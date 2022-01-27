The Best Modern Speakers That Look Like Old-School Classics

Vintage loudspeakers will never go out of style. They have that classic look that audio enthusiasts love. Plus, you can hook them up to most new-age music systems and they'll still play beautifully; they aren't hamstrung by the latest wireless technologies or digital audio codecs. The problem, like many vintage audio components from the '60s, '70s and '80s, is that they are incredibly difficult to find and buy. (Not to mention expensive.)

The good news is that a lot of the classic speaker manufacturers, such as JBL and Klipsch, make new speakers that look like their classic speakers. They might be smaller than the loudspeakers of old, which makes them more affordable, or they might be integrated with more wireless (and analog) connections, which that also makes them more versatile.