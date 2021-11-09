The Best Headphone Stands to Help Declutter Your Workspace

A headphone stand can be a pretty inexpensive desktop accessory that can do wonders for the look and feel of your workspace. Most importantly, it can help declutter your workspace so that you can be a more organized and productive person.

When deciding which headphone stand is right for you, there are few things to consider. The first thing is figuring out how much you want to spend. The main thing that separates an inexpensive headphone from an expensive one is the materials used — metal is more expensive than plastic, after-all. Then you want to make sure you like the design of the stand, and that it'll fit and compliment your current headphones.The good news is that if you're in the market for a headphone stand, you've got options — we've rounded up our favorites below.