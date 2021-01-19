Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best MagSafe Chargers for Your iPhone 12

Not all MagSafe chargers are created equal.

By Tucker Bowe
best magsafe chargers
Satechi

Apple's four iPhone 12 models — specifically the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max — are the first to be integrated with the new MagSafe charging system. In addition to working with a bunch of new cases and accessories, the big advantage of MagSafe is that it can wireless charge any iPhone 12 model faster than any other Qi-wireless charger.

A MagSafe charger can charge any iPhone 12 model at 15-watts — save for the iPhone 12 mini, which charges at 12-watts over MagSafe — which is twice as fast as the 7.5-watts that any iPhone in the past few years can wirelessly charge over a Qi-wireless charger. And that's a big deal.

The catch is that there are only a few true MagSafe wireless chargers available right now. A lot of third-party chargers aren't true MagSafe chargers because, while they can magnetically hold and charge your iPhone 12, they will only charge it at 7.5-watts and not the faster 15-watt charging speeds. So before buying one, make sure you know exactly what you're getting.

Apple MagSafe Charger
apple magsafe charger
Apple

$39

Apple's entry-level MagSafe charger is the best option for most people. It doesn't come with a wall adapter, so Apple recommends pairing it with a 20-watt USB-C adapter for optimal charging speeds.

BUY NOW

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger
apple magsafe duo charger
Apple

$129

The MagSafe Duo is Apple's fancy 2-in-1 wireless charger that has a foldable design and can simultaneously charge any model of iPhone 12 and an Apple Watch. It doesn't come with a wall adapter.

BUY NOW

Belkin Boost Up Charge Pro
belkin boost up charge pro
Apple

$140

This is a 3-in-1 wireless charger for your iPhone 12, Apple Watch and AirPods Pro. It supports 15-watt wireless charging over MagSafe, so it can fast charge your iPhone 12. It comes with an AC wall adapter.

BUY NOW

Belkin Car Vent Mount Pro
belkin car vent mount pro
AppleApple

$40

The Car Vent Mount Pro attaches to a car vent so you can view your iPhone 12 safely while you drive. However, it doesn't actually charge your iPhone 12 — you need to buy a charging cable separately.

BUY NOW

Anker Magnetic Wireless Charger
anker magnetic wireless charger
Anker

$24

Anker's wireless charging has an integrated magnet to attach and charge your iPhone 12. It's more affordable than Apple's option, but it isn't a true MagSafe charger and doesn't support the fast charging speeds. It doesn't come with a wall adapter.

BUY NOW

Satechi Magnetic 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand
satechi stand
Satechi

$60

Satechi's 2-in-1 wireless charging stand is a great and affordable option for people with an iPhone 12 and AirPods Pro. However, it doesn't support the super fast charging speeds that a true MagSafe charger delivers.

BUY NOW

Anker PowerWave Magnetic 2-in-1 Stand
anker powerwave magnetic 2 in 1 stand
Anker

PRICE TBD

This is a 2-in-1 wireless charging stand for your iPhone 12 and a Qi-supported device. The magnetic charger is strong enough to hold your iPhone 12, but it won't charge it to its full 15-watt potential.

LEARN MORE

The Best Cheap Wall Adapters to Fast-Charge Your iPhone 12
wall adapters
Gear Patrol

The iPhone 12 will ship with a USB-C-to-Lightning charging cable and no wall adapter. Here are the best cheap wall adapters to fast-charge your new iPhone 12.

LEARN MORE

