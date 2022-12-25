Today's Top Stories
Get a New Video Game Console for Christmas? Here Are the Games to Buy

Unwrapped a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S? We've got you covered on what to play.

By Sean Tirman
collage of three video games
Courtesy

It has now been over two years since the rocky release of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S, and it hasn't exactly been easy for most folks to get their hands on one in the time since. However, these next-gen consoles are finally a bit more available — and thankfully not as marred by availability and supply chain issues. That might mean that you were gifted one this holiday season. If so, congratulations! You're one of the lucky ones.

Of course, receiving a new video game console as a gift poses another important question: what are you going to play? And we're here to tell you that we have an answer. This year has been a pretty significant one, marked by some truly incredible releases, many of which only came out over the course of the last couple of months. From PS5 exclusive action-adventures to Nintendo Switch strategy gems and even cross-platform FPS shooters you can get via Microsoft (which can be played both on Xbox and PC), these are the best video games of 2022 to pick up for your new console.

Best Video Game of 2022
Elden Ring
Now 25% off
$45 AT AMAZON

From the mad minds behind the Souls and Bloodborne series, Elden Ring may very well end up being heralded as the best game to come out in 2022 across just about every channel that matters. It did, after all, just take home Game of the Year at the Game Awards. Yes, it is punishing in its difficulty (and perhaps a bit too punishing in how little it holds your hand), but the rewards are a bounty of gorgeous (albeit unsettling) landscapes, terrifyingly inventive creatures and characters, and an unforgettably bloody and morose journey. Honestly, Elden Ring will probably be talked about as one of the best games ever made for a long time to come.

Available for: PlayStation, Xbox, PC

Best PlayStation Exclusive
God of War Ragnarök
$70 AT AMAZON

Only released a couple of short weeks ago, Ragnarök was already in the discussion for the game of the year (and many other accolades). While it got beaten by Elden Ring, it did win Best Narrative at the Game Awards. It's the conclusion of the God of War Norse Saga and takes players across all nine realms like never before. It's part action-adventure, part father/son story, and it is as badass and brutal as it is beautiful and moving.

Available for: PlayStation 4/5

Best Xbox Exclusive
Grounded
$40 AT AMAZON

Remember Honey, I Shrunk the Kids? Yeah, well that's pretty much what you get to experience in Grounded, except you're the one that controls the action. This unique survival RPG found its way into the hearts of many already, but if you want to see what the hype is all about, you're going to have to play it yourself. And the best part is, it's cheaper than a lot of other, lesser AAA titles.

Available for: Xbox Series X/S, PC

Best Nintendo Switch Exclusive
Pokemon Violet/Scarlet
$57 AT AMAZON

Though somewhat marred by performance issues (which Nintendo has said it is committed to rectifying), a new Pokémon game is always a huge release. That's especially true with this pair, as Scarlet and Violet finally accomplished something fans have been wanting for literal decades: a true open-world experience. If you're still trying to be the very best and are on the hunt to catch 'em all, don't miss these releases.

Available for: Nintendo Switch

Best Online Multiplayer Game
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
$70 AT AMAZON

In just ten short days following its release, Modern Warfare II eclipsed the billion-dollar revenue mark, making it the fastest-selling game in the franchise ever. That means there's a pretty good chance that, if you have gamer friends, they're already playing it. Unless you want to be left in the dust, we suggest picking up this FPS and getting your trigger fingers ready for online battle.

Available for: PlayStation, Xbox, PC

Best Horror Game
The Callisto Protocol
$69 AT WALMART

Though it has had a rocky launch — thanks largely to a "damn clerical error" that resulted in PC crashes and performance issues — The Callisto Protocol should see smoother sailing ahead. After all, we're talking about another sci-fi horror from the folks responsible for fan-favorite Dead Space. With some of the goriest video game deaths on record, this is a game horror fanatics are sure to enjoy.

Available for: PlayStation, Xbox, PC

Best Strategy Game
Marvel's Midnight Suns
$60 AT AMAZON

The folks at Firaxis are well known for their mastery of the strategy genre. They did, of course, mastermind the alien-infested XCOM games. Now, they've aimed their attention elsewhere — toward the spookier corner of the Marvel universe. In this turn-based game, you control Earth's mightiest (and sometimes most magical) heroes as they take on a threat that could unravel reality itself.

Available for: PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch

Best Racing Game
Need for Speed Unbound
Now 17% off
$58 AT AMAZON

A brand-new, highly unique spin on an old standard in the racing game sector of the video game world, NFS Unbound is sure to please old heads and newcomers alike with its high-octane action and comic book-inspired art direction. It's fast, it's furious and it's a hell of a lot of fun. Oh yeah, and rapper A$AP Rocky makes an appearance (and wrote a song exclusively for the game).

Available for: PlayStation, Xbox, PC

Best Retro Game
Limited Run Games
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
$35 AT AMAZON

Inspired by the beat-em-up arcade games of '90s-era childhoods around the world, this brand-new entry into the TMNT franchise is, frankly, a breath of fresh air. It's fun, challenging when it needs to be, unique, interesting and still has all the magic that made the original games so... replayable. Best of all, you can save your quarters.

Available for: PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC

Best Indie Game
Sifu: Vengeance Edition
$52 AT AMAZON

Inspired by old-school kung-fu flicks, Sifu is a punishing exercise in the beauty of hand-to-hand combat. And it's rumored that the makers of John Wick are looking to turn it into a movie or show. Before that comes to pass, you'll want to play this one, which puts you in the shoes of a martial arts master that grows older with each death. Can you reach the end before your life expires?

Available for: PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC (coming soon to Xbox)

Best Sleeper Hit
Citizen Sleeper
$20 AT XBOX

No, the superlative isn't a pun based on this game's title. Truly, this game is perhaps the most surprisingly unique and intriguing indie game to come out since, perhaps, Disco Elysium. A stunning off-beat RPG sure to impress, this is a game you really need to play to truly grasp.

Available for: Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC

Best Remake
The Last of Us: Part 1
Now 29% off
$50 AT GAMESTOP

The HBO series adaptation of this game is just around the corner. However, until you've actually played it, you won't have truly experienced it. There's still time, however, if you have a PS5, as this upscaled remake is out now. Genuinely one of the best narratives in gaming history, this is a must-play for those that enjoy a good story (just remember to bring the tissues).

Available for: PlayStation 5

