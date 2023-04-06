The Best Watches Under $5,000

Setting your sights on a nice watch can land you in pricey and sometimes confusing waters. As price tags head north, the value becomes that much harder to pin down. Sure, you can get a fun, functional watch for much less, but when you want to upgrade from the budget realm you should expect a lot more. But what exactly should you expect?

$5,000 is a common benchmark for buying a top-notch watch, one that you’ll wear for a lifetime and pass on to future generations. Unfortunately, this is the high-volume realm of entry-level luxury to mid-level luxury watches, and it’s tricky to navigate.

Any watch you buy at this price should have a few key features that set it apart from the sub-$1,000 category. The biggest question mark, besides an overall look and style that suits you, is the movement: this is mechanical watch territory, and the higher the quality of the movement, the fewer the complications you’ll get for your $5,000. It’s a trade-off between complexity and in­-house prestige (if you're looking for more of both, you'll usually have to step up a tier). Of course, the brand name on the dial will have something to do with it as well.

There’s a good mix of brands present in this category, from well-known names like Omega to smaller companies like Nomos. Unless you want to show off the badge, you may find more value in some of the smaller guys. We’re here to help. These are our 10 favorite watches for under $5,000.

Tutima M2 Coastline Chronograph 6430-02



Movement : Valjoux 7750 automatic

: Valjoux 7750 automatic Diameter: 43mm

The Tutima M2 chronograph is a compelling watch with military history and a unique look. It's also a beast on the wrist, however, and the Coastline collection was introduced to offer a similar experience but slimmed down to 43mm. Though 43mm still isn't dainty, a lightweight titanium case will significantly improve its wearability and matched to an integrated titanium bracelet, it'll be ready for just about anything.

Longines Spirit Flyback

Movement : Longines (ETA) L791 automatic (COSC)

: Longines (ETA) L791 automatic (COSC) Diameter: 42mm

The company that invented the flyback chronograph hadn't actually made one for some time — until recently. With a strong presence in the history of aviation, it's further appropriate for this pilot's watch as this is how the complication was often used historically. Allowing you to reset the chronograph without first stopping it, the movement inside is exclusive to the company and developed with its sister company ETA.

Cartier Ronde Must



Movement : Cartier 1847 MC automatic

: Cartier 1847 MC automatic Diameter: 40mm

The Ronde Must de Cartier is the absolute entry point to Cartier's automatic men's watches — even more affordable than the perennial favorite Tank Must. It offers the quintessential Cartier experience with its Roman-numeral dial and minimal simplicity. It even features an in-house movement, and if you want a dressy or generally classical style you've got to love the 40mm sizing.

Tudor Black Bay GMT



Movement : Tudor MT5652 automatic (COSC)

: Tudor MT5652 automatic (COSC) Diameter: 41mm

With in-house movements, top-notch quality and a Rolex connection, Tudor watches offer phenomenal value for under $5,000. It's no wonder they're as popular as they are, and their success is led by the Black Bay line. And the collection just seems to grow and get better with the likes of bronze versions or the Black Bay Fifty Eight with its reduced size. One of the best versions reimagines the dive watch line as a GMT with the familiar "Pepsi" style, 24-hour bezel colored red and blue to indicate day and nighttime hours. It's easily one of the most compelling watches for the money.



The Tudor Black Bay GMT comes in several variants. The white-dial version was released in 2023. Zen Love

Breitling Superocean

Movement : ETA 2824 automatic (COSC)

: ETA 2824 automatic (COSC) Diameter: 42mm

The Superocean offers the sporty Breitling dive watch attitude with a little dash of throwback charm. With a 42mm case and Breitling's excellent build and detailing, it comes in a few variations and is powered by a COSC-certified ETA 2824 automatic movement. The brand took inspiration from a vintage model from the 1960s, and the result is something with classic dive watch appeal and yet a totally unique look. Even better: the collection comes in a range of sizes and striking colors.

Frederique Constant Classic Worldtimer Manufacture

Movement : Frederique Constant FC-718 automatic

: Frederique Constant FC-718 automatic Diameter: 42mm

It’s truly rare to find a true world timer at such an accessible figure, but then, Frederique Constant seems to have a habit of doing these things. At these prices, you'd expect that their Worldtimer would be powered by a decorated ebauche from some off-the-shelf supplier. Nope. The 26-jewel FC-718 is an in-house creation. Everything is controlled by the pumpkin crown, with the inner ring rotating to denote just which timezone you want to be tracking. The hours between 18:00 and 6:00 on the inner ring have received a dark blue treatment to denote nightfall and make at-a-glance time checks a cinch. A world map decorates much of the dial, save for the large date indicator at the 6 o’clock position.

IWC Pilot's Watch Mark XX

Movement : IWC 32111 automatic

: IWC 32111 automatic Diameter: 40mm

The Pilot's Watch series by IWC Schaffhausen is one of the most iconic timepiece lines in horology. Gracing the wrists of discerning flyboys since 1936, the range is characterized by its impeccable legibility and dedication to accuracy in extreme conditions. The Mark XX continues this tradition with a robust, in-house automatic calibre. With a 40mm diameter, it sits in the sweet spot, midway between IWC’s Pilots Watch 36 (36mm) and their Big Pilot (43mm+).

Nomos Ahoi Neomatic

Movement : Nomos DUW 3001 automatic

: Nomos DUW 3001 automatic Diameter: 36.3mm

Nomos makes serious watches with award-winning designs at a value. Their Ahoi Neomatic features an in­-house manufactured movement paired with a simple, Bauhaus-inspired aesthetic. The funky font and splash of color subtly add personality, while the crown guards and 200m of water resistance promise durability. Nomos watches are made in Germany, in the historic town of Glashütte, and you can feel the level of attention that went into each detail.





Grand Seiko SBGA401



Movement : Seiko Spring Drive 9R65 automatic

: Seiko Spring Drive 9R65 automatic Diameter: 41mm

The Grand Seiko SBGA401 is easily the engineering marvel of this selection of watches. Powered by a self-winding Spring Drive movement, this Grand Seiko features a 72-hour power reserve and is accurate within 1 second per day. This combination of quartz accuracy and mechanical beauty is owed to Seiko’s ethereal, electro-mechanical Caliber 9R65 movement. The intricacies of the Spring Drive’s inner workings are a rabbit hole of horological geekery; it essentially combines elements of both traditional mechanical movements and quartz accuracy. It also offers a genuinely smooth sweep of its seconds hand.

Omega Speedmaster 38



Movement : Omega Co-Axial 3330 automatic

: Omega Co-Axial 3330 automatic Diameter: 38mm

You can't get many Omega watches for under $5k anymore, but a chronograph in the Speedmaster collection for this price sounds pretty good. It might not be the famous Moonwatch, but Omega quality is going to be there with the brand's signature co-axial escapement and chronometer-certified automatic movement — and we love the 38mm sizing. If you want it on a steel bracelet, it'll bump you up over that $5k threshold slightly, but it might be worth it.