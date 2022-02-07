Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Your Sound System Needs a Wireless Subwoofer. Here's Why
A wireless subwoofer does more than add bass to your system. It elevates the sound of your other speakers so that your entire system sounds better.
A subwoofer is a speaker that specializes in bass. In rather, that's all it does. It exclusively delivers low-end frequencies (typically between 20-200 Hz) to your system that can't be reproduced by most bookshelf-sized speakers or traditional soundbars. So, if you love listening to music or watching movies where you can hear and feel the floor shake, you want a subwoofer.
Now, there's are a couple myths about subwoofers. Such as they'll overpower your other speakers so you can't hear them or that they're just for home theater buffs. But both things couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, adding a subwoofer will actually make your other speakers —in a home theater setup or not — sound better.
The reason that a subwoofer will actually shoulder the burden of producing bass for your other speakers. Instead of them producing bass, your other speakers are able to focus more on the high- and midrange-frequencies and thus elevating the sound of your entire system. Even if don't binge watch Tom Cruise movies or host EDM dance parties, there's still reason to get a subwoofer.
When buying a subwoofer, the most important thing to know is not every soundbar will work with every system. If you have a traditional setup with a stereo or AV receiver, you can connect a wired subwoofer via its subwoofer output (via speaker wires and the receiver's speaker terminals), but soundbars are a different story. In fact, most soundbars can't support a standalone subwoofer.; if you don't buy a soundbar-and-subwoofer combo (which are pretty popular today), there's a good chance you won't be able to simply add a subwoofer after the fact.
The outliers are wireless subwoofers, which wirelessly connect to your existing speaker system over Wi-Fi. They work exactly like today's smart speakers, but for bass. The advantage of these wireless subwoofers is that you can place them anywhere in your house (as they don't need to be tethered to your system). They can also easily add them afterwards to a compatible soundbar. The caveat is that most wireless subwoofers only work in their parent ecosystem; for example, you can't mix-and-match a Samsung soundbar with a Sonos wireless subwoofer.
We're living in a day-and-age where immersive audio is all the rage. Dolby Atmos, Sony's 360 Reality Audio and Apple's Spatial Audio are supported by more speakers, soundbars and services than ever before. Well, a subwoofer is arguably the most immersive audio experience you can have.
The Sub (Gen 3) is the perfect upgrade for anybody with a Sonos speaker or home theater system. The wireless subwoofer delivers powerful base with no distortion thanks to its unique design with has two inward-facing force-canceling drivers. It can be placed anywhere in your home. You can stand it upright or lie it down flat. Set-up is easy through the Sonos app, which also allows you to adjust the bass (in case you find it too powerful). It's available in either black or white. The only real downside is price — it ain't cheap.
The Bass Module 700 is Bose's direct rival to the Sonos Sub. It's basically the same size (36 pounds), same price and works much the same way (connecting via Bose' companion app) — but exclusively inside Bose's speaker and soundbar ecosystem. It utilities similar room calibration technology (which Bose calls "Adaptiq") so that it sounds best for the space it's in. It's available in white or black. If it's too pricey or large for you, Bose has a more affordable alternative: its Bass Module 500 ($449).
The Klipsch R-10SWi is a compact yet powerful wireless subwoofer that's designed to match the company's other home theater speakers. It uses a pre-paired transmitter (which can be connected via Line/LFE inputs to your old or new receiver) so it can be used with a variety of audio and home theater systems — not just Klipsch's own. It packs a 10-inch front firing woofer, digital amplifier and has a max output of 300 watts, making it perfect for small-to-medium sized rooms. If you're looking for something a little beefier (and pricier), check out Klipsch's R-12SWi.
The Formation Bass is a high-end wireless subwoofer that's designed to look and work exclusively with Bowers & Wilkins's Formation line of wireless speakers and soundbars. It packs two opposing 6.5" woofers and outputs up to 250-watts of power. It connects over Wi-Fi and uses B&W’s proprietary wireless mesh network technology, called Formation Wireless Technology, enabling the system to stream high-resolution audio (up to 96kHz/24-bit).
The Audioengine S8 isn't a wireless subwoofer on its own — but you can make it one if you add the company's W3 Wireless Adapter ($149). (You can also buy the Audioengine S8 and the W3 adapter as a package deal, here.) The compact subwoofer packs an 8-inch downward-firing woofer and outputs up to 250-watts of power. It packs a number of analog connections (LFE, RCA, 3.5mm) so it'll also work with a wide variety of desktop and home theater setups. Available in either white or black.
The Echo Sub is Amazon's wireless subwoofer that works exclusively with the company's wide-variety of Echo smart speakers and smart displays. It packs a 6-inch downward-firing woofer and is the perfect solution for people who one-or-more Echo speakers and add a little bit of bump.