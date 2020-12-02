One of Our Favorite Vintage-Style Dive Watches Got a Big Upgrade

One of our favorite microbrand watchmakers is the French company Baltic, which offers affordable, retro-styled watches like the Aquascaphe. From models equipped with bronze cases to 12-hour steel bezels, it's come in a few versions so far, but all were mostly straight-ahead automatic dive watches. The newest version, however, represents a major expansion of the line with a GMT movement and 24-hour, bicolor bezels.
The 12-hour bezel version offered a useful but rudimentary way to track another time zone, but the GMT does so much more precisely with a dedicated mechanical complication. A fourth hand tracks the time in a 24-hour format and can be set independently of the main hour hand. The bezel can then be turned in either direction for more timezone tracking options.
The Baltic Aquascaphe GMT comes in three variations: each has a bezel that's divided by color to represent nighttime hours in dark blue and daytime hours with orange, gray or green (and dial highlights to match for each version). Both the bezel and dial are topped with sapphire crystal. Though not meant for serious diving, these are still reasonably capable of getting wet with a water-resistance of 100m, and they're powered by the Swiss automatic Soprod C125 movement.
On a Tropic rubber strap, the price is about $1,105, or you can get the watch on a cool beads-of-rice bracelet for around $1,200 (we recommend the bracelet). Each version is produced in an initial run of 600 numbered pieces, and they're available now directly from Baltic.
