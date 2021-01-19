Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The Best MagSafe Chargers for Your iPhone 12
Not all MagSafe chargers are created equal.
Apple's four iPhone 12 models — specifically the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max — are the first to be integrated with the new MagSafe charging system. In addition to working with a bunch of new cases and accessories, the big advantage of MagSafe is that it can wireless charge any iPhone 12 model faster than any other Qi-wireless charger.
A MagSafe charger can charge any iPhone 12 model at 15-watts — save for the iPhone 12 mini, which charges at 12-watts over MagSafe — which is twice as fast as the 7.5-watts that any iPhone in the past few years can wirelessly charge over a Qi-wireless charger. And that's a big deal.
The catch is that there are only a few true MagSafe wireless chargers available right now. A lot of third-party chargers aren't true MagSafe chargers because, while they can magnetically hold and charge your iPhone 12, they will only charge it at 7.5-watts and not the faster 15-watt charging speeds. So before buying one, make sure you know exactly what you're getting.
Apple's entry-level MagSafe charger is the best option for most people. It doesn't come with a wall adapter, so Apple recommends pairing it with a 20-watt USB-C adapter for optimal charging speeds.
The MagSafe Duo is Apple's fancy 2-in-1 wireless charger that has a foldable design and can simultaneously charge any model of iPhone 12 and an Apple Watch. It doesn't come with a wall adapter.
This is a 3-in-1 wireless charger for your iPhone 12, Apple Watch and AirPods Pro. It supports 15-watt wireless charging over MagSafe, so it can fast charge your iPhone 12. It comes with an AC wall adapter.
The Car Vent Mount Pro attaches to a car vent so you can view your iPhone 12 safely while you drive. However, it doesn't actually charge your iPhone 12 — you need to buy a charging cable separately.
Anker's wireless charging has an integrated magnet to attach and charge your iPhone 12. It's more affordable than Apple's option, but it isn't a true MagSafe charger and doesn't support the fast charging speeds. It doesn't come with a wall adapter.
Satechi's 2-in-1 wireless charging stand is a great and affordable option for people with an iPhone 12 and AirPods Pro. However, it doesn't support the super fast charging speeds that a true MagSafe charger delivers.
This is a 2-in-1 wireless charging stand for your iPhone 12 and a Qi-supported device. The magnetic charger is strong enough to hold your iPhone 12, but it won't charge it to its full 15-watt potential.
