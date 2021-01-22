A Cool Tudor Special Edition Dive Watch Is Landing in the U.S.

Think back to 2017, and you may recall a special, limited edition Tudor Heritage Black Bay Bronze BLUE made in honor of European retailer Bucherer's 130th birthday (which actually occurred in 2018). Otherwise a standard Tudor Heritage Black Bay Bronze (43mm bronze case, in-house Tudor movement), the watch featured a special blue dial and blue bezel insert and shipped on a matching blue and gold fabric strap. However, it was only available from Bucherer.

Now, the watch is coming Stateside, and you can buy one exclusively at Tourneau boutiques. Recalling Tudor's blue-dialed Submariners from the 1970s (as well as the large crown of the 7924 "Big Crown" Sub), the new Black Bay Bronze Bucherer BLUE has a beautiful blue dial and matching bezel insert. Hewn out of a chunk of bronze — and water-resistant to 200m — it features a hefty 43mm case, an extra distressed brown leather strap, and the chronometer-certified, in-house Tudor cal. MT5601 movement with silicon balance spring. The movement features an impressive 70-hour power reserve and a frequency of 4Hz.

The blue and gold fabric strap that accompanies the Blue references the original straps fashioned from parachute webbing used by the French Marine Nationale on their Tudor Submariners in the 1970s. The Tudor Heritage Black Bay Bronze BLUE retails for $4,150 and is available exclusively through Tourneau boutiques nationwide and on Tourneau.com.

