Build a Comfortable, Distraction-Free Workspace and Easily Crush the Workweek

Quality gear for a productive day working from your home base.
These days, there's no telling where we may need to set up shop. From traditional or home offices to coffee shops or some random Airbnb, every space comes with distractions. Quality gear and tech will set you up for success no matter what your "view from the office today" Insta post reveals. First and foremost, you need a capable, reliable, portable computer. The fast and lightweight Dell XPS 13 Plus Laptop is a solid, sleek and efficient choice around which you can build an efficient and healthy system. Add a few other necessary accessories and you'll be set to crush it, distractions be damned.
Dell's most powerful 13-inch XPS laptop hasn't grown a bit relative to previous models but is up to twice as powerful. Utilizing the 12th gen Intel® Core™ Processors and cutting-edge battery technology, the XPS 13 Plus handles speed, mobility and performance demands with ease. Its new, edge-to-edge interfaces serve to simplify the overall design, and a starting weight of just 2.71 lbs makes your entire work experience a breeze, starting with your commute.
*Pricing subject to change.
It can't be said enough that bad posture can be devastating to your body. This fully customizable, motorized desk will fit in with any decor and adjusts from sitting to standing height with ease. A huge slew of mods and accessories are available to suit your exact needs, too. Treat your body – and taste level – to the best there is.
Block out any unwanted distractions at home with Apple's flagship AirPods Max. Designed with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to "deliver a rich and deep soundstage," they are among the absolute best noise-canceling headphones ever made.
A quality desk chair will make all the difference in your workday. Crafted with comfortable ergonomic support and a thick mesh seat cushion, this option from Modway literally has your back.
This charging station guarantees that all your gear is ready to go when it's time to log out. Charge your phone, watch and headphones simultaneously without cables crowding your workspace.