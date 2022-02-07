Your Sound System Needs a Wireless Subwoofer. Here's Why

A subwoofer is a speaker that specializes in bass. In rather, that's all it does. It exclusively delivers low-end frequencies (typically between 20-200 Hz) to your system that can't be reproduced by most bookshelf-sized speakers or traditional soundbars. So, if you love listening to music or watching movies where you can hear and feel the floor shake, you want a subwoofer.

Now, there's are a couple myths about subwoofers. Such as they'll overpower your other speakers so you can't hear them or that they're just for home theater buffs. But both things couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, adding a subwoofer will actually make your other speakers —in a home theater setup or not — sound better.

The reason that a subwoofer will actually shoulder the burden of producing bass for your other speakers. Instead of them producing bass, your other speakers are able to focus more on the high- and midrange-frequencies and thus elevating the sound of your entire system. Even if don't binge watch Tom Cruise movies or host EDM dance parties, there's still reason to get a subwoofer.

When buying a subwoofer, the most important thing to know is not every soundbar will work with every system. If you have a traditional setup with a stereo or AV receiver, you can connect a wired subwoofer via its subwoofer output (via speaker wires and the receiver's speaker terminals), but soundbars are a different story. In fact, most soundbars can't support a standalone subwoofer.; if you don't buy a soundbar-and-subwoofer combo (which are pretty popular today), there's a good chance you won't be able to simply add a subwoofer after the fact.

The outliers are wireless subwoofers, which wirelessly connect to your existing speaker system over Wi-Fi. They work exactly like today's smart speakers, but for bass. The advantage of these wireless subwoofers is that you can place them anywhere in your house (as they don't need to be tethered to your system). They can also easily add them afterwards to a compatible soundbar. The caveat is that most wireless subwoofers only work in their parent ecosystem; for example, you can't mix-and-match a Samsung soundbar with a Sonos wireless subwoofer.

We're living in a day-and-age where immersive audio is all the rage. Dolby Atmos, Sony's 360 Reality Audio and Apple's Spatial Audio are supported by more speakers, soundbars and services than ever before. Well, a subwoofer is arguably the most immersive audio experience you can have.