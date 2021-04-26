Today's Top Stories
The Best Apple AirTag Accessories for Your Pets

We've rounded up the best AirTag accessories for your pets, including collars, tags and more.

By Tucker Bowe
airtag
Courtesy

Apple doesn't recommend using AirTags for pet tracking because if your pet is really off the grid — in the woods or other remote area — that AirTag isn't going to help, since it needs to be in the proximity of other devices in the Find My network which can relay its position.

But that AirTag will help you find your pet if it goes missing in suburbia or another well-populated area. Which is why a lot of people are still going to use AirTags for pet tracking.

Since AirTags were just recently released, there aren't that many pet collars and other pet-specific accessories yet — but that's going to change soon. In the meantime, here's the what's out there.

1 FollowPaw AirTag Collar
FollowPaw
FollowPaw followpaw.com
$47.95
SHOP NOW

This dog collar has a sleeve for your AirTag. It's made durable and sustainable cork leather, and comes in two different colors: natural cork or black. It's available in small, medium, large and extra-large sizes.

2 Wairco Snap Case for Apple AirTag
Wairco
Wairco wairco.com
$19.00
SHOP NOW

While not specifically designed for pets, this is a magnetic clip that can easily be snapped onto a pet color. It's available in black, white or pink.

3 Pet Tag AirTag Holder
NormaJeanDesignsLLC
NormaJeanDesignsLLC etsy.com
$24.95
SHOP NOW

If you're looking for purpose-built and custom holders, look no further than Etsy. The AirTag holder hooks to your pet's existing collar. You can also customize it by engraving your pet's name or phone number on the back.  

4 Belkin Secure Holder with Key Ring
Belkin
Belkin apple.com
$12.95
SHOP NOW

Belkin's key ring is ready made to slip on your pet's collar. It's available in four different colors: white, black, blue or pink.

5 AirTag Leather Key Ring
Apple
Apple apple.com
$35.00
SHOP NOW

Apple's leather key ring can be attached to your pet's collar. It's available in three different colors: dark blue, brown or red.

