Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
Apple's HomePods Are Sneaky Good Surround Sound
3
The 10 Best Bottles of Whiskey to Gift This Year
4
Read This Before You Buy a MagSafe Charger
5
The Best Dive Watches Under $500

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

One of Our Favorite Vintage-Style Dive Watches Got a Big Upgrade

French watchmaker Baltic has given its beloved Aquascaphe a new look and an automatic GMT movement.

By Zen Love
aquascaphe gmt
Baltic

One of our favorite microbrand watchmakers is the French company Baltic, which offers affordable, retro-styled watches like the Aquascaphe. From models equipped with bronze cases to 12-hour steel bezels, it's come in a few versions so far, but all were mostly straight-ahead automatic dive watches. The newest version, however, represents a major expansion of the line with a GMT movement and 24-hour, bicolor bezels.

Related Stories
15 Incredible Dive Watches Under $1,000
These Are Seven of the Most Affordable GMT Watches

The 12-hour bezel version offered a useful but rudimentary way to track another time zone, but the GMT does so much more precisely with a dedicated mechanical complication. A fourth hand tracks the time in a 24-hour format and can be set independently of the main hour hand. The bezel can then be turned in either direction for more timezone tracking options.

aquascaphe gmt
Baltic

The Baltic Aquascaphe GMT comes in three variations: each has a bezel that's divided by color to represent nighttime hours in dark blue and daytime hours with orange, gray or green (and dial highlights to match for each version). Both the bezel and dial are topped with sapphire crystal. Though not meant for serious diving, these are still reasonably capable of getting wet with a water-resistance of 100m, and they're powered by the Swiss automatic Soprod C125 movement.

On a Tropic rubber strap, the price is about $1,105, or you can get the watch on a cool beads-of-rice bracelet for around $1,200 (we recommend the bracelet). Each version is produced in an initial run of 600 numbered pieces, and they're available now directly from Baltic.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Cyber Week Deals

sponsored note backcountry 12 2
Backcountry Up to 40% Off Aprés Deals

Presented by Backcountry

SHOP NOW

Up to 40% Off

Right now, Backcountry is offering 40 percent off as part of its Aprés Deals promo. It's the retailer's post-Cyber Monday sale with a second chance at scoring some serious deals on outdoor gear.

READ MORE

Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair
wayfair.com
SHOP NOW

$737.00 $353 (52% off)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

Adidas Ultraboost 20s
Adidas Ultraboost 20s
adidas.com
SHOP NOW

$180.00 $126.00 (30% off w/code CELEBRATE)

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find. 

READ OUR BEST RUNNING SHOES GUIDE

Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad
Mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$140 $96 (31% off)

This class-leading multi-device wireless charger is an easy and now much more affordable way to eliminate annoying wires from your nightstand, desk, or kitchen counter.

SHOP MORE CYBER MONDAY TECH DEALS

Old Navy 5-Pack of Triple Layer Pleated Face Masks
Old Navy 5-Pack of Triple Layer Pleated Face Masks
oldnavy.com
SHOP NOW

$12.50 $9 (28% off)

You can just get a 5-pack of basic, affordable patterned masks from Old Navy and not worry about masks again.

READ OUR GUIDE TO AFFORDABLE FACE MASKS

Hydro Flask 22L Unbound Soft Cooler Pack
Hydro Flask 22L Unbound Soft Cooler Pack
hydroflask.com
SHOP NOW

$199.95 $149.96 ($49.54 off)

The 22L Unbound is our pick for Best Soft Cooler because it's sleek, has plenty of storage space (we fit 24 cans of beer), is comfortable to wear on short jaunts and utilizes Hydro Flask's superior insulating technologies to keep contents cool for up to 48 hours.

READ OUR BEST COOLERS GUIDE

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$19.00 $16.99 ($2.01 off)

Did you just get a new iPhone 12? Do you lose chargers all the time like us? While the discount isn't huge, this is a useful buy if you want to take advantage of your new phone's MagSafe capabilities. 

READ OUR MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES GUIDE

The Mirror
The Mirror
mirror.co
SHOP NOW

$1495 $1245 ($500 off w/code CYBERMONDAY20)

Mirror is offering $500 off the entire package with code CYBERMONDAY20 (note that this does not include tax, delivery and the $39/mo subscription). This deal runs through Cyber Monday, so if you've been looking to get off the sofa and back into shape, now is the time to act.

READ MORE ABOUT MIRROR

Coway AP-1512HH HEPA Air Purifier
Coway AP-1512HH HEPA Air Purifier
SHOP NOW

$230 $187 (18% off)

One of the best air purifiers on the market at an all-time-great price. Just get it.

READ MORE ABOUT THE COWAY MIGHTY AIR PURIFIER

REI Big Haul Rolling Duffel
REI Big Haul Rolling Duffel
rei.com
SHOP NOW

$289 $144 (50% off)
Now's the time to grab travel gear at great prices. Half off a rugged duffel with oversized wheels that can handle almost any terrain? Yes please. Grab one now before they sell out.

READ MORE ABOUT REI'S CYBERWEEK SALE

Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug, 16oz, Smoky Blue
Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug, 16oz, Smoky Blue
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$45 $20 (56% off)

Offered in a number of colors and sizes, Zojirushi mugs are renowned for their quality. This one keeps beverages hot for up to six hours, and there’s a five-year warranty on the heat retention, so you’re essentially getting five years of steaming java in one purchase.

READ OUR BEST TRAVEL MUGS GUIDE

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
ooni.com
SHOP NOW

$249 $199 (20% OFF)

Ready to go in 15 minutes, Ooni Fyra reaches temperatures up to 932°F (500°C), cooking authentic stone-baked 12” pizza in just 60 seconds. Just one of Ooni's options when it comes to making homemade pizzas.

READ ABOUT OTHER PIZZA-MAKING OPTIONS

Hydroflask 32 oz Lightweight Wide Bottle
Hydroflask 32 oz Lightweight Wide Bottle
hydroflask.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $37 (25% off)

Hydro Flask’s new insulated bottle construction features narrower vacuum-sealed walls that make this water bottle lighter than others but no less capable of keeping contents cold, or hot. It’s not just the best insulated water bottle available; it’s one of the best new products of the year.

READ OUR GUIDE TO BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
brooklinen.com
SHOP NOW

$259.00 $220 (15% off)

This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SHEETS

VANSAuthentic Washed Sneaker
VANSAuthentic Washed Sneaker
nordstromrack.com
SAVE NOW

$60 $30 (50% off)

Pick up a classic pair of sneakers for a throwback price.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Stanley Outdoor Growler Gift Set
Stanley Outdoor Growler Gift Set
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$80 $60 (25% off)

Keep your IPA at the perfect temperature for 24 hours and do social-distancing right with this growler and set of stainless steel tumblers. 

READ OUR GUIDE TO THIS YEAR'S FALL BEERS

Flash Furniture High Back Mesh Chair
Flash Furniture High Back Mesh Chair
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$146.90 $125.99 ($20.91)

With an adjustable headrest and a tilt tension adjustment knob, this is the best office chair under $150 we've found. While adjustable armrests would be nice, saving even more on this commendable seating option is too good to pass up.

READ OUR OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

AGV Sportmodular Carbon Stripes Helmet
AGV Sportmodular Carbon Stripes Helmet
revzilla.com
SHOP NOW

$850 $570 (33% off)

This dynamic modular helmet gives you the best of both worlds, while also offering MotoGP-inspired carbon fiber protection

READ OUR GUIDE TO WINTER MOTORCYCLE GEAR

Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
Drop Ibara Slim Rinse Denim
drop.com
SHOP NOW

$129.00 $70.00 ($59 off)

These relaxed slim fits with a medium rise were already a ridiculously good price before the $59 off. For the quality, this might be the best Black Friday deal on jeans you'll find. 

READ OUR REVIEW

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven
lecreuset.com
SHOP NOW

$380.00 $250.00 ($130 off)

It's braising season, and this classic Dutch oven can weather any dish you throw at it. If you haven't added the classic Le Creuset Dutch Oven to your kitchen, now's your chance.

READ OUR STAUB VS. LE CREUSET COMPARISON

Bullbird BR2 Travel Pillow
Bullbird BR2 Travel Pillow
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$60.00 $41.98 ($18.02 off)

This travel pillow is 80% smaller than a normal travel pillow, meaning it can be stashed easily. Plus, the contoured design still offers plenty of support. While travel is not an option at the moment, it will eventually be again in the future so it's a good time to grab this neck-saver.

Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
Everlane The Skinny Fit Jean
everlane.com
SHOP NOW

$68.00 $34.00 (50% off)

Everlane’s jeans come from a highly-respected Japanese denim mill but at a price point way less than you'd expect. And at half off they're an easy buy in any of the washes.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST JEANS

Kammok Roo Double Hammock
Kammok Roo Double Hammock
kammok.com
SHOP NOW

$79 $55 (30% off)

Our favorite camping hammock can swing up to 500 pounds and packs down to the size of a grapefruit.

READ MORE ABOUT KAMMOK

The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
The TS x Gear Patrol Reversible Able Vest
taylorstitch.com
SHOP NOW

$168.00 $138 (18% off)

Our first collab with our friends Taylor Stitch, the Reversible Able Vest (and the Lombarid Jacket as well) offers an Arid Camo on one side with Taylor Stitch's proprietary Boss Duck on the other. Score 18% off on this collab now and snatch one a perfect layering garment. Special funding pricing ends 12/5.

READ MORE ON THE COLLABORATION

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Want to Be a Better Skier? An App Could Help
Ram Just Set a New Record for Pickup Trucks
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kawasaki Is Working on a Hybrid Motorcycle
Mini Is Planning a Cool New Type of EV
Is Honda Building a New S2000? A Report Says Maybe
The 15 Best New Bourbons and Whiskeys of 2020
The BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe Is a Sexier M5
The Best Winter Denim Fit for Subzero Temperatures
5 Awesome Car Companies We Wish Were Still Around
Why, Yes, Rolls-Royce Now Sells an $8,800 Stool