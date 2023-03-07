After weeks of leaks, Sonos has officially announced its first new wireless speakers of 2023. First, there's the , which is essentially an improved and slightly more expensive version of the One, which will soon replace it in the company's lineup. Then, there's the , the first wireless, non-soundbar Sonos speaker to have dedicated upward-firing drivers and optimization for Dolby Atmos and spatial audio.

The Era 100 and Era 300 represent a new "era" for Sonos not just in name, but because both speakers can play audio over Bluetooth or a line-in connection (via USB-C adapters) and stream over Wi-Fi. The Bluetooth support is a big deal because it means guests can more easily play music over the Era speakers without connecting to your home's Wi-Fi. And the line-in connection means you easily hardwire a turntable to the Era 100 or Era 300, which previously required the pricey Five or Play:5. (You'll be able to buy necessary adapters separately from Sonos.)

Additionally, these are the first Sonos speakers that Android users will be able to tune to a specific room. Where iOS-based "TruePlay" traditionally works using the built-in microphones on an iPhone or iPad for its tuning, the new Android-friendly "Quick Tuning" feature uses the speakers' own built-in microphones.

Both of Sonos's Era speakers can function as smart speakers with Amazon Alexa (but not Google Assistant), just like the Sonos One, so you'll be able to request songs, set timers and ask questions about the weather with your voice. On the physical side, one neat thing is that the Era 100 and Era 300 have a new capacitive touch strip on their top, which you can swipe with your figure to adjust volume.

Both speakers are up for preorder now and will be available starting March 28th.

Sonos Era 300

Sonos

Drivers: four tweeters, two midwoofer

six Class-D digital amplifiers Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth, line-in (via USB-C) AirPlay 2



The Era 300 is a first-of-a-kind speaker for Sonos as it's specifically engineered to play immersive audio that supports Dolby Atmos. It has a total of six drivers: four tweeters (one forward-firing, two side-firing for stereo separation, and an upward-firing tweeter that reflects sound off the ceiling) and two woofers. When compared to its closest sibling, the Five (which Sonos is going to continue selling), the Era 300 is slightly smaller, cheaper and not quite as powerful.

The Era 300 has a total of six drivers and fires sound in all directions — including upwards. Sonos The announcement of the Era 300 might the biggest news for home theater buffs, as you can use two as super immersive rear-channel speakers with Sonos’s Arc or Beam 2 soundbars. Sonos

While the Five will still be Sonos's go-to speaker for stereo sound (and a little deeper bass), the Era 300 is better for home theater applications. You can designate two Era 300s as rear-channel speakers for either Arc or Beam (Gen 2) soundbars and create a 7.1.4 home theater system. Of course, the Era 300 will sound great playing music, too.

At launch, the Era 300 will support spatial audio and Dolby Atmos tracks on Amazon Music Unlimited and Apple Music (support for the latter will roll out to the Arc and Beam (Gen 2) as well on March 28th). Spotify doesn't currently support spatial audio and Dolby Atmos (although that could change in the very near future).

The Era 300 is up for preorder now and will be available starting March 28th.

Sonos Era 100

Sonos

Drivers: two angled tweeters, one midwoofer

Amplification: three Class-D digital amplifiers

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Bluetooth, line-in (via USB-C) AirPlay 2



Weight: 4.44 pounds

The Era 100 is a "remastered" version of the One speaker. It stands a little bit taller and has an extra tweeter to give it the ability to deliver a stereo sound (which the One was not able to do on its own). It also has a 25-percent larger mid-woofer to help it deliver deeper bass. At $249, it's also $30 more expensive than the $219 One (which Sonos will stop selling when stocks run out).



The Era 100 can be connected to a turntable via the line-in of its rear. It can then be stereo paired with another Era 100. Sonos You can designate two Era 100 as rear-channel speakers in a Sonos home theater system. Sonos recommends them with its Ray or Beam soundbars. Sonos

Aside from the new Bluetooth and line-in connection, the Era 100 works pretty much the same as the One. It's a smart speaker that can be integrated with Alexa (but not Google Assistant). It can be stereo paired with another Era 100. You can also designate two as rear-channel speakers in a home theater system.

The Era 100 is up for preorder now and will be available starting March 28th.

