16 Incredible Dive Watches Under $1,000

Reality check: your watch doesn’t need to be submersible to 300 meters. Hell, Ahmed Gabr’s scuba diving record is 318 meters, and if you really think you’re in the running to beat it, odds are you’re using an actual diving computer, not a $9,000 Rolex Submariner.



To stand firmly by that argument, though, would be missing the point. We love dive watches because they’re overkill. They make great daily wearers because if they can handle 20 or 30 atmospheres of pressure, they can probably handle your day-to-day life. We love dive watches because our favorite world-saving lush wears one. We love dive watches because, in the horological hierarchy of tool watches and complications, dive watches are actually really approachable.



Want proof? For under $1,000 there’s a myriad of great divers, so much so that we had to narrow down this list to 16. There are divers here from watchmaking powerhouses in Japan and even Switzerland, though there are a few micro-brands thrown in for good measure. These watches mostly have a depth rating of 200m or more, though claim to be able to go to depths well beyond human limits. Some are classy and understated, others are big and brash, but there are options to appease pretty much any watch lover with a $1,000 budget.

What to Look for in an Affordable Dive Watch

Many of the features to look for in any watch under $1,000 also apply to dive watches. Those include the likes of a respectable movement (be it mechanical or quartz, Swiss or Japanese), legibility, sapphire crystal, a solid build and comfortable fit. But for dive watches, specifically, there are a couple of points to consider.

Every watch should prioritize legibility, but it's especially important for a legit dive watch. If it's easy to read the time underwater, it'll be more so above water. Even if you don't plan on actually diving with your watch, avoiding unnecessarily decorative or otherwise less-than-hyper-legible dials will make sure you get a dive watch that feels genuine.

What about water resistance? Just about anything that calls itself a dive watch will be rated to at least 200m. There are exceptions, and there are examples on this list that are rated for significantly deeper, but watch out for products that are styled like dive watches but don't offer decent water resistance.

Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Diver



Water Resistance: 200m

200m Diameter : 44mm



: 44mm Movement: Quartz

Cheap, reliable and handsome. Citizen’s Pro-Master Diver is an ISO-certified dive watch with a 200-meter depth rating as well as a solar-powered quartz movement — so you can spend more time in the sun, less time getting your watch serviced. Handsome and highly legible, with its orange-accented blue color scheme, there are simply few watches at this price that offer this kind of bang-for-buck.

Dan Henry 1970



Water Resistance: 200m

200m Diameter : 40mm

: 40mm Movement: Seiko NH35 automatic

Dan Henry is a small independent brand that offers classic vintage-style watches at affordable prices. This one is a little different from other dive watches on this: its case mimics super compressor watches of decades past, with a rotating inner bezel controlled by one of the two crowns while the other crown performs the typical time-setting duty. The 1970s diver has a Seiko NH35 automatic movement, 200m of water resistance, and it’s available in versions with case sizes of 40mm or 44mm wide.

Orient Kamasu



Water Resistance: 200m

200m Diameter : 41.5mm

: 41.5mm Movement: Orient F6922 automatic

Sporting a classic dive watch design, a 41.5mm case and a 200-meter depth rating, the Orient Kamasu seems to get everything just right, especially considering its ultra-affordable price tag. Sweetening the deal is an in-house automatic movement and a sapphire crystal, two features you don't see too often at this price point.

How to Maintain a Dive Watch

Seiko Prospex "King Turtle"



Water Resistance: 200m

200m Diameter : 45mm

: 45mm Movement: Seiko 4R36 automatic

The awesome value, look, quality and comfort of the Seiko “Turtle” easily earns it a place on this list. If you like the Turtle with its circa-$500 retail price, however, you might also consider spending about a hundred bucks more for the premium features of the “King Turtle“: Now you’re getting sapphire crystal, a ceramic bezel and a “cyclops” magnifier over the day/date display. It otherwise shares the Turtle’s same solid specs, like the Seiko 4R36 automatic movement and 200m of water resistance, but some cool dial textures help make it look more premium, too.

Lorier Neptune

Water Resistance: 200m

200m Diameter : 39mm

: 39mm Movement: Miyota 90S5 automatic

Automatic watches under $500 that'll actually survive submersion: it's not a crowded field. Even many microbrands cross the $500 mark when they start building robust cases rated for diving, and the cases often get chunky. But Lorier avoids both pitfalls. They offer not only a legit dive watch but keep it democratically priced and moderately sized at just 39mm.

Baltic Aquascaphe



Water Resistance: 200m

200m Diameter : 39mm

: 39mm Movement: Miyota 9039 automatic

Baltic is one of our favorite boutique watch brands and boasts a refreshingly simple and well-proportioned take on vintage-inspired designs. The Aquascaphe boasts a handsome look, a solid 200-meter depth rating, vintage-style “box” sapphire crystal, a Miyota 9039 automatic movement and Super-LumiNova. Baltic watches are assembled in France and offer a remarkable value — and this Aquascaphe is available with a rubber strap or cool beads-of-rice-style steel bracelet.

Seiko SKX007



Water Resistance: 200m

200m Diameter : 42mm

: 42mm Movement: Seiko 7S26 automatic

Seiko’s cheap dive watches have an ardent following for good reason: it was hard to find a better value for the money. The SKX007 looks great, has a 42mm case, is ISO-certified with a 200-meter depth rating and comes with a Seiko automatic mechanical movement. No longer in production (but available online), the price that helped give it such a cult following has more than doubled in recent years. Add collectibility to its list of attractive features.

Yema Navygraf Marine Nationale



Water Resistance: 300m

300m Diameter : 39mm

: 39mm Movement: YEMA2000 automatic

Yema is an interesting brand from France with a long history of producing tool watches for serious adventurers. The Superman dive watch kickstarted the brand's modern resurgence, but the Navygraf made for France's Marine National is a handsome sleeper hit. With the brand's own automatic movement inside, it presents a rare balance of classical and modern appeal while remaining true to its tool watch roots.

Marathon MSAR Quartz Medium

Water Resistance: 300m

300m Diameter : 36mm

: 36mm Movement: ETA F06 quartz

Built to U.S. Military standards, the Marathon MSAR is a tough watch in a small package. Coming in at only 36mm, it’s the smallest diver on this list, but it’s still super tough and submersible to 300 meters. It also features tritium gas tubes for luminescence, which is a nice bright, colorful touch.

Victorinox I.N.O.X. Professional Diver Titanium

Water Resistance: 200m

200m Diameter : 45mm

: 45mm Movement: Quartz

Victorinox aims to compete with the likes of G-Shock, subjecting its INOX series of watches to extreme testing. It made perfect sense when the brand expanded on the line with a dive watch iteration, offering the chunky 45mm case in lightweight titanium. (You won’t find too many dive watches under $1k using this premium material.) A Swiss quartz movement inside not only keeps the watch light and affordable, but it’s also the more practical choice for durability.

Squale 1521 Classic

Water Resistance: 500m

500m Diameter : 42mm

: 42mm Movement: ETA 2824 automatic

Squale was once a small watchmaker and watch case producer (used by the likes of Heuer and Blancpain, among others) that relaunched in 2010 as a maker of affordable divers. The 1521 is undoubtedly retro-looking, but it has an impressive 500-meter depth rating. Powered by an ETA 2824 automatic movement, it’s cased up in a matte stainless steel case that differentiates it from many other polished divers on this list.

Casio G-Shock Frogman GWF-1000-1



Water Resistance: 200m

200m Diameter : 50.3mm

: 50.3mm Movement: Casio Tough Solar quartz

The “Frogman” is the only digital watch to grace this buying guide, but it’s one hell of a timepiece nonetheless. Originally launched in 1993, it’s also the only ISO-compliant diver in G-Shock’s lineup. Aside from its shock-resistant build and time function, the watch also features a world-time function, a moonphase indicator and even a tide graph.

Mido Ocean Star 200



Water Resistance: 200m

200m Diameter : 42.5mm

: 42.5mm Movement: Caliber 80 (ETA C07.621) automatic

For a sub-$1k dive watch from a big Swiss brand, you'll be pleasantly surprised by the level of quality and refinement you get from Mido. Rated to 200m, you also get all the goodies like sapphire crystal and a modern ETA movement with an excellent 80 hours of power reserve. You can spend a little less for a version on a strap or a little more (just breaching the $1k mark) for titanium and even GMT versions.

Doxa SUB 200

Water Resistance: 200m

200m Diameter : 42mm

: 42mm Movement: ETA 2824 automatic

Not many mainstream Swiss brands are offering divers as solid as Doxa’s Sub 200 in the sub-$1k price range. Though the brand is famous for its professional dive watches, this is Doxa’s entry-level option, but it’s still got all the right specs as well as retro cues like its box-style sapphire crystal. It comes in the brand’s range of often vibrant dial colors and runs on the ETA 2824 Swiss automatic movement. That beads-of-rice steel bracelet only sweetens the deal.

Christopher Ward C60 Trident Pro 600

Water Resistance: 600m

600m Diameter : 38mm, 40mm, 42mm

: 38mm, 40mm, 42mm Movement: Sellita SW200 automatic

Christopher Ward has been around since 2004 and helped pave the way for the online microbrand movement. A showcase of what makes this British brand's bang-for-buck reputation, the C60 Trident Pro 600 is the only watch on this list that's water-resistant to 600m — and yet, whereas dive watches tend to be bigger, the brand manages to offer it in a 38mm case. Pretty impressive. Powered by a Swiss automatic movement, there are 40mm and 42mm versions available, too, as well as different dial colors.

Eza 1972 Diver

Water Resistance: 200m

200m Diameter : 39.6mm

: 39.6mm Movement: Sellita SW200 automatic

The Eza name was resurrected in 2016. The brand joined the vintage reissue fray with a remake of a historical diver from its archives. Named the Eza 1972 after the year it was debuted, it features a sapphire crystal, ceramic bezel and a Swiss automatic movement (ETA 2824). Though it’s already nicely sized at around 40mm, there’s also a historically accurate limited-edition version available in a 35.8mm case (only 30m water-resistant) with plexiglass crystal for the same price.