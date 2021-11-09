Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Headphone Stands to Help Declutter Your Workspace
A headphone stand can help declutter your workspace. It's also just a great way to show off your headphones.
A headphone stand can be a pretty inexpensive desktop accessory that can do wonders for the look and feel of your workspace. Most importantly, it can help declutter your workspace so that you can be a more organized and productive person.When deciding which headphone stand is right for you, there are few things to consider. The first thing is figuring out how much you want to spend. The main thing that separates an inexpensive headphone from an expensive one is the materials used — metal is more expensive than plastic, after-all. Then you want to make sure you like the design of the stand, and that it'll fit and compliment your current headphones.
The good news is that if you're in the market for a headphone stand, you've got options — we've rounded up our favorites below.
Master & Dynamic's headphone stand has been one of our favorites for years. It's simple yet elegant, and it's completely made of steel so it'll last for years. It's available in either black or silver, just like most of M&D's headphones.
The Omega Headphone Stand is definitely a statement piece. It's large enough to fit most audiophile headphones, like the Sennheiser HD800 and Audeze LCD-X, and it can be purchased in a number of different wood finishes.
For less than $20, you can't go wrong with this minimalist headphone stand. It's made of steel and elegantly keeps your headphones off your desk. It's available in white or black.
The V2 Chroma is a headphone stand that's designed for gamers using Razer's gaming headsets. It's a full-fledged USB hub complete with two USB-A ports. It also has a headphone jack and built-in DAC, as well as RGB lighting in its base that can sync with your Razer headset.
The Monoprice Headphone Stand is essentially a way more affordable, non-wooden version of the above Omega Headphone Stand. It's made completely of aluminum with rubber feet to prevent it from moving or damaging your desk.
Like most of Satechi's desktop accessories, this headphone stand is available in Space Gray to match nicely with Apple's computers. It also functions as a USB hub with three USB 3.0 ports (to transfer files or back-up data) and a headphone jack. Unfortunately, the USB-A ports do not support pass-through charging.
While the top of your desk can get quite crowded, the underside is much less utilized space. The Anchor sticks to the bottom of your desk (via an adhesive) and can safely keep two pairs of headphones out of sight but always within reach.
The SteelSeries HS1 is a simple yet unique-looking headphone stand that's designed to work with SteelSeries's popular gaming headsets. But it can really safely hold most any pair of headphones just fine.
If you have more than one pair of headphones that you want to elevate off your desk, this headphone stand is one of the nicest and most affordable options we've found. Additionally, the base functions as a kind of make-shift valet tray.
Grovemade is a master in wood-and-leather desktop accessories and it's headphone stand fits that description to a tee. That said, it's not a conventional-looking headphone stand, as it's a solid block of wood wrapped in leather that stands up vertically to hold your headphones.
The Headphone Couch is another unique take on the headphone stand. It's covered in vegan leather so it feels and looks beautiful (plus it won't scuff up your desk), and holds your headphones in a position that's kind of halfway between vertical and horizontal. It's also foldable, making it easy to store when not in use.