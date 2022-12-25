Get a New Video Game Console for Christmas? Here Are the Games to Buy

It has now been over two years since the rocky release of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S, and it hasn't exactly been easy for most folks to get their hands on one in the time since. However, these next-gen consoles are finally a bit more available — and thankfully not as marred by availability and supply chain issues. That might mean that you were gifted one this holiday season. If so, congratulations! You're one of the lucky ones.

Of course, receiving a new video game console as a gift poses another important question: what are you going to play? And we're here to tell you that we have an answer. This year has been a pretty significant one, marked by some truly incredible releases, many of which only came out over the course of the last couple of months. From PS5 exclusive action-adventures to Nintendo Switch strategy gems and even cross-platform FPS shooters you can get via Microsoft (which can be played both on Xbox and PC), these are the best video games of 2022 to pick up for your new console.