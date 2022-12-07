If five figures is the hard cap for your next timepiece, you have some incredible watches to choose from — but it's a choice you likely want to make carefully. There are great watches under 5,000 and even cheaper, sure, but here you've entered the world of in-house movements, increasingly exotic complications, and some of horology’s heaviest hitters.

With that in mind, our favorite choices run the gamut: watches for divers, chronographs for drivers, timepieces for would-be CEOs and a few that dip toes in all waters at once.



What to Look for in a Watch in the $10,000 Range

There's a lot to consider when buying a luxury watch. In this price range, you're looking at some of the best everyday watches you can get. By which we mean watches from the big, historic and recognized brands (like Rolex, Tudor, Omega, Panerai, Breitling, IWC, Zenith and more) and you can even get complicated watches such as chronographs and GMTs from them.

Expect the same features as lower-priced luxury watches — such as sapphire crystal, well-executed case finishing and mechanical movements — only better. You should expect these watches to be made to very high standards, inside and out. Many elements of the watch should be produced by the brand itself, including the movement. Do your research and ask the salesperson about who makes the movement and other parts.

Many of the watches in this range, however, are still of the mass-produced variety. There's nothing wrong with that — they should be robust and relatively easy to repair. But you usually need to spend more to get the kind of small-batch watches with hand-finished movements and other elements that serious collectors seek out (though some startup brands aim to offer such features at more attainable prices).

The Best Watches Under $10,000

Grand Seiko Heritage SBGJ235

At one time, Grand Seiko needed to explain its luxury pricing and what made its watches so many steps above the ultra affordable Seikos upon which the company built its reputation — not so anymore: the brand is widely recognized as on par with many top Swiss watchmakers. On top of a supremely balanced design and high level of refinement, the brand's Heritage line offers several models with an exotic hi-beat automatic movement (which operates at 5Hz rather than the more typical 4Hz) with a GMT function. With an in-house movement and lightweight titanium case to boot, you probably can't do better for $6,300 for an everyday watch.

Diameter : 40mm

40mm Movement: Seiko 9S86 automatic

Montblanc 1858 Geosphere



For $6,400, this 42mm-wide world timer displays the time in both hemispheres as represented by domed globe motifs — each turning opposite directions on the dial. Other elements like a 24-hour hand at 9 o’clock and rotating bezel all come together to offer plenty of useful information presented in an exceedingly elegant way. The dial, including the continents, is amply lumed and glows for a striking effect in low light. If you're hunting for a world time complication, this is simply one of the coolest available.

Diameter : 42mm

: 42mm Movement: MB 29.25 automatic

Omega Seamaster 300

Based on a dive watch that Omega originally launched in 1957, the Seamaster 300's throwback look contrasts with the brand's more contemporary and aggressive models like the Planet Ocean. Omega typically offers a strong value, and the Seamaster 300 is no exception with its impressive build quality and in-house automatic movement featuring its famous Co-Axial escapement. At 41mm, it's just the right mix of sporty and conservative to constitute a perfect everyday watch.

Diameter : 41mm

: 41mm Movement: Omega 8400 automatic

Ulysse Nardin Diver



Maybe you want an elevated dive watch, but not necessarily the familiar look of, say, the Rolex Submariner. Ulysse Nardin seems to recall their maritime history with their diving collection, but in a way that makes it feel entirely contemporary. Though packed with details and impressive specs, this is actually one of the most affordable watches you can get from the prestigious brand, also known for making some avant-garde high-horology creations.

Diameter : 42mm

: 42mm Movement: Ulysse Nardin UN-816 automatic

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Classic Large Small Second

The Reverso probably belongs on any list of the most iconic watches of all time, and its modern version is as cool as ever. Not only is it brimming with history as one of the rare non-round watches to really have staying power, but it's got a neat little gimmick that almost no other watch can match. Aside from its distinctive and handsome look, the case itself can be flipped around (on-wrist) in order to protect the dial. It's got such a solid and satisfying action that you'll just want to fiddle with it (rather than need to protect the dial from rough polo matches, as was its original purpose). Available in a wide array of variations, this Medium model has a manually wound movement that helps it wear nice and thin.

Diameter : 27.4mm

: 27.4mm Movement: Jaeger-LeCoultre 822/2 hand-wound

IWC Portugieser Chronograph



The often-sportily styled IWC Portugieser has stood the test of time as one of the most versatile chronographs available. The new 2020 models got outfitted with in-house movements that make the Portugieser ever more compelling. These are well made and nice-looking movements, to boot, which can be viewed through display case backs. Further, the new movements allow for a 41mm case, which is the magic size for many people. The entire design comes together with classic dials which retain their striking look with strong legibility and pleasing balance.

Diameter : 41mm

: 41mm Movement: IWC 69355 automatic

Zenith Chronomaster Revival Shadow



There is a sporty yet casual elegance to this timepiece that few brands can balance as well as Zenith. At 37mm, the case has a very retro profile, but its all-black treatment gives it a distinctly modern feel. Of course, Zenith's claim to fame resides with its 5Hz El Primero automatic chronograph movement. Those extra oscillations (compared to the standard 28,800 vph) made the original 1969 El Primero a more accurate version of the world’s first mechanical chronograph, beating joint efforts by Heuer and Breitling.

Diameter : 37mm

: 37mm Movement: Zenith El Primero 400 automatic

Rolex Submariner



There is little to be written about the Rolex Submariner that hasn’t been before. The current generation is 41mm, and its Oyster case is machined from 904L stainless steel, a superalloy that contains more nickel and chromium in its composition — which makes for a more robust timepiece that holds its shine much longer. Powered by Rolex’s in-house 3235 calibre self-winding movement, this Sub is a certified chronometer that utilizes a Parachrom hairspring to maintain impeccable accuracy. Although it's not easy to get a Sub at its sub-$10k retail price, it would feel wrong to leave it off this list.

Diameter : 41mm

: 41mm Movement: Rolex 3235 automatic

Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43



From 30 yards away, even the most casual observer can recognize a Navitimer — though, they would need to get much closer to actually read one, of course, thanks to the plethora of information contained within its busy dial. There's a slide rule as well as three subdials for the chronograph which together amount to a striking and distinctive look. Typically, such a smorgasbord would be overwhelming, but the Navitimer has pulled it off with impeccable style since 1954 and continues to do so. Here with contrasting subdials to make it a "reverse panda" and an in-house movement, what's not to love?

Diameter : 43mm

: 43mm Movement: Breitling B01 automatic

Panerai Submersible

The Panerai Submersible is practical and wearable as an everyday dive watch with an automatic movement with up to three days of power reserve and a delicious 42mm case. Though the basic Panerai design is rooted in dive watches for the Italian navy, the modern brand's dedicated dive watch highlights that history and offers 300m of water resistance. Though brightened up with some sporty blue, its handsome look is going to pair with straps of all kinds.

Diameter : 42mm

: 42mm Movement: Panerai P.900 automatic

Blancpain Villeret Ultraplate

Just want one of the most elevated, elegant dress watches you can get for circa $10,000? The Blancpain Villeret delivers the goods with an impressive in-house movement inside with a silicon balance spring and a healthy 100 hours of power reserve. It all comes in a steel case that's only 8.7mm thick (hence the Ultraplate name, meaning "ultra thin") for one of the most restrained but quietly heavy-hitting formal watches you can get.



Diameter : 40mm

: 40mm Movement: Blancpain 1511 automatic

Frederique Constant Slimline Perpetual Calendar



It’s rare to find an in-house, automatic, full perpetual calendar for under five figures. And yet Frederique Constant offers just that. Credit Frederique Constant’s dedication to delivering affordable luxury to clients and collectors more concerned with complications than marketing budgets. The FC-775 calibre came together over three years of development and its ease of assembly is what manages to keep costs surprisingly low. Here, it's housed in an elegant new case with a gorgeous grey dial with sunray decoration.

Diameter : 42mm

: 42mm Movement : Frederique Constant FC-775 automatic

: Frederique Constant FC-775 automatic Price: $9,691

