The Best MagSafe Chargers for Your iPhone 12

Apple's four iPhone 12 models — specifically the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max — are the first to be integrated with the new MagSafe charging system. In addition to working with a bunch of new cases and accessories, the big advantage of MagSafe is that it can wireless charge any iPhone 12 model faster than any other Qi-wireless charger.

A MagSafe charger can charge any iPhone 12 model at 15-watts — save for the iPhone 12 mini, which charges at 12-watts over MagSafe — which is twice as fast as the 7.5-watts that any iPhone in the past few years can wirelessly charge over a Qi-wireless charger. And that's a big deal.

The catch is that there are only a few true MagSafe wireless chargers available right now. A lot of third-party chargers aren't true MagSafe chargers because, while they can magnetically hold and charge your iPhone 12, they will only charge it at 7.5-watts and not the faster 15-watt charging speeds. So before buying one, make sure you know exactly what you're getting.