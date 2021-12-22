Integrated Amplifiers Are the Future of Hi-Fi. Here's Why

When you’re building your first home stereo system, an integrated amplifier is your best friend. By combining a power amplifier with a preamplifier, buying an integrated amp is not only simpler than hunting for separate components, but it also gives you a good mix of performance and features for less money than you’d spend otherwise. Integrated amps come in all shapes and sizes, run the gamut from $500 —$5,000, and work best with bookshelf loudspeakers.

Integrated amplifiers have made huge strides in performance as manufacturers have gotten better at integrating the various sections; power, source selection, volume control and connectivity, while minimizing the amount of electrical noise that negatively impacts sound quality. The cherry on top? The signal path between the various sections is shorter in an integrated app, which not only improves sound quality but also means you don’t need as many cables for your system.

Wireless active loudspeakers and one-box integrated amplifiers, which include both wired and wireless digital streaming connectivity, have made a system of various expensive boxes mostly obsolete for the average listener. The resurgence of vinyl has forced manufacturers to include a phono pre-amplifier in most integrated amplifiers and the myriad of streaming services such as Tidal, Qobuz, and Spotify are supported along with playback platforms such as Roon.

Integrated amplifiers are available with a wide range of features and power ratings. You can easily spend anywhere from $350 to $6,500 and have the nucleus of an excellent sounding system for many years to come. The one thing to remember is that better sound quality and a more extensive features list comes with a much higher price tag. The smarter solution is to find a combination of amplifier and streamer that fits into your budget if you are concerned about price/performance.

Support for wireless streaming has become a standard feature on some integrated amplifiers, including Bluetooth aptX and aptX HD. Both formats are lossy but sound quality has taken a huge jump recently when streaming from your smart device to an integrated amplifier. Many integrated amplifiers now include Optical, USB, and Ethernet connectivity for external streamers or if you use your desktop computer or laptop as your digital source.

Note: The term "integrated amplifier" combines two components, a power amplifier and a preamplifier, but the latter of which might not accept all your music sources (like a CD player, a computer or a turntable). For the sake of this article, we are only including integrated amplifiers that have a built-in phono preamplifier, meaning you can connect a turntable (without a built-in preamp) directly to it. There are a wide variety of integrated amplifiers that do not have built-in phono preamps, meaning you'll need an external phono preamp (or a turntable with a built-in preamp) and you'll need an integrated amplifier with RCA inputs to connect it. We did not include those integrated amps in this article.