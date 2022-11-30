Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The 5 Best Apps of the Year, According to Apple
Apple has selected the best apps of the year for each of its five big devices: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV.
The end of 2022 is fast approaching and, as per usual, Apple has picked out its 2022 App Store Award winners. These awards go out to the apps that its App Store's editorial team has selected for "delivering exceptional quality, innovative technology, creative design, and positive cultural impact."
Below, we've rounded up the award winners of the best apps for each of Apple's five big devices: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV.
iPhone App of the Year
BeReal is a photo-sharing app that's very different from Instagram. Users get a "BeReal" notification at some point during the day and they then have a two-minute window to take and share a photo. The photo is unique because it's a joint photo taken from your smartphone's front and rear cameras at the same time. The idea is that it's an unfiltered photo that gives your friends a better idea of where you are and what you're doing at an exact moment of that day.
Price: Free
iPad App of the Year
GoodNotes 5 is a digital note-taking app that's specifically designed for the iPad and the Apple Pencil. It's a robust and feature packed app that allows for great customization and creativity when it comes to hand-written notes and diagrams. It works with PDFs as well as most major cloud services, including like iCloud, Dropbox, OneDrive and Google Drive.
Price: $8
Mac App of the Year
MacFamilyTree 10 is a genealogical app that allows users to build out their family trees as well as discovery and research things about their relatives and ancestors. It gives users the ability to share photos, videos and even medical histories about themselves and other relatives. The kicker is that it's just a gorgeous and intuitive app with tons of customization options; you can make it virtual family tree look however you like.
Price:
$70 $40
Apple TV App of the Year
ViX is a streaming app created by Univision — the Spanish language TV network — and it allows you to watch a wide variety of channels, movies and even sports in Spanish. The kicker is that you can watch all these things for free.
Price: Free
Apple Watch App of the Year
Gentler Streak is a fitness and habit-tracking app that offers Apple Watch wearers an alternative way to understand their workouts than just closing out their Activity rings. The app analyzes your workouts based on your heart rate — or specifically it divides the workout into various heart rate zones — with the idea being that you can discover whether specific parts of a workout are good for you or maybe at times you're pushing yourself too far.
Price: Free