SHOP NOW
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
The Best New Home Releases of 2023 (So Far)
Saucony Unveils the Endorphin Elite Running Shoe
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Nissan May Build the Electric Pickup You Want
The Best Coffee Tables for Every Budget and Style
Timex and Todd Snyder's Mk-1 Goes Chronograph
These Rain Jackets Are on Sale Right Now
Get Your Scripts Quick with Amazon's New RxPass
The Polestar 2 Just Scored a Major Upgrade
The Electric Ford Bronco May Get a Rugged VW Twin
This New Levi's Jean Just Arrived Here from 1954