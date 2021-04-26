The Best Apple AirTag Accessories for Your Pets

Apple doesn't recommend using AirTags for pet tracking because if your pet is really off the grid — in the woods or other remote area — that AirTag isn't going to help, since it needs to be in the proximity of other devices in the Find My network which can relay its position.

But that AirTag will help you find your pet if it goes missing in suburbia or another well-populated area. Which is why a lot of people are still going to use AirTags for pet tracking.

Since AirTags were just recently released, there aren't that many pet collars and other pet-specific accessories yet — but that's going to change soon. In the meantime, here's the what's out there.