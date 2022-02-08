The Best Headphones To Help You Sleep Through the Night

There are many reasons why you'd want headphones that are specifically designed to be worn while you sleep. Maybe your partner snores doesn't like the idea of a speaker or white noise machine playing. Maybe you live in a city apartment or next to busy road, so it never gets truly quiet at night. Or maybe you just like listening to a podcast, audiobook or soothing sounds while you sleep.

The problem with normal headphones or earbuds is that they tend to fall off your ears while you sleep. They're not designed for people who sleep on their sides or move around during the night. Or maybe they're just not that comfortable. Thankfully, sleep headphones are specifically engineered to solve all those problems. And then some.

What to Look For

Headphone Style: You'll notice that there are mainly two styles of sleep headphones out there: headband or earbud. The headband-style sleep headphones are often more comfortable to wear and do a better job at staying in your ears if you move around during your night. The earbud-style sleep headphones often sound better and are more feature-packed for people who like to track their sleeping metrics.

Custom Features: A lot of the more affordable sleep headphones aren't very feature packed; they work like traditional Bluetooth headphones and relay on you steaming audio from your smartphone throughout the night. Many of the higher-end options have been features like alarms, custom sounds (like rain sounds or white noise) as well as some sleep tracking capabilities.

Price: The price of these sleep headphones can vary drastically. For example, Bose's SleepBuds II, which are jam packed with features and have been specifically engineered to help you sleep better, cost $250. On the flip side, you can get a basic headband-style pair of sleep headphones for around $20.

Why You Should Trust Us

We've been writing about and reviewing audio products — including speakers, headphones, earbuds and other audio components that run the gamut from consumer to hi-fi — for near-on a decade. We also work with major brands and talk to experts within the audio industry. The below selections of sleep headphones are a combination of products that we've had hands-on experience with as well as products that are made by brands that trusted within the audio space.