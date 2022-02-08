Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best Headphones To Help You Sleep Through the Night
Sleep headphones have been specifically designed and engineered to help you fall asleep and stay on your ears at night.
There are many reasons why you'd want headphones that are specifically designed to be worn while you sleep. Maybe your partner snores doesn't like the idea of a speaker or white noise machine playing. Maybe you live in a city apartment or next to busy road, so it never gets truly quiet at night. Or maybe you just like listening to a podcast, audiobook or soothing sounds while you sleep.
The problem with normal headphones or earbuds is that they tend to fall off your ears while you sleep. They're not designed for people who sleep on their sides or move around during the night. Or maybe they're just not that comfortable. Thankfully, sleep headphones are specifically engineered to solve all those problems. And then some.
What to Look For
Headphone Style: You'll notice that there are mainly two styles of sleep headphones out there: headband or earbud. The headband-style sleep headphones are often more comfortable to wear and do a better job at staying in your ears if you move around during your night. The earbud-style sleep headphones often sound better and are more feature-packed for people who like to track their sleeping metrics.
Custom Features: A lot of the more affordable sleep headphones aren't very feature packed; they work like traditional Bluetooth headphones and relay on you steaming audio from your smartphone throughout the night. Many of the higher-end options have been features like alarms, custom sounds (like rain sounds or white noise) as well as some sleep tracking capabilities.
Price: The price of these sleep headphones can vary drastically. For example, Bose's SleepBuds II, which are jam packed with features and have been specifically engineered to help you sleep better, cost $250. On the flip side, you can get a basic headband-style pair of sleep headphones for around $20.
Why You Should Trust Us
We've been writing about and reviewing audio products — including speakers, headphones, earbuds and other audio components that run the gamut from consumer to hi-fi — for near-on a decade. We also work with major brands and talk to experts within the audio industry. The below selections of sleep headphones are a combination of products that we've had hands-on experience with as well as products that are made by brands that trusted within the audio space.
The Hoomband Wireless is a headband-style pair of headphones that wrap around your head — it eliminates the problem of earbuds falling out while you sleep, which is especially nice for people with weirdly-shaped ears or move around a lot at night. It works like a traditional pair of wireless headphones; so you can listen to music from any streaming service. There's also an app where you can access to sounds that have been specifically engineered to block out sound while you sleep. It's got a little bit of everything, and is more affordable that many other less-capable options.
- Easy to Use
- Comfortable to wear
- Specific sounds to help you sleep
- Support for Bluetooth streaming
- Only available in one color
The Sleepbuds II are wireless earbuds that are specifically designed to block out noises — like a snoring partner, loud neighbors and other miscellaneous sounds — while you sleep. They can't stream music, but they do play sounds that are engineered to cancel out the sound frequencies that disturb your sleep. These sounds include rustling leaves, ocean waves and blowing wind. You select these sounds in the Bose Sleep app. Yes, at $249, the Sleepbuds II are definitely on the premium side, but there are few other sleep headphones that are as sophisticated and as comfortable.
- Premium design and fit
- Have a lot of exclusive sounds and features
- Very expensive
- Can't stream music from smartphone
Moita's Sleep Headphones are the most affordable option out there — and they're simple and effective. It's a headband-pair of headphones with speakers over each ear. You slip it on, it fits snug, and you stream audio from your smartphone over Bluetooth. The headband ensures that you it'll stay on your ears all night.
- Very affordable
- Comfortable
- Easy to use
- Lack special features or sounds of higher-end options
- Only comes in one size
The SleepPhones Wireless are another headband-style pair of headphones that designed for people who sleep on their sides. The flat speaker slip into padded slots on either side of the headband, which is light enough to cover your eyes and used as a face mask. There's no special companion app that provides special sounds, but it does work as a traditional Bluetooth headset so you can stream whatever music you like. It's available in three sizes (small/medium/large) and in either a warm fleece or light breathable fabric.
- Comfortable to wear
- Available in multiple sizes
- Lack special features or sounds of higher-end options
The Amazfit Zenbuds are a more affordable alternative to the Bose Sleepbuds II — and if they fit your ears, they're probably even a better bet. Like the Sleepbuds II, these sleep-masking earbuds can't stream music from your smartphone, but play relaxing sounds that are specifically designed to block out ambient noises and help you sleep. The Zenbuds are unique because they have built-in sensors for sleep-tracking and it shuts off the sounds after it detects that you've fallen asleep. The only downside is that the U-shaped in-ear design might not be as comfortable for some.
- Can't stream music from smartphone
- Fairly Expensive
The Bedphones Wireless are specially-designed earphones for sleep. The earpads are very thin and they have an integrated earhook so that they stay on your ears at night. They work like traditionally Bluetooth wireless earbuds so you can stream whatever music you like. And there's a remote control integrated right into the wire to allow you to adjust volume or skip tracks.
- Can stream music right from smartphone.
- Integrated remote controls for skipping tracks
- Earhook design won't be for everybody
